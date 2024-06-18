Mining News Select - Perth Conference Presentation
Mike Dunbar - Managing Director
What Makes Emmerson Different?
A focused Australian-based Copper and Gold explorer
Commanding land position in one of Australia's highest-grade Goldfields with compelling copper opportunities
JV Partner - Tennant Mining has COMMENCED CONSTRUCTION of a central CIL processing facility
Strategic Alliance sees the Company FUNDED to cashflow from 6% Gross Production Royalty
Highlights
High-Grade
Mineral Resource
• 2.27Mt @ 5.2g/t gold for 376,600oz
Initial Ore Reserve
• 540,000t @ 4.7g/t gold for 79,140oz
The right address
$
Funded Exploration
Tennant Creek, NT - one of
Exploration and mining JVs in place
Australia's richest mineral fields
for majority of Tennant Creek
Macquarie Arc, NSW - hosts
Emmerson retains 100% of the area
large deposits and attracting
containing Hermitage, Jasper Hills
exploration investment by majors
and Edna Beryl
Experienced
Board and
Management
Team
Growth pathway
~$7M of exploration funding available for projects
Potential to introduce a farm-in partner into the NSW assets
An emerging gold royalty business
Centralised mill in Tennant Creek Under Construction
Emmerson to receive a free carried 6% gold royalty from each JV mine
Emmerson is Focused on Two Main Regions
Tennant Creek
(Au + Cu)
NSW Projects
(Au + Cu)
Emmerson holds ~500km² in Macquarie Arc in NSW
Tomingley
1.1Moz Au
Dubbo
EL8463
Wellington
NSW Projects
EL8766
Kadungle / Fifield
Cowal
9.6Moz Au
Northparkes
Copper Hill
2.8Moz Au &
0.9Moz Au &
2.7Mt Cu
0.3Mt Cu
Parkes
Orange
Cadia
36Moz Au & 8.1Mt Cu
Marsden
1.1Moz Au & 0.40Mt Cu
Cowra
McPhillamys
2.02Moz Au
EL8590
Kiola
(Au + Cu)
EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD
NEWMONT LIMITED
EVOLUTION MINING (COWAL) PTY LTD
NEWMONT EXPLORATION PTY LTD
EVOLUTION MINING (NORTHPARKES) PTY LTD
FMG RESOURCES PTY LTD
SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
ALKANE RESOURCES LTD
GOLD AND COPPER RESOURCES PTY LTD
MAGMATIC RESOURCES
REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
IMPACT MINERALS
RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING LIMITED
GODOLPHIN TENEMENTS PTY LTD
CLIMAX AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
KINCORA COPPER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; RAREX LIMITED
Emmerson holds the best ground in Tennant Creek, NT
Rio Tinto, BHP, Newmont, South32 have all joined this exploration hotspot - Emmerson has been here since 2007and holds ~1,800km2
Under Cover Exploration =
Expensive and High-Risk Exploration
Map of exploration licences and application in the Barkly Tableland, showing the distribution of tenure.
7 |
Most licenses in the Georgina Basin were applied for since 2019.
The Challenge and Opportunity of Tennant Creek
CROSS
LONG
DEPOSIT
PLAN
SECTION
SECTION
Warrego
200m
200m
200m
Nobles Nob
Gecko
White Devil
Juno
Historical Production
Quoted production from major historical deposits after Ahmad, M. and Munson, T.J. (2013). Geology and mineral resources of the Northern Territory, Special Publication 5
6.9Mt @ 8.7g/t Au + 2.0% Cu 1.46Moz Au and 172.5kt Cu
2.14Mt @ 16.1g/t Au - 1.14Moz Au
3.0Mt @ 1.2g/t Au + 4.0% Cu 257koz Au and 320kt Cu
1.7Mt @ 14.6g/t Au - 761koz Au
0.46Mt @ 57.0g/t Au - 864Koz Au
Emmerson holds 1,800km² in the Tennant Creek
Emmerson's Joint Venture with
Tennant Mining includes:
• Exploration JV - Tennant Mining funds $10.5 million of exploration (~$3.8m remaining)
• Mining / Processing JV - Emmerson receives a 6% gross production royalty (with no exposure to costs)
• Agreed Minimum Production Hurdles
Our JV partner Tennant Mining have:
• Permitted and financed the project and
• COMMENCED CONSTRUCTION of an 840Ktpa CIL Processing Facility
Strategic Alliance with Tennant Mining Funds Emmerson to Production
- Low risk development path where Emmerson has no exposure to costs
- JV Partner's Central Processing Facility is UNDER CONSTRUCTION
- Emmerson is free carried into production and receives a 6% gross production royalty on gold produced from the JV deposits
- First Ore Reserve for +20 years released in March 2024
- Initial Probable Ore Reserve completed as part of Tennant's development activities of 540,000t @ 4.7g/t for 79,140oz
- Based ONLY on Initial Probable Ore Reserve Emmerson's production royalty is worth ~$16.5M at current gold price
- Mine Plans include additional ~23,000oz in Inferred Mineral Resources (not factored into Royalty value) and deposits remain open at depth
- Minimum Production Hurdles which will see ERM guaranteed at least 6% of 60,000oz, valued at ~$12.5M at the current gold price (due before May 2026)
