EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira

("TRY") in terms of

the purchasing power

of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

Notes

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

130,074,089

131,010,852

Cash and cash equivalents

4

5,108,255

18,256,792

Trade receivables

6

6,390,197

9,097,619

Trade receivables due from related parties

24

2,802,042.00

4,333,685

Trade receivables due from third parties

3,588,155

4,763,934

Other receivables

485,825

1,133,409

Other receivables due from related parties

24

62,560

82,401.00

Other receivables due from third parties

7

423,265

1,051,008

Inventories

8

100,032,541

95,800,691

Prepaid expenses

15,858,498

4,099,452

Prepaid expenses to related parties

24

12,118,562

-

Prepaid expenses to third parties

15

3,739,936

4,099,452

Other current assets

14

2,193,189

2,617,343

Current tax assets

22

5,584

5,546

Non-current assets

7,143,955

8,771,939

Trade receivables

6

3,605,779

5,199,843

Trade receivables due from third parties

3,605,779

5,199,843

Other receivables

7

23,222

27,535

Other receivables due from third parties

23,222

27,535

Investments accounted for using equity method

3,470

1,555

Investment properties

9

2,101,667

2,147,518

Right-of-use assets

4,852

5,583

Property, plant and equipment

10

1,325,760

1,303,329

Intangible assets

79,205

69,880

Deferred tax assets

22

-

16,696

Total assets

137,218,044

139,782,791

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira

("TRY") in terms of

the purchasing power

of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

Notes

2024

2023

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

69,795,710

71,600,625

Short-term borrowings

5

841,325

1,208,497

Short-term portions of long-term borrowings

5

2,286,087

2,511,502

Lease liabilities

5

944

1,086

Bank Loans

5

2,285,143

2,510,416

Trade payables

6

2,947,829

4,684,117

Trade payables due to related parties

24

218,210

-

Trade payables due to third parties

6

2,729,619

4,684,117

Other payables

7

1,682,005

1,353,583

Other payables to related parties

24

602

690

Other payables to third parties

1,681,403

1,352,893

Deferred income

15

61,670,093

61,419,421

Deferred income from related parties

24

3,594,990

4,046,814

Deferred income from third parties

58,075,103

57,372,607

Short-term provisions

368,371

423,505

Short-term provisions for employee benefits

13

102,215

121,250

Other short-term provisions

12

266,156

302,255

Non-current liabilities

1,489,329

2,330,802

Long-term borrowings

5

597,626

1,460,122

Long-term borrowings from related parties

5,640

6,490

Lease liabilities

5,640

6,490

Bank Loans

5

591,986

1,453,632

Trade payables

6

369,086

425,165

Trade payables due to third parties

369,086

425,165

Other payables

7

301,311

242,254

Other payables to third parties

301,311

242,254

Deferred income

15

56,378

64,034

Deferred income from third parties

56,378

64,034

Long-term provisions

142,505

139,227

Long-term provisions for employee benefits

13

142,505

139,227

Deferred tax liability

22

22,423

0

Shareholders' equity

65,933,005

65,851,364

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

65,933,005

65,851,364

Paid-in capital

16

3,800,000

3,800,000

Adjustment to share capital

40,076,884

40,076,884

Treasury shares (-)

(51,522)

(51,522)

Share premium (discounts)

23,056,326

23,056,326

Other equity reserves

(1,386,070)

(1,386,070)

Restricted reserves appropriated from profit

6,921,820

6,921,820

Retained earnings

(6,566,074)

(1,878,021)

Net (loss) / profit for the year

81,641

(4,688,053)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Total liabilities and equity

137,218,044

139,782,791

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish

Lira

("TRY") in terms

of the purchasing

power of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited

Unaudited

1 January-

1 January-

Notes

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Revenue

17

2,254,884

9,196,216

Cost of sales (-)

17

(1,314,969)

(7,395,486)

Gross profit

939,915

1,800,730

General administrative expenses (-)

18

(543,314)

(1,851,414)

Marketing expenses (-)

