Capital Markets Day 2022: Presentation Ricarda Demarmels
09/18/2022 | 11:20am EDT
«Steering our business to profitable growth»
Ricarda Demarmels, CFO
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views and estimates. The latter involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange and commodity price fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures, and regulatory developments.
Emmi provides the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation is not intended to be a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and does not constitute an offer for the sale or purchase of securities in Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction.
STEERING OUR BUSINESS TO PROFITABLE GROWTH
Overview
#1
#2
#3
#4
Delivering sustainable value
Business steering
Financial guidance
Key take-aways
#1
Delivering sustainable value
DELIVERING SUSTAINABLE VALUE
Internationalisation driving Group growth
International growth statistics
10-year CAGR of +11%
Total sales growing 3x to CHF 2.3 billion since 2011 Share of international sales doubling from 30% to 58%
Portfolio shift and diversification
Expanding internationally primarily by acquisition of leadership positions with potential for growth and premiumisation:
Niche categories in developed markets
Value categorieswith trading-uppotential in selected emerging markets
Achieve scale via acquisition and capex
Reduce dependency on domestic market
Top 5 markets
United States
Italy
Switzerland
Germany
Spain
