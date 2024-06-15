EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF
THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
INDEX
PAGE
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STANDALONE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION …………………
1-2
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STANDALONE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME………………………………………………………………………………………
3
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STANDALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY…………………
4
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STANDALONE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS……………………………
5
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS………………
6-44
NOTE 1
ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE COMPANY……………………………………………………….
NOTE 2
BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS…………………………………………………
NOTE 3
ACCOUNTING POLICIES…
NOTE 4
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS…………………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 5
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES……………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 6
TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES …………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 7
OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES…………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 8
INVENTORIES………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 9
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES …………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 10
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT………………………………………………………………………………
NOTE 11
INTANGIBLE ASSETS…………………………………………………………………………………..…………………………………
NOTE 12
PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES……………………………………………………………………………
NOTE 13
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS…………………………………………………………………………………..………………………………
NOTE 14
OTHER ASSETS……………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 15
DEFERRED INCOME AND PREPAID EXPENSES…………………………………………………………………….
NOTE 16
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY……………………………………………………………………………………………….
NOTE 17
REVENUE AND COST OF SALES…………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 18
GENERAL ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES, MARKETING EXPENSES………………………………………………………………
NOTE 19
EXPENSE BY NATURE…………………………………………………………………………………..………………………………
NOTE 20
OTHER INCOME / EXPENSES FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ……………………………………………………………………
NOTE 21
FINANCIAL INCOME / EXPENSES…………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 22
TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES …………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 23
EARNING PER SHARE……………………………………………………………………………………
NOTE 24
RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES…………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 25
COMMITMENTS…………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
NOTE 26
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD…………………………………………………………………………………..
ADDITIONAL NOTE CONTROL OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE PORTFOLIO LIMITATIONS………………………………………………………………
6-7
8-12
13-14
15
16
17-18
18
19-23
23-24
25
26
26-29
30
31
31
32-33
33
34
35
35-36
36
37-39
39
40-42
43
43
44
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira
("TRY") in terms of
the purchasing power
of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
Notes
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
130,074,089
131,010,852
Cash and cash equivalents
4
5,108,255
18,256,792
Trade receivables
6
6,390,197
9,097,619
Trade receivables due from related parties
24
2,802,042.00
4,333,685
Trade receivables due from third parties
3,588,155
4,763,934
Other receivables
485,825
1,133,409
Other receivables due from related parties
24
62,560
82,401.00
Other receivables due from third parties
7
423,265
1,051,008
Inventories
8
100,032,541
95,800,691
Prepaid expenses
15,858,498
4,099,452
Prepaid expenses to related parties
24
12,118,562
-
Prepaid expenses to third parties
15
3,739,936
4,099,452
Other current assets
14
2,193,189
2,617,343
Current tax assets
22
5,584
5,546
Non-current assets
7,143,955
8,771,939
Trade receivables
6
3,605,779
5,199,843
Trade receivables due from third parties
3,605,779
5,199,843
Other receivables
7
23,222
27,535
Other receivables due from third parties
23,222
27,535
Investments accounted for using equity method
3,470
1,555
Investment properties
9
2,101,667
2,147,518
Right-of-use assets
4,852
5,583
Property, plant and equipment
10
1,325,760
1,303,329
Intangible assets
79,205
69,880
Deferred tax assets
22
-
16,696
Total assets
137,218,044
139,782,791
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
1
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira
("TRY") in terms of
the purchasing power
of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
Notes
2024
2023
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
69,795,710
71,600,625
Short-term borrowings
5
841,325
1,208,497
Short-term portions of long-term borrowings
5
2,286,087
2,511,502
Lease liabilities
5
944
1,086
Bank Loans
5
2,285,143
2,510,416
Trade payables
6
2,947,829
4,684,117
