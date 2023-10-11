EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

The procedures for converting the legal status of the

ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﻻﺍ ﻢﺗ

company from a public limited joint stock company to a

ﺔﻴﻟﺅﻮﺴﻣ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻣ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

limited liability company have been completed, and a

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻦﻣ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻬﺷ ﺭﻭﺪﺻ ﻢﺗﻭ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻣ

registration certificate has been issued by the Companies

ﺕﺍﺫ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺻ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ

Control Department to convert the company's status from

.2023/10/03 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺩﻭﺪﺤﻣ ﺔﻴﻟﺅﻮﺴﻣ

a public joint stock company to a limited liability

company on 10/03/2023.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

