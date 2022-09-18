Advanced search
    EMMN   CH0012829898

EMMI AG

(EMMN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-09-16 am EDT
781.00 CHF   -0.76%
11:20aCAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2022 : Presentation Urs Riedener
PU
11:20aCAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2022 : Presentation Ricarda Demarmels
PU
09/09Emmi Launches New Cheese Dairy With $52 Million Investment
MT
Capital Markets Day 2022: Presentation Urs Riedener

09/18/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Emmi Capital Markets Day 2022

«Creating long-term value»

Urs Riedener, CEO

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views and estimates. The latter involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as general economic conditions, foreign exchange and commodity price fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures, and regulatory developments.

Emmi provides the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation is not intended to be a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and does not constitute an offer for the sale or purchase of securities in Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

2

Emmi Capital Markets Day 2022

CREATING LONG-TERM VALUE

Overview

#1

#2

#3

What we have achieved so far

How we will build on our success

Key take-aways

3

Emmi Capital Markets Day 2022

CREATING LONG-TERM VALUE

Emmi's ongoing value creation journey

Swiss local dairy to international player in branded niches

What we have achieved so far

  • #1 Swiss market position and category leadership
  • Transformation of international business
  • Establishment of selected profitable niches
  • Operational efficiency to raise competitiveness and to reinvest in growth
  • Solid foothold in markets and niches with a balanced portfolio

How we will build on our success

  • Reinforce leadership in Switzerland with product innovation and brand focus
  • Further transform international business with product innovation and bolt-on acquisitions
  • Focus on key opportunities in selected niches and existing markets
  • Enhance key capabilities and achieve excellence
  • Embed sustainability at our core

4

Emmi Capital Markets Day 2022

#1

What we have achieved so far

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emmi AG published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 15:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
