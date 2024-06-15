EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF THE REPORT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

INDEX

INTERIM CONDENSED STANDALONE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ……………………………

INTERIM CONDENSED STANDALONE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME……………………………………………………………………………

INTERIM CONDENSED STANDALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY……………………………

INTERIM CONDENSED STANDALONE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS………………………………………

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS………………………

NOTE 1

ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE COMPANY……………………………………………………….

NOTE 2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS…………………………………

NOTE 3

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS………………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 4

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS……………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 5

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES…………………………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 6

TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES ………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 7

OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 8

INVENTORIES………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

NOTE 9

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES …………………………………………………………………………………..

NOTE 10

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 11

INTANGIBLE ASSETS…………………………………………………………………………………..…………………

NOTE 12

PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES……………………………………………………………

NOTE 13

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS…………………………………………………………………………………..…………………

NOTE 14

OTHER ASSETS……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 15

DEFERRED INCOME AND PREPAID EXPENSES…………………………………………………………………….

NOTE 16

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY………………………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 17

REVENUE AND COST OF SALES…………………………………………………………………………………..

NOTE 18

GENERAL ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES, MARKETING EXPENSES………………………………………………

NOTE 19

EXPENSE BY NATURE…………………………………………………………………………………..………………

NOTE 20

OTHER INCOME / EXPENSES FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ……………………………………………………

NOTE 21

FINANCIAL INCOME / EXPENSES…………………………………………………………………………………..

NOTE 22

TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES …………………………………………………………………………………..

NOTE 23

EARNING PER SHARE……………………………………………………………………………………

NOTE 24

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES…………………………………………………………………………………..

NOTE 25

COMMITMENTS…………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

ADDITIONAL NOTE CONTROL OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE PORTFOLIO LIMITATIONS………………………………………………

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

INTERIM STANDALONE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in

terms of

the purchasing power

of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

Notes

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

126,959,959

127,603,024

Cash and cash equivalents

3

4,676,839

17,557,426

Trade receivables

6

6,233,180

8,755,422

Trade receivables due from related parties

24

2,856,282

4,350,208

Trade receivables due from third parties

3,376,898

4,405,214

Other receivables

7

361,703

1,045,897

Other receivables due from third parties

361,703

1,045,897

Inventories

8

98,011,982

93,844,787

Prepaid expenses

15,679,503

3,952,180

Prepaid expenses to related parties

24

12,118,562

-

Prepaid expenses to third parties

15

3,560,941

3,952,180

Other current assets

14

1,996,752

2,447,312

Non-current assets

9,867,933

11,430,574

Trade receivables

6

3,613,822

5,161,113

Trade receivables due from third parties

3,613,822

5,161,113

Other receivables

7

1,014

1,167

Financial investments

4

3,284,216

3,284,216

Investments in subsidiaries, joint operations and associates

3,284,216

3,284,216

Investment properties

9

2,493,020

2,501,299

Property, plant and equipment

10

469,810

475,126

Intangible assets

11

6,051

7,653

Total assets

136,827,892

139,033,598

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

INTERIM STANDALONE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish

Lira ("TRY") in terms of

the purchasing power

of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited

Audited

31 March

31 December

Notes

2024

2023

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

67,842,786

69,434,068

Short-term borrowings

5

841,325

1,099,762

Short-term portions of long-term borrowings

5

2,285,043

2,510,300

Trade payables

6

2,732,366

4,403,939

Trade payables due to related parties

24

218,210

-

Trade payables due to third parties

2,514,156

4,403,939

Other payables

7

1,561,489

1,292,863

Other payables to third parties

1,561,489

1,292,863

Deferred income

15

60,087,965

59,729,183

Deferred income from related parties

24

3,594,990

4,046,814

Deferred income from third parties

56,492,975

55,682,369

Short-term provisions

334,598

398,021

Short-term provisions for employee benefits

13

83,646

109,614

Other short-term provisions

12

250,952

288,407

Non-current liabilities

1,359,174

2,230,253

Long-term borrowings

5

591,986

1,453,632

Trade payables

369,086

425,165

Trade payables to third parties

6

369,086

425,165

Other payables

301,049

241,952

Other payables to third parties

7

301,049

241,952

Deferred income

15

4,738

5,452

Deferred income from third parties

4,738

5,452

Long-term provisions

92,315

104,052

Long-term provisions for employee benefits

13

92,315

104,052

Shareholders' equity

67,625,932

67,369,277

Paid-in capital

16

3,800,000

3,800,000

Adjustment to share capital

40,076,884

40,076,884

Treasury shares (-)

