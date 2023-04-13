Advanced search
    EML   IM00BDHDTX83

EMMERSON PLC

(EML)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:45:59 2023-04-13 am EDT
4.490 GBX   -1.32%
10:04aEmmerson widens loss; Khemisset project closer to approval
AN
02:01aEarnings Flash (EML.L) EMMERSON Posts FY22 Loss $-0.00
MT
02:00aEmmerson PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Emmerson widens loss; Khemisset project closer to approval

04/13/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Emmerson PLC - Morocco-focused potash development company - Pretax loss widens to USD3.2 million in 2022 from USD2.8 million in 2021. Says all the company's activities during 2022 were focused on bringing the Khemisset potash project in Morocco into production as quickly as possible. Notes several hurdles, including the finalisation of basic engineering and design work, obtaining environmental approvals, the raising of finance, working with potential offtake partners, and putting together the necessary teams to execute construction. "Obtaining the environmental approval is clearly on the critical path for the company, and it would be impossible to deny that it has already taken longer than had been hoped, or expected," the company says. However, Chief Executive Graham Clarke says the project is now closer to obtaining environment approval.

Current stock price: 4.49 pence, down 1.3% in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: down 38%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

