Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMAR   JO3123711017

EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT CO.

(EMAR)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : G.A (EMAR) 2021 12 05

12/05/2021 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: EMMAR INVESTMENTS &

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

PM 02:07:24 2021-12-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-12-2021 02:07:24 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of EMMAR INVESTMENTS &

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT cordially invites you to

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

attend the company's Extraordinary General Assembly

ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-12-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 15-12-2021 at

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

zoom to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

1- Discussing all matters related to the company's project

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺏ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ

1-

in Istanbul / Turkey SMH Company and the measures that

ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍﻭ SMH ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺎﻴﻛﺮﺗ / ﻝﻮﺒﻨﻄﺳﺇ

have been taken.

.ﺎﻫﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ

2- Discussing all matters related to the company's

investment in Al Taawon Company / Oryx Hotel Aqaba.

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ

2-

3- Discussing all matters related to financial leasing

.ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻳﺭﻭﺃ ﻕﺪﻨﻓ / ﻥﻭﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

contracts, and the operations of selling and transferring

،ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ

3-

financial leasing contracts, which were duly completed by

the Department of Lands and Surveys.

ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗﻭ ﻊﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻋﻭ

4- Discussing all matters related to renting the office of

.ﻝﻮﺻﻷﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﺣﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺖﻤﺗ

the company's headquarters and the company's leasing

ﺮﻘﻣ ﺐﺘﻜﻣ ﺭﺎﺠﺌﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ

4-

the office owned by it.

.ﺎﻬﻟ ﻙﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

5- Discussing that the East Amman Housing Company in

2011 purchased a Mercedes car and installed it in the

2011 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻺﻟ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻕﺮﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻡﺎﻴﻗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ

5-

accounts of Emaar Company.

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﻴﺒﺜﺗﻭ ﺱﺪﻴﺳﺮﻣ ﺓﺭﺎﻴﺳ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ

6- Approving and approving the decisions of the Board of

.ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ

Directors and the decisions of the General Assembly

related to the approval of the financial statements, which

ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

6-

includes the approval of matters related to the Chairman

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ

and members of the Board of Directors of Emaar

ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Development and Real Estate Investment for the previous

ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃﻭ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ

years.

.ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Page 1 of 2

EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa

Ala'a Shaker Awad Halawa :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Emmar Investments and Real Estate Development Company PSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT CO.
08:02aEMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVE : G.a (emar) 2021 12 05
PU
12/02EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVE : Disclosure (EMAR) 2021 12 02
PU
11/01Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Q..
CI
2020Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Q..
CI
2020Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
2020Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
2019Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
2019Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
2019Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
2018Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Q..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,09 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2019 -0,95 M -1,34 M -1,34 M
Net Debt 2019 2,34 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,00 M 4,23 M 4,24 M
EV / Sales 2018 31,1x
EV / Sales 2019 60,7x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ala Halawa Manager-Finance & Administration
Munjed Munir Reda Sukhtian Chairman
George Fouad Zabana Independent Director
Munir Munjed Munir Sukhtian Director
Qais Munjed Munir Sukhtian Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMMAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT CO.-21.05%4
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.25%35 597
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.53%30 602
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.30%29 611
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.83%27 671
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.91%26 258