Trade payables due to related parties
24
218,210
-
Trade payables due to third parties
6
2,729,619
4,684,117
Other payables
7
1,682,005
1,353,583
Other payables to related parties
24
602
690
Other payables to third parties
1,681,403
1,352,893
Deferred income
15
61,670,093
61,419,421
Deferred income from related parties
24
3,594,990
4,046,814
Deferred income from third parties
58,075,103
57,372,607
Short-term provisions
368,371
423,505
Short-term provisions for employee benefits
13
102,215
121,250
Other short-term provisions
12
266,156
302,255
Non-current liabilities
1,489,329
2,330,802
Long-term borrowings
5
597,626
1,460,122
Long-term borrowings from related parties
5,640
6,490
Lease liabilities
5,640
6,490
Bank Loans
5
591,986
1,453,632
Trade payables
6
369,086
425,165
Trade payables due to third parties
369,086
425,165
Other payables
7
301,311
242,254
Other payables to third parties
301,311
242,254
Deferred income
15
56,378
64,034
Deferred income from third parties
56,378
64,034
Long-term provisions
142,505
139,227
Long-term provisions for employee benefits
13
142,505
139,227
Deferred tax liability
22
22,423
0
Shareholders' equity
65,933,005
65,851,364
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
65,933,005
65,851,364
Paid-in capital
16
3,800,000
3,800,000
Adjustment to share capital
40,076,884
40,076,884
Treasury shares (-)
(51,522)
(51,522)
Share premium (discounts)
23,056,326
23,056,326
Other equity reserves
(1,386,070)
(1,386,070)
Restricted reserves appropriated from profit
6,921,820
6,921,820
Retained earnings
(6,566,074)
(1,878,021)
Net (loss) / profit for the year
81,641
(4,688,053)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Total liabilities and equity
137,218,044
139,782,791
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
2
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish
Lira
("TRY") in terms
of the purchasing
power of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Unaudited
Unaudited
1 January-
1 January-
Notes
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Revenue
17
2,254,884
9,196,216
Cost of sales (-)
17
(1,314,969)
(7,395,486)
Gross profit
939,915
1,800,730
General administrative expenses (-)
18
(543,314)
(1,851,414)
Marketing expenses (-)
18
(85,326)
(102,757)
Other income from operating activities
20
697,978
318,576
Other expenses from operating activities (-)
20
(130,210)
(1,857,439)
Operating profit
879,043
(1,692,304)
Income from investing activities
-
-
Operating profit before financial
879,043
(1,692,304)
income / (expense)
Financial income
21
1,040,065
462,484
Financial expenses (-)
21
(400,814)
(464,914)
Monetary gain/(loss)
(1,397,534)
(1,497,356)
Profit from continuing operations, before tax
120,760
(3,192,089)
Tax (expense)/income from continuing operations
(39,119)
(22,903)
Current period tax expense
22
-
-
Deferred tax income
22
(39,119)
(22,903)
Net (loss) / profit for the period
81,641
(3,214,992)
Profit for the period is attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Owners of the Company
81,641
(3,214,992)
Total comprehensive (loss) / income
for
the
81,641
(3,214,992)
period
Total comprehensive income is attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Owners of the Company
81,641
(3,214,992)
Earnings per share
0.0002
(0.0082)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. VE BAĞLI ORTAKLIKLARI
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Other Accumulated
Comprehensive
Income and Expense
not to be Reclassified to
Profit or Loss
Retained Earnings
Adjustment to
Share
Other estricted reserves
Gain/Loss on
Net profit
Equity
Share
Share
Treasury
premium/
Equity
appropriated
remeasurement of
Retained
for the
attributable controlling
Total
capital
capital
shares (-)
discounts
Reserves
from profit
defined benefit plans
earnings
period
to the parent
interests
equity
1 January 2023
3,800,000
40,076,884
(2,602,035)
23,056,326
-
6,750,279
-
(1,308,024)
1,041,395
70,814,825
-
70,814,825
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
170,367
-
871,028
(1,041,395)
-
-
-
(Increase)/decrease due
to
share
-
-
(340,563)
-
51,029
-
-
-
-
(289,534)
-
(289,534)
repurchase transactions(*)
Dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,465,163)
-
(1,465,163)
-
(1,465,163)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,214,993)
(3,214,993)
-
(3,214,993)
31 March 2023
3,800,000
40,076,884
(2,942,598)
23,056,326
51,029
6,920,646
-
(1,902,159)
(3,214,993)
65,845,135
-
65,845,135
1 January 2024
3,800,000
40,076,884
(51,522)
23,056,326
(1,386,070)
6,921,820
-
(1,878,021)
(4,688,053)
65,851,364
-
65,851,364
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,688,053)
4,688,053
-
-
-
Total comprehensive
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
81,641
81,641
-
81,641
income/(expense)
31 March 2024
3,800,000
40,076,884
(51,522)
23,056,326
(1,386,070)
6,921,820
-
(6,566,074)
81,641
65,933,005
-
65,933,005
(*) As of 31 March 2023, it shows the effect of purchase/sale considering the orders matched during the period for the shares repurchased.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 1 JANUARY 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms
of the purchasing power of
TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Unaudited
Unaudited
1 January-
1 January-
Notes
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the period
81,641
(3,214,992)
