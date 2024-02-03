Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 03, 2024 at 02:58 am EST Share

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3.28 million compared to INR 4.27 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 8.53 million compared to INR 8.72 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.29 million compared to net loss of INR 0.22 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.26 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.26 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.04 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 4.8 million compared to INR 7.03 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 19.88 million compared to INR 20.21 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3.81 million compared to INR 3.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.76 compared to INR 0.62 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.76 compared to INR 0.62 a year ago.