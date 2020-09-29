Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The agreement has been signed with

the contractor Mustafa Ekşi İnş. Tur. San. ve Tic. Ltd. Şti on 29.09.2020 for İstanbul Bakırköy Şevketiye Florya Residential and Commercial Units, Infrastructural and Landscaping Contructions Works which was tendered by our Company .

Agreement Amount: TRY 315.800.000,00 +VAT.

