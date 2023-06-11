Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : Disclosure (EMAR) 2023 06 11

Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned

Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our

Auditor's report Messrs.' RSM Jordan as follows:-

The basis for the audited conservative opinion

is due to the failure to obtain audited financial

statements for the year 2022 for the subsidiary

company (SMH Company) and the affiliate

Company for Investment and Tourism, until

the date of preparing the consolidated

financial statements of the group, and also the

letter of the legal advisor of SMH Company

was not obtained as it is on 31/ 12/2022. The

company provided the auditor with the

financial statements of 2022 for the above-

mentioned companies after the date of

preparing the consolidated financial

statements, and accordingly, the reservation

will be addressed in the semi-annual budget

for the year 2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.