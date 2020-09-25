Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The first session of İstanbul Beşiktaş Dikilitaş Revenue Sharing Model Project in Return for Land Sale tender to be developed on the land in Istanbul, Besiktas, Dikilitas 1645/55 parcel in our company's portfolio ,will be held on Tuesday, 20.10.2020 at 11:00.

The document related with the tender is attached.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.