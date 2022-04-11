Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : Assembly Decision-(EMAR)-2022-04-11

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT was held on 13:00 On 10-04-2022 at zoom. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 62.645%.

Approval to reduce the company's capital by (10,000,000) ten million dinars out of (20,000,000) million dinars, by amortizing the accumulated losses, the value of which is (6,937,924) million dinars and amortizing (3,062,076) million dinars from the losses of foreign currency translation differences and the cumulative change in the fair value and authorizing the Board of Directors to work All legal procedures related to reducing the company's capital at the Companies Control Department, according to the rules