18

(85,326)

(102,757)

Other income from operating activities

20

697,978

318,576

Other expenses from operating activities (-)

20

(130,210)

(1,857,439)

Operating profit

879,043

(1,692,304)

Income from investing activities

-

-

Operating profit before financial

879,043

(1,692,304)

income / (expense)

Financial income

21

1,040,065

462,484

Financial expenses (-)

21

(400,814)

(464,914)

Monetary gain/(loss)

(1,397,534)

(1,497,356)

Profit from continuing operations, before tax

120,760

(3,192,089)

Tax (expense)/income from continuing operations

(39,119)

(22,903)

Current period tax expense

22

-

-

Deferred tax income

22

(39,119)

(22,903)

Net (loss) / profit for the period

81,641

(3,214,992)

Profit for the period is attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Owners of the Company

81,641

(3,214,992)

Total comprehensive (loss) / income

for

the

81,641

(3,214,992)

period

Total comprehensive income is attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Owners of the Company

81,641

(3,214,992)

Earnings per share

0.0002

(0.0082)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. VE BAĞLI ORTAKLIKLARI

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Other Accumulated

Comprehensive

Income and Expense

not to be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss

Retained Earnings

Adjustment to

Share

Other estricted reserves

Gain/Loss on

Net profit

Equity

Share

Share

Treasury

premium/

Equity

appropriated

remeasurement of

Retained

for the

attributable controlling

Total

capital

capital

shares (-)

discounts

Reserves

from profit

defined benefit plans

earnings

period

to the parent

interests

equity

1 January 2023

3,800,000

40,076,884

(2,602,035)

23,056,326

-

6,750,279

-

(1,308,024)

1,041,395

70,814,825

-

70,814,825

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

170,367

-

871,028

(1,041,395)

-

-

-

(Increase)/decrease due

to

share

-

-

(340,563)

-

51,029

-

-

-

-

(289,534)

-

(289,534)

repurchase transactions(*)

Dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,465,163)

-

(1,465,163)

-

(1,465,163)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,214,993)

(3,214,993)

-

(3,214,993)

31 March 2023

3,800,000

40,076,884

(2,942,598)

23,056,326

51,029

6,920,646

-

(1,902,159)

(3,214,993)

65,845,135

-

65,845,135

1 January 2024

3,800,000

40,076,884

(51,522)

23,056,326

(1,386,070)

6,921,820

-

(1,878,021)

(4,688,053)

65,851,364

-

65,851,364

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,688,053)

4,688,053

-

-

-

Total comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

81,641

81,641

-

81,641

income/(expense)

31 March 2024

3,800,000

40,076,884

(51,522)

23,056,326

(1,386,070)

6,921,820

-

(6,566,074)

81,641

65,933,005

-

65,933,005

(*) As of 31 March 2023, it shows the effect of purchase/sale considering the orders matched during the period for the shares repurchased.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 1 JANUARY 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms

of the purchasing power of

TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited

Unaudited

1 January-

1 January-

Notes

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit for the period

81,641

(3,214,992)

Adjustments related to reconcile of net profit for the period

Adjustments related to depreciation and amortization expenses

9,10, 11

77,680

51,406

Adjustments related to tax expense (income)

22

39,119

22,903

Adjustments related to (reversal of) impairments (net)

220,189

861,305

Adjustments related to (reversal of) impairment of inventories (net)

8, 17

220,189

861,305

Adjustments related to provisions

(7,914)

203,701

Adjustments related to (reversal of) provisions for employee benefits

(2,398)

42,120

Adjustments related to (reversal of) provision for lawsuit and/or penalty

12, 17

7,760

161,361

Adjustments related to (reversal of) provisions for possible risks

17

(13,276)

220

Adjustments for interest (income) and expenses

(865,683)

(315,091)

Adjustments for interest income

20, 21

(1,208,493)

(740,948)

Adjustments for interest expense

20, 21

342,810

425,857

Adjustments related to (gain) loss on disposal of property

-

1,207,091

Monetary gain / loss

2,520,543

1,207,091

Net cash from operations before changes in assets and liabilities

2,065,575

(1,183,677)

