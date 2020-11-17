Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The Tender of İstanbul Esenyurt Hoşdere 6th Stage 2nd Stage Residential and Commercial Units with Infrastructure and Landscaping Constructions Workswill be tendered according to Emlak Konut REIC Construction Works Tender and Contract Regulation among predetermined bidders on 03.12.2020, at:11:00.
In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.
