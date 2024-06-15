EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
INTERIM STANDALONE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in
terms of
the purchasing power
of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
Notes
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
126,959,959
127,603,024
Cash and cash equivalents
3
4,676,839
17,557,426
Trade receivables
6
6,233,180
8,755,422
Trade receivables due from related parties
24
2,856,282
4,350,208
Trade receivables due from third parties
3,376,898
4,405,214
Other receivables
7
361,703
1,045,897
Other receivables due from third parties
361,703
1,045,897
Inventories
8
98,011,982
93,844,787
Prepaid expenses
15,679,503
3,952,180
Prepaid expenses to related parties
24
12,118,562
-
Prepaid expenses to third parties
15
3,560,941
3,952,180
Other current assets
14
1,996,752
2,447,312
Non-current assets
9,867,933
11,430,574
Trade receivables
6
3,613,822
5,161,113
Trade receivables due from third parties
3,613,822
5,161,113
Other receivables
7
1,014
1,167
Financial investments
4
3,284,216
3,284,216
Investments in subsidiaries, joint operations and associates
3,284,216
3,284,216
Investment properties
9
2,493,020
2,501,299
Property, plant and equipment
10
469,810
475,126
Intangible assets
11
6,051
7,653
Total assets
136,827,892
139,033,598
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
INTERIM STANDALONE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish
Lira ("TRY") in terms of
the purchasing power
of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Unaudited
Audited
31 March
31 December
Notes
2024
2023
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
67,842,786
69,434,068
Short-term borrowings
5
841,325
1,099,762
Short-term portions of long-term borrowings
5
2,285,043
2,510,300
Trade payables
6
2,732,366
4,403,939
Trade payables due to related parties
24
218,210
-
Trade payables due to third parties
2,514,156
4,403,939
Other payables
7
1,561,489
1,292,863
Other payables to third parties
1,561,489
1,292,863
Deferred income
15
60,087,965
59,729,183
Deferred income from related parties
24
3,594,990
4,046,814
Deferred income from third parties
56,492,975
55,682,369
Short-term provisions
334,598
398,021
Short-term provisions for employee benefits
13
83,646
109,614
Other short-term provisions
12
250,952
288,407
Non-current liabilities
1,359,174
2,230,253
Long-term borrowings
5
591,986
1,453,632
Trade payables
369,086
425,165
Trade payables to third parties
6
369,086
425,165
Other payables
301,049
241,952
Other payables to third parties
7
301,049
241,952
Deferred income
15
4,738
5,452
Deferred income from third parties
4,738
5,452
Long-term provisions
92,315
104,052
Long-term provisions for employee benefits
13
92,315
104,052
Shareholders' equity
67,625,932
67,369,277
Paid-in capital
16
3,800,000
3,800,000
Adjustment to share capital
40,076,884
40,076,884
Treasury shares (-)
(51,522)
(51,522)
Share premium (discounts)
23,056,326
23,056,326
Other equity shares
(1,386,071)
(1,386,071)
Restricted reserves appropriated from profit
6,912,960
6,912,960
Retained earnings
(5,039,300)
(651,314)
Net profit for the period
256,655
(4,387,986)
Total liabilities and equity
136,827,892
139,033,598
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
INTERIM STANDALONE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish
Lira ("TRY") in terms of
the purchasing power
of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Unaudited
Unaudited
1 January-
1 January-
Notes
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Profit or loss
Revenue
17
2,106,977
9,171,729
Cost of sales (-)
17
(1,293,706)
(7,300,682)
Gross profit
813,271
1,871,047
General administrative expenses (-)
18
(427,236)
(1,805,666)
Marketing expenses (-)
18
(68,920)
(83,788)
Other income from operating activities
20
602,560
286,767
Other expenses from operating activities (-)
20
(119,432)
(1,844,035)
Operating profit
800,243
(1,575,675)
Income from investing activities
-
-
Operating profit before financial
income / (expense)
800,243
(1,575,675)
Financial income
21
1,019,072
451,903
Financial expenses (-)
21
(288,562)
(440,043)
Monetary gain/(loss)
(1,274,098)
(1,483,122)
Profit for the period
256,655
(3,046,937)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial gains/losses related to
