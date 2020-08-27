Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Emmi AG    EMMN   CH0012829898

EMMI AG

(EMMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/26 11:31:58 am
905.5 CHF   +5.97%
01:14aEMMI : erhöht Anteil an Ziegenmilchverarbeiter Bettinehoeve
PU
01:12aEMMI : increases stake in Bettinehoeve
PU
01:12aEMMI : increases stake in goat's cheese producer Bettinehoeve
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emmi : increases stake in goat's cheese producer Bettinehoeve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:12am EDT

2020
27.08.2020 - Emmi AG Emmi increases stake in goat's cheese producer Bettinehoeve

Media release

Emmi increases stake in goat's cheese producer Bettinehoeve

Lucerne, 27 August 2020 - Emmi, the leading Swiss milk processor, is increasing its stake in Dutch goat's milk processor Bettinehoeve to 90 % and strengthening its commitment to this growth segment. The family business, in which Emmi has held a 60 % stake since 2016, has steadily strengthened its position in recent years thanks to its diverse range of goat's cheese varieties. Emmi is therefore exercising the option to increase its stake in Bettinehoeve.

Products made from goat's milk are among the most attractive niches in the dairy industry internationally. The Dutch family company Bettinehoeve, in which Emmi has held a 60 % stake since 2016, has successfully expanded its position in this market in recent years. Emmi is therefore exercising the option to increase its stake to 90 %.

Bettinehoeve specialises in the production of an extremely diverse range of goat's milk cheese varieties, which are mainly sold through Dutch retailers. Other important markets are the UK, Germany, France, the Nordics and Belgium. 'With this increase in our stake, we can integrate Bettinehoeve even better into our global goat's milk network and strengthen our commitment to this important growth segment for Emmi,' says Robin Barraclough, Head of the Business Division Europe, explaining this decision.

Management team remains unchanged

Bettinehoeve was founded in 1982 by Johan Ewijk, the father of the current managing director Sybren Ewijk. He will retain a 10 % stake in the company and will continue to be responsible for the further development of the business in the future.

The increase in the stake in Bettinehoeve also affects Emmi's share in Goat Milk Powder (GMP), the joint venture between Bettinehoeve and AVH dairy, another Dutch subsidiary of Emmi. GMP was founded in 2013. AVH dairy is responsible for the marketing, sales and distribution of products used, for example, in the production of sports nutrition and baby food. Production takes place at Bettinehoeve. Emmi now holds 80.9 % of GMP shares.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Contacts

For media representatives: Group Communications, Sibylle Umiker, spokesperson, media@emmi.com, +41 (0)58 227 50 66

For shareholders: Ricarda Demarmels, CFO, ir@emmi.com, +41 (0)58 227 37 98

Downloads and further information

About Bettinehoeve

Bettinehoeve is the leading producer of fresh goat's cheese in the Netherlands. Founded in 1982, the family business has its headquarters in Etten-Leur in the province of North Brabant and operates two production plants. Bettinehoeve employs a total of around 115 members of staff. Bettinehoeve processes about 150,000 litres of goat's milk every day, purchased from around 45 Dutch goat farms. Bettinehoeve's product range consists mainly of fresh and matured goat's cheese for its own brand Bettine and for private labels. About half of these products are sold in the domestic market. Other important markets are the UK, Germany, France, the Nordics and Belgium.

About Goat Milk Powder

The Goat Milk Powder factory was established in 2013 through a partnership between goat's cheese producer Bettinehoeve from Etten-Leur and AVH dairy from Bergen (a subsidiary of Emmi), an exporter of goat's and sheep's milk products.

The production of milk powder and WPC55 (goat's milk whey protein concentrate) started in May 2014.

About Emmi

Emmi is a major Swiss milk processor. The company dates back to 1907, when it was founded by 62 dairy farming cooperatives around Lucerne. Over the past 20 years, Emmi has grown into an international, listed group. It has for many years pursued a successful strategy based on three pillars: strengthening its Swiss domestic market, international growth and cost management. Throughout its corporate history, Emmi's keen awareness of its responsibility to society, animal welfare and the environment has been fundamental to its mission.

In Switzerland, Emmi manufactures a comprehensive range of dairy products for its own brands and private label products for customers, including leading exports such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach. In other countries, its products - mainly speciality products - are manufactured locally. Alongside cow's milk, it also processes goat's and sheep's milk.

In Switzerland, the Emmi Group has 25 production sites. Abroad, Emmi and its subsidiaries have a presence in 14 countries, eight of which have production facilities. Emmi exports products from Switzerland to around 60 countries. Its business activities focus on the Swiss domestic market as well as western Europe and the American continent. Half of its CHF 3.5 billion in sales - over 10 % of which stems from organic products - is generated in Switzerland, the other half abroad. Almost two-thirds of its more than 8,000 employees are currently based outside of Switzerland.


Disclaimer

Emmi AG published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EMMI AG
01:14aEMMI : erhöht Anteil an Ziegenmilchverarbeiter Bettinehoeve
PU
01:12aEMMI : increases stake in Bettinehoeve
PU
01:12aEMMI : increases stake in goat's cheese producer Bettinehoeve
PU
01:05a[Emmi] Increased stake in goat's milk producer Bettinehoeve (NED)
TE
08/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Royal Bank of Canada, Hewlett Packard, Salesforce
08/26EMMI : Urs Riedener on the half-year results 2020
PU
08/26EMMI : successfully defies the crisis
PU
08/26[Emmi] Half-year results 2020
TE
04/06EMMI AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/02[Emmi] General Meeting of Emmi AG approves all proposals
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 573 M 3 933 M 3 933 M
Net income 2020 179 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2020 41,8 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 4 844 M 5 333 M 5 332 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 826
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart EMMI AG
Duration : Period :
Emmi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMMI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 867,50 CHF
Last Close Price 905,50 CHF
Spread / Highest target 3,81%
Spread / Average Target -4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Urs Riedener Chief Executive Officer
Konrad Graber Chairman
Ricarda Demarmels Klauser Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Oehen-Bühlmann Vice Chairman
Christian Arnold-Fässler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMMI AG7.48%5 333
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.77%31 021
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED15.71%18 020
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED66.56%17 382
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED33.56%9 712
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS0.52%8 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group