Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (Emlak Konut) is a Turkey-based real estate investment trust. It is engaged in coordinating and executing real estate property projects mostly housing, besides, commercial units, educational units, social facilities, and all related aspects, controlling and building audit services of the ongoing projects, marketing and selling the finished housing. The ultimate parent and ultimate controlling party of the Company is T.C. Basbakanlik Toplu Konut Idaresi Baskanligi (the Housing Development Administration of Turkey, TOKI). The Company's projects include Agaoglu My Towerland, Alemdag Emlak Konutlari, Varyap Meridian, Mavisehir Modern, Spradon Quartz and Gebze Emlak Konutlari.

Sector Residential REITs