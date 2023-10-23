(Alliance News) - Emma Villas Spa announced Monday that it has achieved a record summer season. As of Oct. 17, according to management data collected by the Emma Villas Observatory, there were 5,930 bookings in Italy, surpassing by 4.2 percent the total bookings recorded in all of 2022, "a figure destined to improve further in view of the December holidays, where end-of-year bookings are traditionally concentrated," the company's note read.

At the same time, as of the same date, the average price of bookings also increased, rising to EUR5,604.90 from EUR5,312.75 in 2022, an increase of 5.5 percent, "reflecting the appreciation of the attention to the quality of the properties managed by Emma Villas and recognized by Italian, but above all, foreign clients," the company points out.

As for the 2024 season, Emma Villas reports that, as of October 17, there are already 741 reservations, an increase of about 34 percent, compared to the 551 recorded a year ago on the same date for the 2023 season.

In the wake of the growing demand for stays, Emma Villas has also increased the number of villas acquired and managed exclusively: 120 new properties contracted in 2023, a net increase of about 70 properties over 2022, bringing the total Emma Villas portfolio to about 550.

This figure shows an increase in villas in the portfolio of more than 12 percent over the previous year.

Giammarco Bisogno, founder and CEO of Emma Villas, commented, "We are very pleased with the results, which already exceed the 2022 annual figure and project us with great optimism towards 2024. The appreciation and loyalty of our clientele accelerates our development process and strengthens our convictions for the future."

Emma Villas' stock on Friday closed in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR2.76 per share.

