Emmar Real Estate Development & Investment : G.A (EMAR) 2021 12 05

EMMAR INVESTMENTS & REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: EMMAR INVESTMENTS & ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT PM 02:07:24 2021-12-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-12-2021 02:07:24 PM ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of EMMAR INVESTMENTS & ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT cordially invites you to ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

attend the company's Extraordinary General Assembly ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2021-12-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on 15-12-2021 at :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

zoom to discuss the following matters:

Subject: :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other: :ﺮﺧﺁ

1- Discussing all matters related to the company's project ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻣ ﺏ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 1-

in Istanbul / Turkey SMH Company and the measures that

ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍﻭ SMH ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺎﻴﻛﺮﺗ / ﻝﻮﺒﻨﻄﺳﺇ

have been taken.

.ﺎﻫﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ

2- Discussing all matters related to the company's

investment in Al Taawon Company / Oryx Hotel Aqaba. ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 2-

3- Discussing all matters related to financial leasing .ﺔﺒﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻳﺭﻭﺃ ﻕﺪﻨﻓ / ﻥﻭﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

contracts, and the operations of selling and transferring

،ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 3-

financial leasing contracts, which were duly completed by

the Department of Lands and Surveys. ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗﻭ ﻊﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻴﻠﻤﻋﻭ

4- Discussing all matters related to renting the office of .ﻝﻮﺻﻷﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﺣﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﻷﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺖﻤﺗ

the company's headquarters and the company's leasing ﺮﻘﻣ ﺐﺘﻜﻣ ﺭﺎﺠﺌﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 4-

the office owned by it.

.ﺎﻬﻟ ﻙﻮﻠﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻴﻗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

5- Discussing that the East Amman Housing Company in

2011 purchased a Mercedes car and installed it in the 2011 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻥﺎﻜﺳﻺﻟ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﻕﺮﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻡﺎﻴﻗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 5-

accounts of Emaar Company.

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﺘﻴﺒﺜﺗﻭ ﺱﺪﻴﺳﺮﻣ ﺓﺭﺎﻴﺳ ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ

6- Approving and approving the decisions of the Board of

.ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ

Directors and the decisions of the General Assembly

related to the approval of the financial statements, which ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 6-

includes the approval of matters related to the Chairman ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ

and members of the Board of Directors of Emaar ﺭﻮﻣﻷﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Development and Real Estate Investment for the previous ﺭﺎﻤﻋﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃﻭ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