Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 0.843 million compared to INR 0.676 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6.12 million compared to INR 5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.97 million compared to INR 1.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.39 compared to INR 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.39 compared to INR 0.27 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 1.52 million compared to INR 2.75 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11.36 million compared to INR 11.49 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.52 million compared to INR 3.3 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.5 compared to INR 0.66 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.5 compared to INR 0.66 a year ago.