EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: EMMAR INVESTMENTS &
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT
AM 11:23:54 2023-10-11 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 11-10-2023 11:23:54 AM
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Transferring the legal status of the company
The procedures for converting the legal status of the
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻﺍ ﻢﺗ
company from a public limited joint stock company to a
ﺔﻴﻟﺅﻮﺴﻣ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻣ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
limited liability company have been completed, and a
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻬﺷ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﻢﺗﻭ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻣ
registration certificate has been issued by the Companies
ﺕﺍﺫ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺻ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ
Control Department to convert the company's status from
.2023/10/03 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻣ ﺔﻴﻟﺅﻮﺴﻣ
a public joint stock company to a limited liability
company on 10/03/2023.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa
Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
