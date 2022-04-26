Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMMA   US29137T1016

EMMAUS LIFE SCIENCES, INC.

(EMMA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/25 11:02:28 am EDT
0.8000 USD   +6.67%
Emmaus Life Sciences : to Present at Investor Conferences in MayApril 26, 2022

04/26/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in May:

  • May 3-4: Q2 Investor Summit 2022. Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus, will present a company overview highlighting Endari®, the company's FDA approved prescription-grade L-glutamine oral powder indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease, at the Q2 Investor Summit on May 3, 2022at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "News and Events" section of the Emmaus website at: https://ir.emmausmedical.com/news-events. An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference. The conference is complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.
  • May 23-26: H.C Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Dr. Niihara will present a company overview at the conference. The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning May 24, 2022at 7:00 a.m. ET. An audio webcast of the of the presentation will be available at the Emmaus website at: https://ir.emmausmedical.com/news-events. An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.

Emmaus' management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your respective conference representative or Michael Millerwith Rx Communications at mmiller@rxir.com.

About Emmaus Life Sciences
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company currently markets U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder) indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older. The company is also engaged in the discovery and development of innovative treatments and therapies for certain rare and orphan diseases as well as those affecting larger populations, such as diverticulosis. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

Company Contact:
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Willis Lee
Chief Operating Officer
(310) 214-0065 x1130
wlee@emmauslifesciences.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
(917)-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
