April 02, 2024 at 02:40 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Emma Villas Spa reported that it closed 2023 with a net profit of EUR937,000 from EUR168,000 as of December 31, 2022.

Revenues for the period stood at EUR32.5 million, up 15 percent from EUR28.4 million in 2022.

Ebitda was EUR1.9 million, up 47 percent from EUR1.3 million in 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda is EUR3.90 from EUR2.9 million, up 33% and with an adjusted margin of 10%.

Ebit is EUR1.3 million, up 91% from EUR660,000 in 2022.

Net debt is cash positive EUR3.2 million, up 77% from EUR1.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

