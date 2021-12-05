Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : G.A (EMAR) 2021 12 05

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: EMMAR INVESTMENTS &
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT
PM 02:07:24 2021-12-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 05-12-2021 02:07:24 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
The Board of Directors of EMMAR INVESTMENTS &
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT cordially invites you to
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ
attend the company's Extraordinary General Assembly
ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-12-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 15-12-2021 at
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ
zoom to discuss the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Other:
1- Discussing all matters related to the company's project
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺏ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ
1-
in Istanbul / Turkey SMH Company and the measures that
have been taken.
2- Discussing all matters related to the company's
investment in Al Taawon Company / Oryx Hotel Aqaba.
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ
2-
3- Discussing all matters related to financial leasing
.ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻳﺭﻭﺃ ﻕﺪﻨﻓ / ﻥﻭﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
،ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ
3-
financial leasing contracts, which were duly completed by
|
|
|
4- Discussing all matters related to renting the office of
|
the company's headquarters and the company's leasing
ﺮﻘﻣ ﺐﺘﻜﻣ ﺭﺎﺠﺌﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ
4-
the office owned by it.
.ﺎﻬﻟ ﻙﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
5- Discussing that the East Amman Housing Company in
|
accounts of Emaar Company.
6- Approving and approving the decisions of the Board of
Directors and the decisions of the General Assembly
ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
6-
includes the approval of matters related to the Chairman
and members of the Board of Directors of Emaar
Development and Real Estate Investment for the previous
years.
