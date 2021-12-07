Emmerson Resources : Stunning 117m at 3.38% copper drill hit at Hermitage project

ASX Announcement 8 December 2021 Stunning 117m at 3.38% copper drill hit at the Hermitage Project in Tennant Creek only ends in mineralisation Highlights RC drill hole HERC003 at the 100%-owned Hermitage Project intersects continuous mineralisation of 117m at 3.38% copper from 75m including : use o 30m at 7.26% copper and 2.69g/t gold from 162m including: ▪ 3m @ 14.91g/t gold and 4.24% copper to end of hole • Drill hole abandoned in mineralisation at 192m and will be continued with a diamond tail in 2022 • RC hole HERC002 intersected: o 18m at 1.40% copper and 0.23% cobalt from 117m; and, o 24m at 4.2g/t gold from 159m including: ▪ 3m at 17.61g/t gold and 0.46% bismuth from 162m • Assays pending for drill hole HERC004, and for gold in native copper zone in HERC003 Forpersonal Photo 1: Reverse circulation drill hole (HERC003) in progress. Note sand cover and lack of surface expression. Emmerson Resources Limited ABN 53 117 086 745 +61 8 9381 7838 | e: corporate@emmersonresources.com.au | w: www.emmersonresources.com.au 3 Kimberley St, West Leederville 6007 WA

Emmerson Managing Director, Rob Bills commented: "These results are some of the best seen in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field as they reflect very extensive, high-grade copper mineralisation, with intervals of high-grade gold and cobalt - all associated with iron-oxides of hematite and magnetite. Whilst it is still early days, the metal zonation and mineralisation in drill hole HERC003 displays increasing gold and copper grades with depth only- the subject of future diamond drilling. Although based on limited data (i.e., rock chips), it appears that HERC003 intersected a subvertical, brecciated, high grade metal rich feeder zone which has channelled and concentrated the copper and gold and remains open at depth. I terestingly, HERC002 drilled outside of the interpreted breccia pipe but contains high grade cobalt, with a similar metal zonation to previously reported cobalt at the nearby Jasper Hills project. Where high-grade cobalt (up to 1.32% consisting of mainly cobaltite) transgresses the high-grade copper. The Hermitage and Jasper Hills Projects have seen no modern exploration and are located within Mining Lease 30177 that is 100% owned by Emmerson Resources and now a key priority for future exploration. For usepersonal EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED Page 2 of 18

Hermitage Project - drill testing for high grade gold, copper and cobalt (Figure 1) Hermitage is one of a cluster of 100% Emmerson owned prospects on granted mining leases that occurs within the northern corridor at Tennant Creek. These prospects incorporate North Star, Jasper Hills, Katherine Star and Northern Star in mining lease (ML 30177) and, Edna Beryl, Thrace, and Macedon in ML 705 (Figure 2). These prospects occur within the northern gravity corridor, consisting of denser, haematitic shales, jasper, and ironstones - the typical host to the mineralisation. onlyEmmerson's exploration program, underpinned by leading edge targeting technology was aimed at establishing the thickness, grade, and potential for extensions to the historic mineralisation in HEGD12 of 9m at 12.8g/t gold from 176m and, HEGD05 of 23m at 4.84g/t gold and 3.7% copper from 203m (ASX: 14 October 2021). Hermitage has not seen any systematic, modern exploration, with the last exploration efforts ending in the 1990's. This phase of F ur RC holes were drilled by Emmerson in this program, testing an area approximately 200m east-west but focussed on the c ncept of high-grade mineralisation hosted in sub-vertical,iron-oxide breccia pipes. Drill hole HERC003 (Figure 3 and Photo 1) intersected a zoned iron-oxide (ironstone) breccia that consists of hematite - jasper closer to the surface, and that grades to magnetite -hematite-chlorite at depth. The metal zonation reflects the interaction of both usechlorite (copper-iron sulphide - Photo 4) at 180m to the end of the drill hole (Figure 4). Noting that the gold assay results from 135m to 162m (in HERC003) are still outstanding as additional samples were required by the assay laboratory. primary and supergene (oxidation) processes with malachite (copper carbonate - Photo 2) occurring from ~70m to 120m, a thick zone of native copper from 135 to 162m (from oxidation processes - Photo 3), before grading into primary chalcopyrite- quartz- This hole was terminated in mineralisation due to encountering drilling difficulties. The dimensions of the breccia and true thickness of the mineralisation are currently unknown. Drill hole HERC002 is personalinterpreted to be proximal to the breccia pipe in containing cobalt mineralisation and lower tenor copper, plus high-gradegold ssociated with strong chlorite alteration at depth. HERC001 with no significant mineralisation is likely distal to the breccia pipe, lthough there may be multiple such pipes within the larger magnetic anomaly (Figure 3). Still outstanding are assay results for HERC004, complete gold results from HERC003, and 1m sample splits of the 3m composites from all significant intercepts in HERC002 and HERC003. This drilling has greatly enhanced the ranking and potential for economic gold, copper, and cobalt mineralisation across the N rthern Project Area, particularly within the northern gravity ridge that is host to several similar style iron-oxidecopper-gold prospects. Diamond drilling will commence at Hermitage following the northern hemisphere wet season. Edna Beryl Project - drill testing for high grade gold The RC drill program at Edna Beryl was completed earlier this month and was principally aimed at testing for continuity of the high- grade gold in the shallow oxide zone, between the Edna Beryl Mine and prospectors' shaft at Edna Beryl West (ASX: 14 October 2021). Given the back log of samples at the laboratory, these results will not be available until early 2022. For further information, please contact: Rob Bills Media enquiries For Managing Director and CEO Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners E: rbills@emmersonresources.com.au E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au T: +61 8 9381 7838 T: +61 422 602 720 This release has been authorised by the Board of Emmerson Resources Limited. EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED Page 3 of 18

