    EMMA   US29137T1016

EMMAUS LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(EMMA)
Emmaus Life Sciences' : Data on Endari Accepted for Poster Presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & ExhibitionDecember 07, 2021

12/07/2021 | 03:02pm EST
TORRANCE Calif., Dec. 6, 2021-- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today announced that data on Endari®, the company's prescription L-glutamine oral powder for the treatment of sickle cell disease, has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exhibition, to be held December 11 - 14live, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and virtually.

Title: The Evaluation of Transfusion Data from the Phase 3 Clinical Study of L-Glutamine in Sickle Cell Disease
Presenter: Hung Lam, PhD1
Authors: Hung Lam, PhD1*, Joseph M Becerra, PharmD2, Charles W Stark, PharmD2*, Yutaka Niihara, MD2 and Michael Callaghan, MD3
1MMS Holdings, Canton, MI; 2Emmaus Medical, Inc., Torrance, CA; 3Division of Hematology/Oncology, Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, MI

Program: Oral and Poster Abstracts
Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III
Date: Monday, December 13, 2021, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, ET
Location: Hall B5, Georgia World Congress Center

The abstract will also be accessible on the "Research Publications" page of the Emmaus website at: https://www.emmausmedical.com/content/pipeline/researchpub/research-publications-210

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company currently markets U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder) indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older. The company is also engaged in the discovery and development of innovative treatments and therapies for certain rare and orphan diseases as well as those affecting larger populations, such as diverticulosis. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)
Endari®, Emmaus' prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder, was approved by the FDA in July 2017for treating sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. Sales of Endari® began in the United Statesin 2018.

Indication
Endari® is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information
The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI.

About Sickle Cell Disease
There are approximately 100,000 people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) in the United Statesand millions more globally. The sickle gene is found in every ethnic group, not just among those of African descent; and in the United Statesan estimated 1-in-365 African Americans and 1-in-16,300 Hispanic Americans are born with SCD.1 The genetic mutation responsible for SCD causes an individual's red blood cells to distort into a "C" or a sickle shape, reducing their ability to transport oxygen throughout the body. These sickled red blood cells break down rapidly, become very sticky, and develop a propensity to clump together, which causes them to become stuck and cause damage within blood vessels. The result is reduced blood flow to distal organs, which leads to physical symptoms of incapacitating pain, tissue and organ damage, and early death.2

1Source: Data & Statistics on Sickle Cell Disease - National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, December 2020.
2Source: Committee on Addressing Sickle Cell Disease - A Strategic Plan and Blueprint for Action -- National Academy of Sciences Press, 2020.

Company Contact:

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Willis Lee

Chief Operating Officer

(310) 214-0065 x1130

wlee@emmauslifesciences.com

Disclaimer

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 20:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
