Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortak : -- Material Event Disclosure (General)

The Tender of İstanbul Esenyurt Hoşdere 6th Stage 2nd Stage Residential and Commercial Units with Infrastructure and Landscaping Constructions Workswill be tendered according to Emlak Konut REIC Construction Works Tender and Contract Regulation among predetermined bidders on 03.12.2020, at:11:00.

