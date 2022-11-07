Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period of 01.01.2022 - 30.09.2022

CONTENT
ACTIVITIY REPORT
EMLAK KONUT
INDICATORS
7 Our Vision - Mission
20 2022 Activity Results
10 Emlak Konut Milestones
21 2022 Company Sales Data
12 Scope of Business
22 Key Financial Results
13 Business Models
23 Financial Track Record
14 Multiplier For Revenue Sharing Model
24 Financial Ratios
15 Profit Expectations in the Revenue
26 2022 Targets
Sharing Model
16 Emlak Konut with Numbers
17 Summary Table Of Significiant Figures
18 Message from the CEO
STATE OF STOCKS
59 Tendered Plots of Land
61 Land Stock
62 Building Inventory
65 EPP Portfolio
EMLAK KONUT REIC 2022 3Q ACTIVITY REPORT
4
PROJELER
27 2022 Tender Planning
30 Ongoing RSM Projects
43 Ongoing RSM Projects Table
45 Ongoing Turn-Key Model Projects
REPORTS
66 Real Estate Valuation Report Summary Summaries of Appraisal Reports (Projects) 68 Real Estate Valuation Report Summary Summaries of Appraisal Reports (Lands)
70 Condensed Financial Statements for the Interim Period 1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2022
FAALİYETLER
50 EPP (Emlak Planlama İnşaat Proje Yönetimi Ve Ticaret A.Ş.)
51 EPP 2022 Projects
53 EKA (Emlak Konut Asansör Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.) 55 Important Developments 56 Organization Chart
5
