Emmbi Industries Limited announced that Mr. Krishnan Iyer Subramanian, vide his letter dated July 1, 2023 has tendered his resignation as a Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from July 1, 2023. However he will continue to remain as a Director on the Board of the company. Further re-confirm that Mr. Krishnan Iyer Subramanian will continue in the capacity as a Director on the Board of the Company and he has only resigned as a Whole Time Director of the Company.