Changes in net working capital:

Adjustments related to (increase)/decrease in trade receivable

2,638,627

(80,671)

Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables from related parties

1,027,123

-

Decrease/(Increase) in trade receivables from third parties

1,611,504

(80,671)

Adjustments related to decrease/(increase) in inventories

(4,452,039)

193,540

Adjustments related to increase/(decrease) in trade payables

(924,486)

(1,576,274)

Increase/(decrease) in trade payables to related parties

504,622

(1,343,463)

Increase/(decrease) in trade payables to third parties

(1,429,108)

(232,811)

Adjustments related to decrease/(increase) in other receivables related to operations

(10,735,862)

(882,378)

Adjustments related to increase/(decrease) in other payables related to operations

886,702

7,029,640

Adjustments related to other increase/(decrease) in working capital

(76,629)

(298,243)

Net cash flows from operating activities

Interest received

124,230

124,830

Payments related to provisions for employee benefits

(5,875)

(7,395)

Cash flows from operating activities

(10,479,757)

3,319,372

Purchases of investment properties, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

9, 10

(63,586)

(50,237)

Cash flows from investing activities

(63,586)

(50,237)

Payments to acquire entity's shares or other equtiy instruments

-

(289,534)

Proceeds from Borrowings

828,689

4,208,890

Proceeds from Loans

-

2,280,773

Proceeds from Issue of Debt Instruments

828,689

1,928,117

Repayments of borrowings

(1,586,166)

(1,599,539)

Loan Repayments

(627,528)

(565,101)

Payments of Issued Debt Instruments

(958,638)

(1,034,438)

Interest paid

(255,712)

(441,848)

Dividends paid

-

(1,465,163)

Interest received

761,471

458,159

Cash flow from financing activities

(251,718)

870,965

Inflation impact on cash and cash equivalents

(2,239,904)

(1,311,705)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(13,034,965)

2,828,395

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4

17,109,529

10,019,470

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

4

4,074,564

12,847,865

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of

Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE GROUP

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. ("Emlak Konut GYO" or the "Group") was established on 26 December 1990 as a subsidiary of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Group is governed by its articles of association, and is also subject to the terms of the decree law about Public Finances Enterprises No. 233, in accordance with the statute of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Group has been registered and started its activities on 6 March 1991. The Group's articles of association were revised on 19 May 2001 and it became an entity subject to the Turkish Commercial Code No. 4603.

The Company was transformed into a Real Estate Investment Company with Senior Planning Committee Decree No. 99/T-29, dated 4 August 1999, and according to Statutory Decree No. 588, dated 29 December 1999. According to Permission No. 298, dated 20 June 2002, granted by the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") regarding transformation of the Company into a Real Estate Investment Company and permission No. 5320, dated 25 June 2002, from the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Trade and amendment draft for the articles of association of the Company was submitted for the approval of the Board and the amendment draft was approved at the Ordinary General Shareholders Committee meeting of the Company convened on 22 July 2002, changing the articles of association accordingly.

The articles of association of the Company were certified by Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 29 July 2002 and entered into force after being published in Trade Registry Gazette dated 1 August 2002. As the result of the General Shareholders committee meeting of the Company convened on 28 February 2006, the title of the Company "Emlak Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş." was changed to "Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş."

By the decision of the Board of Directors of Istanbul Stock Exchange Market on 26 November 2010, 25% portion of the Company's class B shares with a nominal value of TRY625,000 has been trading on the stock exchange since 2 December 2010.

The registered address of the Group is Barbaros Mah. Mor Sümbül Sok. No: 7/2 B (Batı Ataşehir) Ataşehir - İstanbul. As of 31 March 2024, the number of employees of the Group is 1,123 (31 December 2023 - 1,142).