-
-
employee benefit liabilities
Total comprehensive income
256,655
(3,046,937)
Earnings per share (in full TL)
0.0007
(0.0080)
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Other Accumulated
Comprehensive
Income or Expenses That
Will Not Be Reclassified to
Profit or Loss
Retained Earnings
Share
Other estricted reserves
Gain/loss on
Net profit
Share
Adjustment to
Treasury
premium/
Equity
appropriated
revaluation and
Prior years'
for the
Total
capital
Share capital
shares
discounts
Shares
from profit
remeasurement
profit
period
equity
1 January 2023
3,800,000
37,474,059
(2,602,035)
23,056,326
-
6,742,592
-
-556,947
1,515,852
69,429,847
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
170,368
-
1,345,484
(1,515,852)
-
Dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,465,163)
-
(1,465,163)
(Increase)/decrease due to share repurchase
-
-
(340,561)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(340,561)
transactions(*)
Increase (decrease) due to share based
-
-
-
-
51,028
-
-
-
-
51,028
transactions
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,046,937)
(3,046,937)
31 March 2023
3,800,000
37,474,059
(2,942,597)
23,056,326
-
6,912,960
-
(676,626)
(3,046,937)
64,628,213
1 January 2024
3,800,000
(51,522)
23,056,326
-1,386,071
6,912,960
-
(651,314)
(4,387,986)
67,369,277
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,387,986)
4,387,986
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
256,655
256,655
31 March 2024
3,800,000
(51,522)
23,056,326
(1,386,071)
6,912,960
-
(5,039,300)
256,655
67,625,932
(*) As of 31 December 2023, it shows the effect of purchase/sale considering the orders matched during the period for the shares repurchased.
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed
in
thousands of
Turkish
Lira
("TRY")
in terms of the
purchasing power
of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
Unaudited
Unaudited
1 January-
1 January-
Notes
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit for the period
256,655
(3,046,937)
Adjustments related to reconcile of profit for the period
Adjustments related to depreciation and amortization expenses
9, 10, 11
27,562
21,302
Adjustments related to (reversal of) impairments (net)
220,189
861,305
Adjustments related
to impairment loss (reversal of)
/ cost
provision
of
8
220,189
861,305
inventories (net)
Adjustments related to provisions
(22,611)
43,239
Adjustments related to (reversal of) provisions
related with employee benefits
(9,238)
13,972
Adjustments related to (reversal of) lawsuit and/or penalty provisions
12, 20
321
26,934
Adjustments related to (reversal of) provisions for possible risks
18
(13,276)
219
Adjustments for (reversal of)
other provisions
6
(418)
2,114
Adjustments related to interest (income) and expenses
(904,544)
(290,519)
Adjustments related to interest income
20, 21
(1,192,998)
(730,367)
Adjustments related to interest expense
20, 21
288,454
439,848
Monetary gain/(loss)
2,574,555
1,411,541
Net cash from operations before changes in assets and liabilities
2,151,806
(1,000,069)
Changes in net working capital:
Adjustments related to (increase)/decrease in trade receivables
2,395,627
(305,808)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables from related parties
984,645
(83)
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables from third parties
1,410,982
(305,725)
Adjustments related to decrease/(increase) in inventories
(4,387,384)
404,375
Adjustments related to increase/(decrease) in trade payables
(894,624)
(1,607,623)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables to related parties
504,622
(1,343,463)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables to third parties
(1,399,246)
(264,160)
Adjustments related to (decrease) in other receivables from operating activities
(10,627,983)
(812,726)
Adjustments related to increase (decrease) in other payables from operating activities
921,881
6,768,481
Other adjustments related to other increase in working capital
(76,629)
(298,244)
Net cash flows from operating activities
Interest received
124,230
124,830
Payments related with provisions for employee benefits
(1,129)
-
Cash flows from operating activities
(10,394,205)
3,273,216
Cash outflows arising from capital increase of subsidaries
-
(1,034)
Purchases of investment properties, property, plant and equipment and intangible