Adjustments related to reconcile of net profit for the period
Adjustments related to depreciation and amortization expenses
9,10, 11
77,680
51,406
Adjustments related to tax expense (income)
22
39,119
22,903
Adjustments related to (reversal of) impairments (net)
220,189
861,305
Adjustments related to (reversal of) impairment of inventories (net)
8, 17
220,189
861,305
Adjustments related to provisions
(7,914)
203,701
Adjustments related to (reversal of) provisions for employee benefits
(2,398)
42,120
Adjustments related to (reversal of) provision for lawsuit and/or penalty
12, 17
7,760
161,361
Adjustments related to (reversal of) provisions for possible risks
17
(13,276)
220
Adjustments for interest (income) and expenses
(865,683)
(315,091)
Adjustments for interest income
20, 21
(1,208,493)
(740,948)
Adjustments for interest expense
20, 21
342,810
425,857
Adjustments related to (gain) loss on disposal of property
-
1,207,091
Monetary gain / loss
2,520,543
1,207,091
Net cash from operations before changes in assets and liabilities
2,065,575
(1,183,677)
Changes in net working capital:
Adjustments related to (increase)/decrease in trade receivable
2,638,627
(80,671)
Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables from related parties
1,027,123
-
Decrease/(Increase) in trade receivables from third parties
1,611,504
(80,671)
Adjustments related to decrease/(increase) in inventories
(4,452,039)
193,540
Adjustments related to increase/(decrease) in trade payables
(924,486)
(1,576,274)
Increase/(decrease) in trade payables to related parties
504,622
(1,343,463)
Increase/(decrease) in trade payables to third parties
(1,429,108)
(232,811)
Adjustments related to decrease/(increase) in other receivables related to operations
(10,735,862)
(882,378)
Adjustments related to increase/(decrease) in other payables related to operations
886,702
7,029,640
Adjustments related to other increase/(decrease) in working capital
(76,629)
(298,243)
Net cash flows from operating activities
Interest received
124,230
124,830
Payments related to provisions for employee benefits
(5,875)
(7,395)
Cash flows from operating activities
(10,479,757)
3,319,372
Purchases of investment properties, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
9, 10
(63,586)
(50,237)
Cash flows from investing activities
(63,586)
(50,237)
Payments to acquire entity's shares or other equtiy instruments
-
(289,534)
Proceeds from Borrowings
828,689
4,208,890
Proceeds from Loans
-
2,280,773
Proceeds from Issue of Debt Instruments
828,689
1,928,117
Repayments of borrowings
(1,586,166)
(1,599,539)
Loan Repayments
(627,528)
(565,101)
Payments of Issued Debt Instruments
(958,638)
(1,034,438)
Interest paid
(255,712)
(441,848)
Dividends paid
-
(1,465,163)
Interest received
761,471
458,159
Cash flow from financing activities
(251,718)
870,965
Inflation impact on cash and cash equivalents
(2,239,904)
(1,311,705)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(13,034,965)
2,828,395
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
4
17,109,529
10,019,470
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
4
4,074,564
12,847,865
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of
Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE GROUP
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. ("Emlak Konut GYO" or the "Group") was established on 26 December 1990 as a subsidiary of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Group is governed by its articles of association, and is also subject to the terms of the decree law about Public Finances Enterprises No. 233, in accordance with the statute of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Group has been registered and started its activities on 6 March 1991. The Group's articles of association were revised on 19 May 2001 and it became an entity subject to the Turkish Commercial Code No. 4603.
The Company was transformed into a Real Estate Investment Company with Senior Planning Committee Decree No. 99/T-29, dated 4 August 1999, and according to Statutory Decree No. 588, dated 29 December 1999. According to Permission No. 298, dated 20 June 2002, granted by the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") regarding transformation of the Company into a Real Estate Investment Company and permission No. 5320, dated 25 June 2002, from the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Trade and amendment draft for the articles of association of the Company was submitted for the approval of the Board and the amendment draft was approved at the Ordinary General Shareholders Committee meeting of the Company convened on 22 July 2002, changing the articles of association accordingly.
The articles of association of the Company were certified by Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 29 July 2002 and entered into force after being published in Trade Registry Gazette dated 1 August 2002. As the result of the General Shareholders committee meeting of the Company convened on 28 February 2006, the title of the Company "Emlak Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş." was changed to "Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş."
By the decision of the Board of Directors of Istanbul Stock Exchange Market on 26 November 2010, 25% portion of the Company's class B shares with a nominal value of TRY625,000 has been trading on the stock exchange since 2 December 2010.
