EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAK AS

(EKGYO)
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

11/17/2020 | 04:03pm EST

The Tender of İstanbul Esenyurt Hoşdere 6th Stage 2nd Stage Residential and Commercial Units with Infrastructure and Landscaping Constructions Workswill be tendered according to Emlak Konut REIC Construction Works Tender and Contract Regulation among predetermined bidders on 03.12.2020, at:11:00.

In accordance with the Turkish capital markets regulations, in case of any discrepency between the Turkish and English versions of disclosures, the Turkish language version which is published on the Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu) shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 21:02:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 560 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2020 1 279 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,73x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 7 258 M 943 M 941 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 594
Free-Float 47,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,40 TRY
Last Close Price 1,89 TRY
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hakan Gedikli General Manager & Director
Ertan Keles Chairman
Hakan Akbulut Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hicran Çakmak Deputy General Manager-Technical
Serdar Bala Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAK AS931
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-17.33%24 152
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-22.45%23 359
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-12.60%17 146
INVITATION HOMES INC.-2.84%16 323
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.10%15 968