The objective and operating activity of the Company is coordinating and executing real estate property projects mostly housing, besides, commercial units, educational units, social facilities, and all related aspects, controlling and building audit services of the ongoing projects, marketing and selling the finished housing. Due to statutory obligation to be in compliance with the Real Estate Investment Companies decrees and related CMB communiqués, The Company cannot be a part of construction business, but only can organize it by auctioning between the contractors.

The consolidated financial statements on 31 March 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 14 June 2024.

The ultimate parent and ultimate controlling party of the Group is T.C. Toplu Konut İdaresi Başkanlığı (the Housing Development Administration of Turkey, "TOKİ"). TOKİ is a state institution under the control of Republic of Turkey Ministry of Enviroment Urbanisation and Climate Change.

Emlak Konut GYO will be referred to as the "Group" with its subsidiaries and interests in joint ventures.

6

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of

Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of

31 March 2023, unless otherwise stated.)

NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE GROUP (Continued)

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries of Emlak Konut GYO operate in Turkey and their main operations are as follows:

Subsidiaries

Main Operations

Emlak Planlama, İnşaat, Proje Yönetimi ve Tic. A.Ş. ("EPP")

Real Estate Investments

Emlak Konut Asansör Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Production, Sales and Marketing

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Direct and

Effective

Direct and

Effective

indirect

ownership rate

indirect

ownership rate

ownership rate

(%)

ownership rate

(%)

Emlak Planlama İnşaat Proje Yönetimi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

100

100

100

100

Emlak Konut Asansör Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

100

100

100

100

Shares in Joint Operations

Shares in Joint Operations of Emlak Konut GYO operate in Turkey and their main operations are as follows:

Shares in Joint Operations

Main Operations

Dap Yapı İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ve Eltes İnşaat Tesisat

Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.Ortak Girişimi -

Emlak Konut GYO A.Ş. (" İstmarina AVM Adi Ortaklığı")

Shopping Mall and Office Management

Büyükyalı Tesis Yönetimi A.Ş

Shopping Mall and Office Management

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Direct and

Direct and

indirect

Effective

indirect

Effective

ownership rate

ownership rate

ownership rate

ownership rate

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Merkez Cadde Yönetim A.Ş.

30

30

30

30

İstmarina AVM Adi Ortaklığı

40

40

40

40

Büyükyalı Tesis Yönetimi A.Ş.

37

37

37

37

7

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of

Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of

31 March 2023, unless otherwise stated.)

NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2.1. Basis of Presentation

The accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the communiqué numbered II-14,1 "Communiqué on the Principles of Financial Reporting In Capital Markets" ("the Communiqué") which is published on Official Gazette numbered 28676 dated 13 June 2013 and Turkish Financial Reporting Standards and appendices and interpretations related to them adopted by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA") have been taken as basis. TFRS is updated through communiqués in order to comply with the changes in the Turkish Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS).

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in accordance with the formats specified in the "Communiqué on TFRS Taxonomy" published by the POA on 15 April 2019 and the Illustrations of Financial Statements and Application Guidance published by the CMB.

The Group maintains its books of account and prepares its statutory financial statements in accordance with the principals issued by CMB, the Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC"), tax legislation and the Uniform Chart of Accounts issued by the Ministry of Finance. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of historical cost, with the necessary adjsutments and classifications reflected in the statutory records in accordance with TFRS.

Basis of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company and its subsidiaries. Control is achieved when the Company:

  • has the ability to use its power to affect its returns
  • is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and
  • has the ability to use its power to affect its returns

The Company reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control listed above.

When the Company has less than a majority of the voting rights of an investee, it has power over the investee when the voting rights are sufficient to give it the practical ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee unilaterally. The Company considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether or not the Company's voting rights in an investee are sufficient to give it power, including:

  • The size of the Company's holding of voting rights relative to the size and dispersion of holdings of the other vote holders;
  • Potential voting rights held by the Company, other vote holders or other parties;
  • Rights arising from other contractual arrangements

Any additional facts and circumstances that indicate that the Company has, or does not have, the current ability to direct the relevant activities at the time that decisions need to be made, including voting patterns at previous shareholders' meetings.

8

