  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Emmerson Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    ERM   AU000000ERM4

EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED

(ERM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:39:56 pm
0.13 AUD   -3.70%
02/10EMMERSON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - ERM
PU
02/10EMMERSON RESOURCES : Investor Presentation Amended
PU
02/09EMMERSON RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - Amended
PU
Emmerson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - ERM

02/10/2022 | 11:18pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ERM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,080,000

11/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

53117086745

1.3

ASX issuer code

ERM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ERMAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ERM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,080,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

11/2/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

1,080,000

Robert Bills

Robert Bills

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 11/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,080,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personalFor

Conversion of Performance Rights under the terms and conditions approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual

General Meeting held 29 January 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.135000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Details of the Performance Rights approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting held 29 January 2021 can be

found at https://www.emmersonresources.com.au/asx-releases?category=105

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emmerson Resources Limited published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,19 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net income 2021 -1,58 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net cash 2021 5,29 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,3 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 408x
EV / Sales 2021 142x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 75,2%
