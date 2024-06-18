Important Notice & Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements, opinions and projections, all preliminary in nature, prepared by the Company on the basis of information developed by itself in relation to its projects. Forward-lookingstatements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Emmerson Resources Limited's anticipated future events, including future resources and exploration results, and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "estimate", "plan," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," "believe", "anticipates", "predict", "goals", "targets", "aims", "outlook", "guidance", "forecasts", "may", "will", "would" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or similar expressions are forward-lookingstatements. By their nature, such statements involve risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-lookingstatements speak only as at the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. No representation is made that any of these statements or projections will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved, nor as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness. Similarly, no representation is given that the assumptions upon which forward looking statements may be based are reasonable. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors against using this announcement solely as a basis for investment decisions without regard for this disclaimer.

Regulatory Information

The Company does not suggest that economic mineralisation is contained in the untested areas, the information contained relating to historical drilling records have been compiled, reviewed and verified as best as the Company was able. As outlined in this presentation the Company is planning further drilling programs to understand the geology, structure and potential of the untested areas. The Company cautions investors against using this announcement solely as a basis for investment decisions without regard for this disclaimer.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Mike Dunbar. Mike Dunbar is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Mike Dunbar is a full-time employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results has been extracted from the following Company ASX announcements:

ASX: 8 December 2021 - Stunning 117m at 3.38% copper drill hit at the Hermitage Project in Tennant Creek ends in mineralisation

ASX: 28 March 2022 - Follow up drilling of 116m at 3.4% copper and 0.88g/t gold at Tennant Creek set to commence

ASX: 17 August 2022 - Further high-gradecopper-gold and cobalt-bismuth intersected at Hermitage

high-gradecopper-gold and cobalt-bismuth intersected at Hermitage ASX: 17 November 2022 - High Grade Gold and Bismuth at Golden Forty Project in Tennant Creek

ASX: 12 December 2022 - Bonanza Gold from an emerging new ore zone at Tennant Creek

ASX: 21 March 2023 - Further High-Grade Precious and Base metal mineralisation at Tennant Creek

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information that relates to Exploration Results included in previous market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings area presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been extracted from the following Company ASX announcements:

ASX: 6 April 2022 - High Grade Gold Resource for Mauretania at Tennant Creek

ASX: 22 December 2021 - Chariot high grade gold resource increased by 40%

ASX: 19 March 2024 - Initial Ore Reserve for Chariot, Mauretania and Black Snake JV Deposits

ASX: 6 May 2024 - Maiden High-Grade Golden Forty Mineral Resource Estimate

High-Grade Golden Forty Mineral Resource Estimate ASX: 12 June 2024 - Maiden High-grade Eldorado Mineral Resource Estimate

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in previous market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings area presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

The above announcements are available to view on the Company's website at www.emmersonresources.com.au Authorised for release by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Dunbar.