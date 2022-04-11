Log in
    EMAR   JO3123711017

EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT CO.

(EMAR)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  03-30
0.1400 JOD   +7.69%
04/07EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT : Trading (EMAR) 2022 04 07
PU
03/31EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT : G.a (emar) 2022 03 31
PU
03/31Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : Assembly Decision-(EMAR)-2022-04-11

04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

Date: 10-04-2022 04:08:21 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 04:08:21 2022-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT was held on 13:00 On 10-04-2022 at zoom. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 62.645%.

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 13:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ .% 62.645 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ

Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the decrease of the company's capital from 20000000 to 10000000 through:

ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 10000000 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 20000000 :ﻖﻳﺮﻃ

The Capital Decrease Method

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ

Amortization of the accumulated losses

ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ

Approval to reduce the company's capital by (10,000,000) ten million dinars out of (20,000,000) million dinars, by amortizing the accumulated losses, the value of which is (6,937,924) million dinars and amortizing (3,062,076) million dinars from the losses of foreign currency translation differences and the cumulative change in the fair value and authorizing the Board of Directors to work All legal procedures related to reducing the company's capital at the Companies Control Department, according to the rules

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺓﺮﺸﻋ (10,000,000)ﺭﺍﺪﻘﻤﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (20,000,000) ﻞﺻﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻤﻴﻗﻭ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺈﺑ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (6,937,924) ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (3,062,076) ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﺃ ﺕﻼﻤﻋ ﺔﻤﺟﺮﺗ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻓ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻟﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﻳﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﻞﻤﻌﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺘﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺻﻻﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Emmar Investments and Real Estate Development Company PSC published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