The registered address of the Group is Barbaros Mah. Mor Sümbül Sok. No: 7/2 B (Batı Ataşehir) Ataşehir - İstanbul. As of 31 March 2024, the number of employees of the Group is 1,123 (31 December 2023 - 1,142).
The objective and operating activity of the Company is coordinating and executing real estate property projects mostly housing, besides, commercial units, educational units, social facilities, and all related aspects, controlling and building audit services of the ongoing projects, marketing and selling the finished housing. Due to statutory obligation to be in compliance with the Real Estate Investment Companies decrees and related CMB communiqués, The Company cannot be a part of construction business, but only can organize it by auctioning between the contractors.
The consolidated financial statements on 31 March 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 14 June 2024.
The ultimate parent and ultimate controlling party of the Group is T.C. Toplu Konut İdaresi Başkanlığı (the Housing Development Administration of Turkey, "TOKİ"). TOKİ is a state institution under the control of Republic of Turkey Ministry of Enviroment Urbanisation and Climate Change.
Emlak Konut GYO will be referred to as the "Group" with its subsidiaries and interests in joint ventures.
6
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of
Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of
31 March 2023, unless otherwise stated.)
NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE GROUP (Continued)
Subsidiaries
Subsidiaries of Emlak Konut GYO operate in Turkey and their main operations are as follows:
Subsidiaries
Main Operations
Emlak Planlama, İnşaat, Proje Yönetimi ve Tic. A.Ş. ("EPP")
Real Estate Investments
Emlak Konut Asansör Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Production, Sales and Marketing
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Direct and
Effective
Direct and
Effective
indirect
ownership rate
indirect
ownership rate
ownership rate
(%)
ownership rate
(%)
Emlak Planlama İnşaat Proje Yönetimi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
100
100
100
100
Emlak Konut Asansör Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
100
100
100
100
Shares in Joint Operations
Shares in Joint Operations of Emlak Konut GYO operate in Turkey and their main operations are as follows:
Shares in Joint Operations
Main Operations
Dap Yapı İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ve Eltes İnşaat Tesisat
Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.Ortak Girişimi -
Emlak Konut GYO A.Ş. (" İstmarina AVM Adi Ortaklığı")
Shopping Mall and Office Management
Büyükyalı Tesis Yönetimi A.Ş
Shopping Mall and Office Management
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Direct and
Direct and
indirect
Effective
indirect
Effective
ownership rate
ownership rate
ownership rate
ownership rate
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Merkez Cadde Yönetim A.Ş.
30
30
30
30
İstmarina AVM Adi Ortaklığı
40
40
40
40
Büyükyalı Tesis Yönetimi A.Ş.
37
37
37
37
7
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of
Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of
31 March 2023, unless otherwise stated.)
NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2.1. Basis of Presentation
The accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the communiqué numbered II-14,1 "Communiqué on the Principles of Financial Reporting In Capital Markets" ("the Communiqué") which is published on Official Gazette numbered 28676 dated 13 June 2013 and Turkish Financial Reporting Standards and appendices and interpretations related to them adopted by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA") have been taken as basis. TFRS is updated through communiqués in order to comply with the changes in the Turkish Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS).
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in accordance with the formats specified in the "Communiqué on TFRS Taxonomy" published by the POA on 15 April 2019 and the Illustrations of Financial Statements and Application Guidance published by the CMB.
The Group maintains its books of account and prepares its statutory financial statements in accordance with the principals issued by CMB, the Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC"), tax legislation and the Uniform Chart of Accounts issued by the Ministry of Finance. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of historical cost, with the necessary adjsutments and classifications reflected in the statutory records in accordance with TFRS.
Basis of Consolidation
The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company and its subsidiaries. Control is achieved when the Company:
- has the ability to use its power to affect its returns
- is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and
- has the ability to use its power to affect its returns
The Company reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control listed above.
When the Company has less than a majority of the voting rights of an investee, it has power over the investee when the voting rights are sufficient to give it the practical ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee unilaterally. The Company considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether or not the Company's voting rights in an investee are sufficient to give it power, including:
- The size of the Company's holding of voting rights relative to the size and dispersion of holdings of the other vote holders;
- Potential voting rights held by the Company, other vote holders or other parties;
- Rights arising from other contractual arrangements
Any additional facts and circumstances that indicate that the Company has, or does not have, the current ability to direct the relevant activities at the time that decisions need to be made, including voting patterns at previous shareholders' meetings.
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 15 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2024 06:25:10 UTC.