About Emmerson Resources, Tennant Creek and New South Wales Emmerson has a commanding land position and is exploring the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF), one of Australia's highest- grade gold and copper fields that has produced over 5.5Moz of gold and 470,000t of copper from deposits including Warrego, White Devil, Orlando, Gecko, Chariot, and Golden Forty. These high-grade deposits are highly valuable exploration targets, and to onlydate, Emmerson's discoveries include high-grade gold at Edna Beryl and Mauretania, plus copper-gold at Goanna and Monitor. These discoveries were found utilising new technology and concepts and are the first discoveries in the TCMF for over two decades. A recent rush of new tenement applications by major and junior explorers in the Tennant Creek district, not only highlights the prospectivity of the region for copper and gold but also Emmerson's strategic 1,700km2 land holding. In addition, Emmerson is exploring across four early-stagegold-copper projects in NSW, identified (with our strategic alliance partner Kenex/Duke Exploration ASX: DEX) from the application of 2D and 3D predictive targeting models - aimed at increasing the probability of discovery. Duke can earn up to 10% (to pre BFS) of any project generated providing certain success milestones are met. The highly prospective Macquarie Arc in NSW hosts >80Moz gold and >13Mt copper with these resources heavily weighted to useareas of outcrop or limited cover. Emmerson's four exploration projects contain many attributes of the known deposits within the Macquarie Arc but remain underexplored due to historical impediments, including overlying cover (farmlands and younger rocks) and a lack of effective exploration. Regulatory Information The Company does not suggest that economic mineralisation is contained in the untested areas, the information contained relating to historical drilling records have been compiled, reviewed, and verified as best as the Company was able. As outlined in this announcement the Company is planning further drilling programs to understand the geology, structure, and potential of the untested personalareas. The Company cautions investors against using this announcement solely as a basis for investment decisions without regard for this disclaimer. Competency Statement The information in this release on Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Ana Liza Cuison, MAIG, MSEG. Dr Cuison is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Cuison is a full-time employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. Cautionary Statement The Exploration Targets described above are conceptual in nature. It must be noted that that there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Forward-Looking Statements This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Emmerson Resources Limited's anticipated future events, including future resources and exploration results, and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could, "estimate", "plan," "expect," "intend," For"may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Emmerson believes that its expectations reflected in these forward- looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors against using this announcement solely as a basis for investment decisions without regard for this disclaimer. EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED Page 4 of 18