Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKGYO   TREEGYO00017

EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.

(EKGYO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-03
4.600 TRY   +1.55%
12:14pEmlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period of 01.01.2022 - 30.09.2022
PU
11:54aEmlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY – 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
PU
11:54aEmlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : CONDENSED STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY – 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period of 01.01.2022 - 30.09.2022

11/07/2022 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTENT

ACTIVITIY REPORT

EMLAK KONUT

INDICATORS

7 Our Vision - Mission

20 2022 Activity Results

10 Emlak Konut Milestones

21 2022 Company Sales Data

12 Scope of Business

22 Key Financial Results

13 Business Models

23 Financial Track Record

14 Multiplier For Revenue Sharing Model

24 Financial Ratios

15 Profit Expectations in the Revenue

26 2022 Targets

Sharing Model

16 Emlak Konut with Numbers

17 Summary Table Of Significiant Figures

18 Message from the CEO

STATE OF STOCKS

59 Tendered Plots of Land

61 Land Stock

62 Building Inventory

65 EPP Portfolio

EMLAK KONUT REIC 2022 3Q ACTIVITY REPORT

4

PROJELER

27 2022 Tender Planning

30 Ongoing RSM Projects

43 Ongoing RSM Projects Table

45 Ongoing Turn-Key Model Projects

  1. Ongoing Turn-Key Model Projects Table
  2. Rented and Leased Properties

REPORTS

66 Real Estate Valuation Report Summary Summaries of Appraisal Reports (Projects) 68 Real Estate Valuation Report Summary Summaries of Appraisal Reports (Lands)

70 Condensed Financial Statements for the Interim Period 1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2022

FAALİYETLER

50 EPP (Emlak Planlama İnşaat Proje Yönetimi Ve Ticaret A.Ş.)

51 EPP 2022 Projects

53 EKA (Emlak Konut Asansör Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.) 55 Important Developments 56 Organization Chart

EMLAK KONUT REIC 2022 3Q ACTIVITY REPORT

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 17:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.
12:14pEmlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Orta : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period..
PU
11:54aEmlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Orta : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE..
PU
11:54aEmlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Orta : CONDENSED STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE P..
PU
09/19Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.(IBSE..
CI
08/18Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Orta : The Emlak Konut REIC Activity Report for the period..
PU
08/17Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
05/11Tranche Update on Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.'s Equity Buyback Plan ..
CI
05/09Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
03/12Tranche Update on Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.'s Equity Buyback Plan ..
CI
03/11Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Orta : Solo Financial Report for the Year of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 096 M 489 M 489 M
Net income 2022 2 694 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2022 4 009 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 17 480 M 939 M 939 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 826
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,60 TRY
Average target price 4,29 TRY
Spread / Average Target -6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hakan Gedikli General Manager & Director
Salih Cetin Manager-Accounting & Financial
Ertan Keles Chairman
Serdar Bala Manager-Information Technology
Hakan Ilcin Assistant General Manager-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMLAK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.114.95%939
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-33.77%23 365
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-32.31%23 151
INVITATION HOMES INC.-31.56%18 972
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-33.00%17 751
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-38.17%16 083