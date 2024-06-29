Emmbi Industries Limited at its board meeting held on 29 June 2024 appointed Mr. Rajesh Solanki as the 'Company Secretary & Compliance Officer' of the Company with effect from 29 June 2024. Further, Mr. Solanki has been designated as a Key Managerial Personnel in terms of the requirements of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. Mr. Rqjesh Solanki is a seasoned professional with over 13 years of experience in managing secretarial compliances for listed entities.

An Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Mr. Solanki possesses extensive expertise in legal drafting, regulatory compliances, corporate secretarial practices, corporate governance and stakeholder management. The company also Approved the reconstitution of following Committees of the Board: Audit Committee: Composition after reconstitution: Mr. Nitin Alshi (Chairman), Non-Executive Independent Director, Dr. Venkatesh Joshi, Non-Executive Independent Director, Mr. Rama Krishnan, Non-Executive Independent Director, Mrs. Rinku Appalwar, Executive Non-Independent Director. Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Mr. Rama Krishnan (Chairman), Non-Executive Independent Director, Dr. Venkatesh Joshi, Non-Executive Independent Director, Mr. Krishnan Subramanian, Non-Executive Non- Independent Director.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee: Mr. Rama Krishnan (Chairman), Non-Executive Independent Director, Dr. Venkatesh Joshi, Non-Executive Independent Director, Mr. Nitin Alshi, Non-Executive Independent Director, Mrs. Rinku Appalwar, Executive Non-lndependent Director. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee: Dr. Venkatesh Josh (Chairman), Non-Executive Independent Director, Mr. Nitin Alshi, Non-Executive Independent Director, Mr. Rama Krishnan, Non-Executive Independent Director, Mrs. Rinku Appalwar, Executive Non-Independent Director. Committee of Directors: Mr. Rama Krishnan (Chairman), Non-Executive Independent Director, Mr. Makrand Appalwar, Executive Non-Independent Director, Mrs. Rinku Appalwar, Executive Non-Independent Director.