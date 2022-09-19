Advanced search
    EMMN   CH0012829898

EMMI AG

(EMMN)
09/19/2022
781.00 CHF   -0.76%
Emmi appoints Sacha D. Gerber as new CFO

09/19/2022 | 01:05am EDT
Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Emmi appoints Sacha D. Gerber as new CFO

19-Sep-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Lucerne, 19 September 2022 Sacha D. Gerber (47) will become the new Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Management of the Emmi Group. Gerber brings with him substantial financial expertise and leadership as well as cross-industry international experience, most recently as CFO at the globally active CALIDA GROUP. He succeeds Ricarda Demarmels, who as previously announced will replace Urs Riedener as CEO of the Emmi Group on 1 January 2023. As part of today’s Capital Markets Day, Emmi is also confirming its strategic course as well as its full-year and medium-term forecast communicated as part of the 2022 half-year results.

 

Sacha D. Gerber is set to join the Emmi Group as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Ricarda Demarmels, who takes over the role of CEO on 1 January 2023. Gerber is currently CFO with responsibility for finance and IR at the listed and globally active CALIDA GROUP, which specialises in high-end lingerie. Having previously held posts with the food manufacturer Hero and the Swatch Group, he holds a degree in business administration as well as an International Executive MBA from the University of St Gallen.

"Sacha D. Gerber's skills and values make him a great fit for Emmi and our corporate culture. He combines Swiss values with a profound wealth of international experience, and has a broad range of expertise from his activities at iconic companies operating successfully in an international context. In his role as CFO, he will be instrumental in successfully co-shaping the further strategic development of Emmi," said Urs Riedener, CEO of the Emmi Group.

"I am extremely excited about this important new challenge at Emmi. It fills me with pride to become part of such a superbly positioned company with unique brands and products," said Sacha D. Gerber, CFO designate.

Continuity and expertise in leadership

With the election of Gerber, Emmi fills the vacancy created by the departure of the current CFO, Ricarda Demarmels, to become head of the Emmi Group as CEO as of 1 January 2023. As communicated in March this year, Ricarda Demarmels will succeed Urs Riedener as CEO at the beginning of 2023. As part of today’s Capital Markets Day in Emmen, Emmi is also confirming its strategic course as well as its outlook for the full-year and medium-term forecast communicated as part of the 2022 half-year results, supplemented by a ROIC focus (Return on Invested Capital).

Contacts

Investors and Analysts
Investor Relations | ir@emmi.com

Media
Simone Burgener, media spokesperson | media@emmi.com

About Emmi

Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 15 countries.

Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at over 30 of its own production sites in nine countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion in 2021.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Emmi Management AG
Landenbergstrasse 1
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
E-mail: info@emmi.com
Internet: www.emmi.com
ISIN: CH0012829898
Valor: 1282989
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1444863

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1444863  19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444863&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
