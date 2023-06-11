Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : Disclosure (EMAR) 2023 06 11

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
|
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
|
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: EMMAR INVESTMENTS &
|
|
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT
|
|
|
AM 10:06:19 2023-06-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 11-06-2023 10:06:19 AM
|
|
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺍﺭ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned
|
|
|
|
|
auditor's report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our
|
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺎﻨﻳﺍﺮﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ
|
Auditor's report Messrs.' RSM Jordan as follows:-
|
|
|
-:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ RSM Jordan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Report: Qualified
|
|
|
|
ﻆﻔﺤﺗ :ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻧ
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's opinion:
|
|
|
|
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺭ
|
|
|
|
|
|
The basis for the audited conservative opinion
|
SMH
|
,
|
(SMH )
|
2022
|
is due to the failure to obtain audited financial
|
|
.2023
|
|
.2022/12/31
|
statements for the year 2022 for the subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
company (SMH Company) and the affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
company, the International Cooperation
|
|
|
|
|
Company for Investment and Tourism, until
|
|
|
|
|
the date of preparing the consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
financial statements of the group, and also the
|
|
|
|
|
letter of the legal advisor of SMH Company
|
|
|
|
|
was not obtained as it is on 31/ 12/2022. The
|
|
|
|
|
company provided the auditor with the
|
|
|
|
|
financial statements of 2022 for the above-
|
|
|
|
|
mentioned companies after the date of
|
|
|
|
|
preparing the consolidated financial
|
|
|
|
|
statements, and accordingly, the reservation
|
|
|
|
|
will be addressed in the semi-annual budget
|
|
|
|
|
for the year 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of auditor's report: 30-03-2023
|
|
|
2023-03-30 :ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
|
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
|
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa
|
|
Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa
|
:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|