(51,522)

(51,522)

Share premium (discounts)

23,056,326

23,056,326

Other equity shares

(1,386,071)

(1,386,071)

Restricted reserves appropriated from profit

6,912,960

6,912,960

Retained earnings

(5,039,300)

(651,314)

Net profit for the period

256,655

(4,387,986)

Total liabilities and equity

136,827,892

139,033,598

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

INTERIM STANDALONE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish

Lira ("TRY") in terms of

the purchasing power

of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited

Unaudited

1 January-

1 January-

Notes

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Profit or loss

Revenue

17

2,106,977

9,171,729

Cost of sales (-)

17

(1,293,706)

(7,300,682)

Gross profit

813,271

1,871,047

General administrative expenses (-)

18

(427,236)

(1,805,666)

Marketing expenses (-)

18

(68,920)

(83,788)

Other income from operating activities

20

602,560

286,767

Other expenses from operating activities (-)

20

(119,432)

(1,844,035)

Operating profit

800,243

(1,575,675)

Income from investing activities

-

-

Operating profit before financial

income / (expense)

800,243

(1,575,675)

Financial income

21

1,019,072

451,903

Financial expenses (-)

21

(288,562)

(440,043)

Monetary gain/(loss)

(1,274,098)

(1,483,122)

Profit for the period

256,655

(3,046,937)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

Actuarial gains/losses related to

-

-

employee benefit liabilities

Total comprehensive income

256,655

(3,046,937)

Earnings per share (in full TL)

0.0007

(0.0080)

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Other Accumulated

Comprehensive

Income or Expenses That

Will Not Be Reclassified to

Profit or Loss

Retained Earnings

Share

Other estricted reserves

Gain/loss on

Net profit

Share

Adjustment to

Treasury

premium/

Equity

appropriated

revaluation and

Prior years'

for the

Total

capital

Share capital

shares

discounts

Shares

from profit

remeasurement

profit

period

equity

1 January 2023

3,800,000

37,474,059

(2,602,035)

23,056,326

-

6,742,592

-

-556,947

1,515,852

69,429,847

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

170,368

-

1,345,484

(1,515,852)

-

Dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,465,163)

-

(1,465,163)

(Increase)/decrease due to share repurchase

-

-

(340,561)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(340,561)

transactions(*)

Increase (decrease) due to share based

-

-

-

-

51,028

-

-

-

-

51,028

transactions

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,046,937)

(3,046,937)

31 March 2023

3,800,000

37,474,059

(2,942,597)

23,056,326

-

6,912,960

-

(676,626)

(3,046,937)

64,628,213

1 January 2024

3,800,000

(51,522)

23,056,326

-1,386,071

6,912,960

-

(651,314)

(4,387,986)

67,369,277

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,387,986)

4,387,986

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

256,655

256,655

31 March 2024

3,800,000

(51,522)

23,056,326

(1,386,071)

6,912,960

-

(5,039,300)

256,655

67,625,932

(*) As of 31 December 2023, it shows the effect of purchase/sale considering the orders matched during the period for the shares repurchased.

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed

in

thousands of

Turkish

Lira

("TRY")

in terms of the

purchasing power

of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

Unaudited

Unaudited

1 January-

1 January-

Notes

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit for the period

256,655

(3,046,937)

Adjustments related to reconcile of profit for the period

Adjustments related to depreciation and amortization expenses

9, 10, 11

27,562

21,302

Adjustments related to (reversal of) impairments (net)

220,189

861,305

Adjustments related

to impairment loss (reversal of)

/ cost

provision

of

8

220,189

861,305

inventories (net)

Adjustments related to provisions

(22,611)

43,239

Adjustments related to (reversal of) provisions

related with employee benefits

(9,238)

13,972

Adjustments related to (reversal of) lawsuit and/or penalty provisions

12, 20

321

26,934

Adjustments related to (reversal of) provisions for possible risks

18

(13,276)

219

Adjustments for (reversal of)

other provisions

6

(418)

2,114

Adjustments related to interest (income) and expenses

(904,544)

(290,519)

Adjustments related to interest income

20, 21

(1,192,998)

(730,367)

Adjustments related to interest expense

20, 21

288,454

439,848

Monetary gain/(loss)

