Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKGYO   TREEGYO00017

EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.

(EKGYO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-16
3.760 TRY   +6.21%
09:04aEMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period of 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022
PU
08/17Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/11Tranche Update on Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 2, 2021.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period of 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2nd QUARTER

CONTENT

ACTIVITIY REPORT

EMLAK KONUT

INDICATORS

7 Our Vision - Mission

20 2022 Activity Results

10 Emlak Konut Milestones

21 2022 Company Sales Data

12 Scope of Business

22 Key Financial Results

13 Business Models

23 Financial Track Record

14 Multiplier For Revenue Sharing Model

24 Financial Ratios

15 Profit Expectations in the Revenue

26 2022 Targets

Sharing Model

16 Emlak Konut with Numbers

17 Summary Table Of Significiant Figures

18 Message from the CEO

STATE OF STOCKS

58 Tendered Plots of Land

60 Land Stock

61 Building Inventory

64 EPP Portfolio

EMLAK KONUT REIC 2022 1Q ACTIVITY REPORT

4

PROJELER

27 2022 Tender Planning

30 Ongoing RSM Projects

42 Ongoing RSM Projects Table

44 Ongoing Turn-Key Model Projects

47 Ongoing Turn-Key Model Projects Table

48Rented and Leased Properties

REPORTS

65 Real Estate Valuation Report Summary Summaries of Appraisal Reports (Projects) 67 Real Estate Valuation Report Summary Summaries of Appraisal Reports (Buildings)

68 Real Estate Valuation Report Summary Summaries of Appraisal Reports (Lands) 71 Condensed Financial Statements for the Interim Period 1 Jan. - 30 June 2022

FAALİYETLER

49 EPP (Emlak Planlama İnşaat Proje Yönetimi Ve Ticaret A.Ş.)

50 EPP 2022 Projects

52 EKA (Emlak Konut Asansör Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.) 54 Important Developments 55 Organization Chart

EMLAK KONUT REIC 2022 1Q ACTIVITY REPORT

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.
09:04aEMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTA : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period..
PU
08/17Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
05/11Tranche Update on Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.'s Equity Buyback Plan ..
CI
05/09Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
03/12Tranche Update on Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.'s Equity Buyback Plan ..
CI
03/11EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTA : Solo Financial Report for the Year of 2021
PU
03/11EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTA : Consolidated Financial Report for the Year of 2021
PU
03/11EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTA : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period..
PU
03/10EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTA : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 1 ..
PU
03/10EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTA : STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE INDEPENDENT..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 940 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2022 1 665 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net Debt 2022 4 009 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 14 288 M 795 M 795 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 763
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,76 TRY
Average target price 4,25 TRY
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hakan Gedikli General Manager & Director
Salih Cetin Manager-Accounting & Financial
Ertan Keles Chairman
Serdar Bala Manager-Information Technology
Hakan Ilcin Assistant General Manager-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.75.70%795
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-12.82%30 757
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-10.97%30 304
INVITATION HOMES INC.-12.37%24 250
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-17.76%21 782
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-18.39%21 133