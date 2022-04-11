Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : Assembly Decision-(EMAR)-2022-04-11

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT
Date: 10-04-2022 04:08:21 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 04:08:21 2022-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT was held on 13:00 On 10-04-2022 at zoom. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 62.645%.
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 13:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ .% 62.645 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ
The General Assembly approved the decrease of the company's capital from 20000000 to 10000000 through:
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 10000000 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 20000000 :ﻖﻳﺮﻃ
Approval to reduce the company's capital by (10,000,000) ten million dinars out of (20,000,000) million dinars, by amortizing the accumulated losses, the value of which is (6,937,924) million dinars and amortizing (3,062,076) million dinars from the losses of foreign currency translation differences and the cumulative change in the fair value and authorizing the Board of Directors to work All legal procedures related to reducing the company's capital at the Companies Control Department, according to the rules
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺓﺮﺸﻋ (10,000,000)ﺭﺍﺪﻘﻤﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (20,000,000) ﻞﺻﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻤﻴﻗﻭ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺈﺑ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (6,937,924) ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (3,062,076) ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﺃ ﺕﻼﻤﻋ ﺔﻤﺟﺮﺗ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻓ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻟﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﻳﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻞﻤﻌﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺘﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺻﻻﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