2,574,555

1,411,541

Net cash from operations before changes in assets and liabilities

2,151,806

(1,000,069)

Changes in net working capital:

Adjustments related to (increase)/decrease in trade receivables

2,395,627

(305,808)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables from related parties

984,645

(83)

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables from third parties

1,410,982

(305,725)

Adjustments related to decrease/(increase) in inventories

(4,387,384)

404,375

Adjustments related to increase/(decrease) in trade payables

(894,624)

(1,607,623)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables to related parties

504,622

(1,343,463)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables to third parties

(1,399,246)

(264,160)

Adjustments related to (decrease) in other receivables from operating activities

(10,627,983)

(812,726)

Adjustments related to increase (decrease) in other payables from operating activities

921,881

6,768,481

Other adjustments related to other increase in working capital

(76,629)

(298,244)

Net cash flows from operating activities

Interest received

124,230

124,830

Payments related with provisions for employee benefits

(1,129)

-

Cash flows from operating activities

(10,394,205)

3,273,216

Cash outflows arising from capital increase of subsidaries

-

(1,034)

Purchases of investment properties, property, plant and equipment and intangible

(12,365)

(19,883)

assets

Cash flows from investing activities

(12,365)

(20,917)

Cash outflow from purchasing own shares

-

(289,534)

Proceeds from borrowings

778,000

3,875,710

Proceeds from loans

-

1,947,593

Proceeds from issue of debt instruments

778,000

1,928,117

Repayments of borrowings

(1,489,143)

(1,304,390)

Loan repayments

(589,143)

(269,952)

Payments of issued debt instruments

(900,000)

(1,034,438)

Interest paid

(246,932)

(364,764)

Dividends paid

-

(1,465,163)

Interest received

745,976

447,578

Cash flow from financing activities

(212,099)

899,437

Inflation effect on cash and cash equivalents

(2,148,346)

(1,286,652)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(12,767,015)

2,865,084

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

3

16,410,163

9,828,107

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

3

3,643,148

12,693,191

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of 31 December 2023, unless otherwise stated.)

NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND OPERATION OF THE COMPANY

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. ("Emlak Konut GYO" or the "Company") was established on 26 December 1990 as a subsidiary of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Company is governed by its articles of association, and is also subject to the terms of the decree law about Public Finances Enterprises No. 233, in accordance with the statute of Türkiye Emlak Bankası A.Ş. The Company has been registered and started its activities on 6 March 1991. The Company's articles of association were revised on 19 May 2001 and it became an entity subject to the Turkish Commercial Code No. 4603.

The Company was transformed into a Real Estate Investment Company with Senior Planning Committee Decree No. 99/T-29, dated 4 August 1999, and according to Statutory Decree No. 588, dated 29 December 1999. According to Permission No. 298, dated 20 June 2002, granted by the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") regarding transformation of the Company into a Real Estate Investment Company and permission No. 5320, dated 25 June 2002, from the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Trade and amendment draft for the articles of association of the Company was submitted for the approval of the Board and the amendment draft was approved at the Ordinary General Shareholders Committee meeting of the Company convened on 22 July 2002, changing the articles of association accordingly.

The articles of association of the Company were certified by Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 29 July 2002 and entered into force after being published in Trade Registry Gazette dated 1 August 2002. As the result of the General Shareholders committee meeting of the Company convened on 28 February 2006, the title of the Company "Emlak Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş." was changed to "Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş."

By the decision of the Board of Directors of Istanbul Stock Exchange Market on 26 November 2010, 25% portion of the Company's class B shares with a nominal value of TRY625,000 has been trading on the stock exchange since 2 December 2010.

The registered address of the Company is Barbaros Mah. Mor Sümbül Sok. No: 7/2 B (Batı Ataşehir) Ataşehir - İstanbul. As of 31 March 2024, the number of employees of the Company is 475 (31 December 2023 - 475).

The objective and operating activity of the Company is coordinating and executing real estate property projects mostly housing, besides, commercial units, educational units, social facilities, and all related aspects, controlling and building audit services of the ongoing projects, marketing and selling the finished housing. Due to statutory obligation to be in compliance with the Real Estate Investment Companies decrees and related CMB communiqués, The Company cannot be a part of construction business, but only can organize it by auctioning between the contractors.

The standalone financial statements at 31 March 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 14 June 2024.

