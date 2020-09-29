Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The agreement has been signed withthecontractor Mustafa Ekşi İnş. Tur. San. ve Tic. Ltd. Ştion 29.09.2020 for İstanbul Bakırköy Şevketiye FloryaResidential and Commercial Units, Infrastructural and Landscaping Contructions Workswhich was tendered by our Company.
Agreement Amount: TRY 315.800.000,00 +VAT.
In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.
