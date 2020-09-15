Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

09/15/2020

The tender of İstanbul Bakırköy Şevketiye Florya Residential and Commercial Units, Infrastructure and Landscaping Construction Workshas been held on 15.09.2020 at 11:00.

The document including the participants list and relevant offers are attached. The tender will be finalized after the detailed evaluation of the documents belong to the bidders within the proposal envelopes by Tender Committee.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 21:09:00 UTC