The ultimate parent of the company is T.C. Toplu Konut İdaresi Başkanlığı (the Housing Development Administration of Turkey, "TOKİ"). TOKİ is a state institution under the control of Republic of Turkey Ministry of Enviroment, Urbanisation and Climate change.

6

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of

Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these standalone financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.

2.1. Basis of Presentation

The accompanying standalone financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the communiqué numbered II-14,1 "Communiqué on the Principles of Financial Reporting In Capital Markets" ("the Communiqué") which is published on Official Gazette numbered 28676 dated 13 June 2013 and Turkish Financial Reporting Standards and appendices and interpretations related to them adopted by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA") have been taken as basis. TFRS is updated through communiqués in order to comply with the changes in the Turkish Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS).

The standalone financial statements are presented in accordance with the formats specified in the "Communiqué on TFRS Taxonomy" published by the POA on 4 October 2022 and the Illustrations of Financial Statements and Application Guidance published by the CMB.

The Company maintains its books of account and prepares its statutory financial statements in accordance with the principals issued by CMB, the Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC"), tax legislation and the Uniform Chart of Accounts issued by the Ministry of Finance. The standalone financial statements have been prepared on the basis of historical cost, with the necessary adjustments and classifications reflected in the statutory records in accordance with TFRS.

Functional and Presentation Currency

Items included in the standalone financial statements of the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ("the functional currency"). The functional currency of the company is TRY and the reporting currency is thousand TRY.

Adjustment of Consolidated Financial Statements in Hyperinflation Periods

The Company prepared its consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2024 and for the interim period ended 31 March 2024 by applying TAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" in accordance with the announcement made by POA on 23 November 2023 and the "Application Guidance on Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". In accordance with the standard, financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy are stated in terms of the purchasing power of that currency at the balance sheet date and comparative figures for prior periods are expressed in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. Therefore, the Group has presented its consolidated financial statements as of 31 March 2023 and 31 December 2023 on a purchasing power basis as of 31 March 2024.

It has been decided that institutions registered in CMB and import companies obligated to apply financial statement adjustments stated in TAS/TFRS are required to apply hyperinflation accounting by implementing TAS 29 to financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, according to the rule number 81/1820 declared by CMB dated in 28 December 2023.

7

EMLAK KONUT GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIĞI A.Ş.

NOTES TO THE INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of

Turkish Lira ("TRY") in terms of the purchasing power of TRY as of

31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.)

NOTE 2 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued)

2.1. Basis of Presentation (Continued)

Adjustment of Consolidated Financial Statements in Hyperinflation Periods (Continued)

The restatements in accordance with TAS 29 have been made using the adjustment factor derived from the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") in Turkey published by the Turkish Statistical Institute ("TSI"). As at 31 March 2024, the indices and adjustment factors used in the restatement of the consolidated financial statements are as follows:

Date

Index

Adjustment

3-year

cumulative

correlation

inflation ratios

31.03.2024

2,139.47

1.00000

211%

31.12.2023

1,859.38

1.15063

268%

31.03.2023

1,296.75

1.68495

152%

Procedure of TAS 29 is presented below:

  1. All accounts, excluding accounts that are presented with current purchasing power at the current period, are restated with their related price index correlation. Same method is applied for previous years.
  2. Monetary balance sheet accounts are not restated because these accounts are presented with current purchasing power at the current period. Monetary accounts are accounts that are either received or paid in cash.

The main components of the Company's restatement for the purpose of financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies are as follows:

  • The consolidated financial statements for the current period presented in Turkish Lira are expressed in terms of the purchasing power at the balance sheet date and the amounts for previous reporting periods have been restated in accordance with the purchasing power at the end of the reporting period.
  • Monetary assets and liabilities are not restated as they are currently expressed in terms of the measuring unit current at the balance sheet date. Where the inflation-adjusted amounts of non- monetary items exceed their recoverable amount or net realizable value, the provisions of TAS 36 and TAS 2 have been applied, respectively.
  • Non-monetaryassets, liabilities and equity items that are not expressed in the current purchasing power at the balance sheet date are restated by using the relevant adjustment factors.
  • "All items in the statement of comprehensive income, except for the effect of non-monetary items in the balance sheet on the statement of comprehensive income, have been restated by applying the coefficients calculated over the periods in which the income and expense accounts were initially recognized in the financial statements.
  • The effect of inflation on the Group's net monetary asset position in the current period has been recognized in the consolidated income statement in the net monetary position gains account.

8

