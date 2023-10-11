Emmar Investments and Real Estate Development Company PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the real estate development sector. Its residential real estate projects include houses, apartments, residential buildings and complexes. Its commercial real estate projects include complexes, shops, offices, commercial malls, shops, business centers and office buildings. Furthermore its real estate services include hotels, business towers, hospitals, build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, offices and residential towers. It also handles the purchasing and apportionment as well as the development of large spaces in selected areas. Furthermore, it is engaged in several other real estate fields, such as purchasing, ownership and selling of lands, as well as their development for the account of the Company inside and outside of Jordan. Its projects include Nihavent Konakari, Jordan Mounts, Eastern Amman for Housing and Development, Emmar Towers, Oryx Hotel Aqaba and Dead Sea Chalets and villas.