(12,365)
(19,883)
assets
Cash flows from investing activities
(12,365)
(20,917)
Cash outflow from purchasing own shares
-
(289,534)
Proceeds from borrowings
778,000
3,875,710
Proceeds from loans
-
1,947,593
Proceeds from issue of debt instruments
778,000
1,928,117
Repayments of borrowings
(1,489,143)
(1,304,390)
Loan repayments
(589,143)
(269,952)
Payments of issued debt instruments
(900,000)
(1,034,438)
Interest paid
(246,932)
(364,764)
Dividends paid
-
(1,465,163)
Interest received
745,976
447,578
Cash flow from financing activities
(212,099)
899,437
Inflation effect on cash and cash equivalents
(2,148,346)
(1,286,652)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(12,767,015)
2,865,084
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
3
16,410,163
9,828,107
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
3
3,643,148
12,693,191
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of 31 December 2023, unless otherwise stated.)
NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE COMPANY
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. ("Emlak Konut GYO" or the "Company") was established on 26 December 1990 as a subsidiary of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Company is governed by its articles of association, and is also subject to the terms of the decree law about Public Finances Enterprises No. 233, in accordance with the statute of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Company has been registered and started its activities on 6 March 1991. The Company's articles of association were revised on 19 May 2001 and it became an entity subject to the Turkish Commercial Code No. 4603.
The Company was transformed into a Real Estate Investment Company with Senior Planning Committee Decree No. 99/T-29, dated 4 August 1999, and according to Statutory Decree No. 588, dated 29 December 1999. According to Permission No. 298, dated 20 June 2002, granted by the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") regarding transformation of the Company into a Real Estate Investment Company and permission No. 5320, dated 25 June 2002, from the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Trade and amendment draft for the articles of association of the Company was submitted for the approval of the Board and the amendment draft was approved at the Ordinary General Shareholders Committee meeting of the Company convened on 22 July 2002, changing the articles of association accordingly.
The articles of association of the Company were certified by Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 29 July 2002 and entered into force after being published in Trade Registry Gazette dated 1 August 2002. As the result of the General Shareholders committee meeting of the Company convened on 28 February 2006, the title of the Company "Emlak Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş." was changed to "Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş."
By the decision of the Board of Directors of Istanbul Stock Exchange Market on 26 November 2010, 25% portion of the Company's class B shares with a nominal value of TRY625,000 has been trading on the stock exchange since 2 December 2010.
The registered address of the Company is Barbaros Mah. Mor Sümbül Sok. No: 7/2 B (Batı Ataşehir) Ataşehir - İstanbul. As of 31 March 2024, the number of employees of the Company is 475 (31 December 2023 - 475).
The objective and operating activity of the Company is coordinating and executing real estate property projects mostly housing, besides, commercial units, educational units, social facilities, and all related aspects, controlling and building audit services of the ongoing projects, marketing and selling the finished housing. Due to statutory obligation to be in compliance with the Real Estate Investment Companies decrees and related CMB communiqués, The Company cannot be a part of construction business, but only can organize it by auctioning between the contractors.
The standalone financial statements at 31 March 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 14 June 2024.
The ultimate parent of the company is T.C. Toplu Konut İdaresi Başkanlığı (the Housing Development Administration of Turkey, "TOKİ"). TOKİ is a state institution under the control of Republic of Turkey Ministry of Enviroment, Urbanisation and Climate change.
