  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMAR   JO3123711017

EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT CO.

(EMAR)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-03-30
0.1400 JOD   +7.69%
03:18aEmmar Real Estate Development & Investment : Disclosure (EMAR) 2023 06 11
PU
06/08Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : Disclosure (EMAR) 2023 06 08
PU
05/17Emmar Real Estate Development and Investment Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : Disclosure (EMAR) 2023 06 11

06/11/2023 | 03:18am EDT
EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: EMMAR INVESTMENTS &

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

AM 10:06:19 2023-06-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 11-06-2023 10:06:19 AM

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺍﺭ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned

auditor's report

Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺎﻨﻳﺍﺮﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

Auditor's report Messrs.' RSM Jordan as follows:-

-:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ RSM Jordan

Type of Report: Qualified

ﻆﻔﺤﺗ :ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻧ

Company's opinion:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺭ

The basis for the audited conservative opinion

SMH

,

(SMH )

2022

is due to the failure to obtain audited financial

.2023

.2022/12/31

statements for the year 2022 for the subsidiary

company (SMH Company) and the affiliate

company, the International Cooperation

Company for Investment and Tourism, until

the date of preparing the consolidated

financial statements of the group, and also the

letter of the legal advisor of SMH Company

was not obtained as it is on 31/ 12/2022. The

company provided the auditor with the

financial statements of 2022 for the above-

mentioned companies after the date of

preparing the consolidated financial

statements, and accordingly, the reservation

will be addressed in the semi-annual budget

for the year 2023

Date of auditor's report: 30-03-2023

2023-03-30 :ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa

Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa

:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Emmar Investments and Real Estate Development Company PSC published this content on 11 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 07:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
