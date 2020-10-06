Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The construction site of ' İstanbul Bakırköy Şevketiye Florya Residential and Commercial Constructions with Infrastructural and Landscaping Contructions Works ' has been delivered to the contractor 'Mustafa Ekşi İnş. Tur. San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Şti.' on Monday 05.10.2020.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.