6
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of
Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these standalone financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
2.1. Basis of Presentation
The accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the communiqué numbered II-14,1 "Communiqué on the Principles of Financial Reporting In Capital Markets" ("the Communiqué") which is published on Official Gazette numbered 28676 dated 13 June 2013 and Turkish Financial Reporting Standards and appendices and interpretations related to them adopted by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA") have been taken as basis. TFRS is updated through communiqués in order to comply with the changes in the Turkish Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS).
The standalone financial statements are presented in accordance with the formats specified in the "Communiqué on TFRS Taxonomy" published by the POA on 4 October 2022 and the Illustrations of Financial Statements and Application Guidance published by the CMB.
The Company maintains its books of account and prepares its statutory financial statements in accordance with the principals issued by CMB, the Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC"), tax legislation and the Uniform Chart of Accounts issued by the Ministry of Finance. The standalone financial statements have been prepared on the basis of historical cost, with the necessary adjustments and classifications reflected in the statutory records in accordance with TFRS.
Functional and Presentation Currency
Items included in the standalone financial statements of the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ("the functional currency"). The functional currency of the company is TRY and the reporting currency is thousand TRY.
Adjustment of Consolidated Financial Statements in Hyperinflation Periods
The Company prepared its consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2024 and for the interim period ended 31 March 2024 by applying TAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" in accordance with the announcement made by POA on 23 November 2023 and the "Application Guidance on Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". In accordance with the standard, financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy are stated in terms of the purchasing power of that currency at the balance sheet date and comparative figures for prior periods are expressed in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Therefore, the Group has presented its consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2023 and 31 December 2023 on a purchasing power basis as of 31 March 2024.
It has been decided that institutions registered in CMB and import companies obligated to apply financial statement adjustments stated in TAS/TFRS are required to apply hyperinflation accounting by implementing TAS 29 to financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, according to the rule number 81/1820 declared by CMB dated in 28 December 2023.
7
EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.
NOTES TO THE INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of
Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of
31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)
NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)
2.1. Basis of Presentation (Continued)
Adjustment of Consolidated Financial Statements in Hyperinflation Periods (Continued)
The restatements in accordance with TAS 29 have been made using the adjustment factor derived from the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") in Turkey published by the Turkish Statistical Institute ("TSI"). As at 31 March 2024, the indices and adjustment factors used in the restatement of the consolidated financial statements are as follows:
Date
Index
Adjustment
3-year
cumulative
correlation
inflation ratios
31.03.2024
2,139.47
1.00000
211%
31.12.2023
1,859.38
1.15063
268%
31.03.2023
1,296.75
1.68495
152%
Procedure of TAS 29 is presented below:
- All accounts, excluding accounts that are presented with current purchasing power at the current period, are restated with their related price index correlation. Same method is applied for previous years.
- Monetary balance sheet accounts are not restated because these accounts are presented with current purchasing power at the current period. Monetary accounts are accounts that are either received or paid in cash.
The main components of the Company's restatement for the purpose of financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies are as follows:
- The consolidated financial statements for the current period presented in Turkish Lira are expressed in terms of the purchasing power at the balance sheet date and the amounts for previous reporting periods have been restated in accordance with the purchasing power at the end of the reporting period.
- Monetary assets and liabilities are not restated as they are currently expressed in terms of the measuring unit current at the balance sheet date. Where the inflation-adjusted amounts of non- monetary items exceed their recoverable amount or net realizable value, the provisions of TAS 36 and TAS 2 have been applied, respectively.
- Non-monetaryassets, liabilities and equity items that are not expressed in the current purchasing power at the balance sheet date are restated by using the relevant adjustment factors.
- "All items in the statement of comprehensive income, except for the effect of non-monetary items in the balance sheet on the statement of comprehensive income, have been restated by applying the coefficients calculated over the periods in which the income and expense accounts were initially recognized in the financial statements.
- The effect of inflation on the Group's net monetary asset position in the current period has been recognized in the consolidated income statement in the net monetary position gains account.
8
