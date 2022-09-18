Capital Markets Day 2022: Presentation Urs Riedener
09/18/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Capital Markets Day 2022
«Creating long-term value»
Urs Riedener, CEO
Overview
CREATING LONG-TERM VALUE
Overview
#1
#2
#3
What we have achieved so far
How we will build on our success
Key take-aways
Emmi Capital Markets Day 2022
CREATING LONG-TERM VALUE
Emmi's ongoing value creation journey
Swiss local dairy to international player in branded niches
What we have achieved so far
#1 Swiss market position and category leadership
Transformation of international business
Establishment of selected profitable niches
Operational efficiency to raise competitiveness and to reinvest in growth
Solid foothold in markets and niches with a balanced portfolio
How we will build on our success
Reinforce leadership in Switzerland with product innovation and brand focus
Further transform international business with product innovation and bolt-on acquisitions
Focus on key opportunities in selected niches and existing markets
Enhance key capabilities and achieve excellence
Embed sustainability at our core
What we have achieved so far
#1
What we have achieved so far
