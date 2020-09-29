Log in
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

09/29/2020

The agreement has been signed withthecontractor Mustafa Ekşi İnş. Tur. San. ve Tic. Ltd. Ştion 29.09.2020 for İstanbul Bakırköy Şevketiye FloryaResidential and Commercial Units, Infrastructural and Landscaping Contructions Workswhich was tendered by our Company.

Agreement Amount: TRY 315.800.000,00 +VAT.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:04:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 560 M 582 M 582 M
Net income 2020 1 279 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,18x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 6 498 M 828 M 830 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 47,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,40 TRY
Last Close Price 1,71 TRY
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Hakan Gedikli General Manager & Director
Ertan Keles Chairman
Hakan Akbulut Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hicran Çakmak Deputy General Manager-Technical
Serdar Bala Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAK AS844
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-27.78%21 272
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-35.07%19 556
INVITATION HOMES INC.-4.77%15 998
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.70%14 500
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-31.02%13 532
