INTERIM STANDALONE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

(*) As of 31 December 2023, it shows the effect of purchase/sale considering the orders matched during the period for the shares repurchased.

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 31 MARCH 2024

NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE COMPANY

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. ("Emlak Konut GYO" or the "Company") was established on 26 December 1990 as a subsidiary of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Company is governed by its articles of association, and is also subject to the terms of the decree law about Public Finances Enterprises No. 233, in accordance with the statute of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Company has been registered and started its activities on 6 March 1991. The Company's articles of association were revised on 19 May 2001 and it became an entity subject to the Turkish Commercial Code No. 4603.

The Company was transformed into a Real Estate Investment Company with Senior Planning Committee Decree No. 99/T-29, dated 4 August 1999, and according to Statutory Decree No. 588, dated 29 December 1999. According to Permission No. 298, dated 20 June 2002, granted by the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") regarding transformation of the Company into a Real Estate Investment Company and permission No. 5320, dated 25 June 2002, from the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Trade and amendment draft for the articles of association of the Company was submitted for the approval of the Board and the amendment draft was approved at the Ordinary General Shareholders Committee meeting of the Company convened on 22 July 2002, changing the articles of association accordingly.

The articles of association of the Company were certified by Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 29 July 2002 and entered into force after being published in Trade Registry Gazette dated 1 August 2002. As the result of the General Shareholders committee meeting of the Company convened on 28 February 2006, the title of the Company "Emlak Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş." was changed to "Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş."

By the decision of the Board of Directors of Istanbul Stock Exchange Market on 26 November 2010, 25% portion of the Company's class B shares with a nominal value of TRY625,000 has been trading on the stock exchange since 2 December 2010.

The registered address of the Company is Barbaros Mah. Mor Sümbül Sok. No: 7/2 B (Batı Ataşehir) Ataşehir - İstanbul. As of 31 March 2024, the number of employees of the Company is 475 (31 December 2023 - 475).

The objective and operating activity of the Company is coordinating and executing real estate property projects mostly housing, besides, commercial units, educational units, social facilities, and all related aspects, controlling and building audit services of the ongoing projects, marketing and selling the finished housing. Due to statutory obligation to be in compliance with the Real Estate Investment Companies decrees and related CMB communiqués, The Company cannot be a part of construction business, but only can organize it by auctioning between the contractors.

The standalone financial statements at 31 March 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 14 June 2024.

The ultimate parent of the company is T.C. Toplu Konut İdaresi Başkanlığı (the Housing Development Administration of Turkey, "TOKİ"). TOKİ is a state institution under the control of Republic of Turkey Ministry of Enviroment, Urbanisation and Climate change.

