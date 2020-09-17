Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The tender of İstanbul Sarıyer Zekeriyaköy 3. Stage Residential Units, Infrastructure and Landscaping Construction Workshas been held on 16.09.2020 at 11:00.

The document including the participants list and relevant offers are attached. The tender will be finalized after the detailed evaluation of the documents belong to the bidders within the proposal envelopes by Tender Committee.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.