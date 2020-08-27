Emmi : increases stake in goat's cheese producer Bettinehoeve

Lucerne, 27 August 2020 - Emmi, the leading Swiss milk processor, is increasing its stake in Dutch goat's milk processor Bettinehoeve to 90 % and strengthening its commitment to this growth segment. The family business, in which Emmi has held a 60 % stake since 2016, has steadily strengthened its position in recent years thanks to its diverse range of goat's cheese varieties. Emmi is therefore exercising the option to increase its stake in Bettinehoeve.

Products made from goat's milk are among the most attractive niches in the dairy industry internationally. The Dutch family company Bettinehoeve, in which Emmi has held a 60 % stake since 2016, has successfully expanded its position in this market in recent years. Emmi is therefore exercising the option to increase its stake to 90 %.

Bettinehoeve specialises in the production of an extremely diverse range of goat's milk cheese varieties, which are mainly sold through Dutch retailers. Other important markets are the UK, Germany, France, the Nordics and Belgium. 'With this increase in our stake, we can integrate Bettinehoeve even better into our global goat's milk network and strengthen our commitment to this important growth segment for Emmi,' says Robin Barraclough, Head of the Business Division Europe, explaining this decision.

Management team remains unchanged

Bettinehoeve was founded in 1982 by Johan Ewijk, the father of the current managing director Sybren Ewijk. He will retain a 10 % stake in the company and will continue to be responsible for the further development of the business in the future.

The increase in the stake in Bettinehoeve also affects Emmi's share in Goat Milk Powder (GMP), the joint venture between Bettinehoeve and AVH dairy, another Dutch subsidiary of Emmi. GMP was founded in 2013. AVH dairy is responsible for the marketing, sales and distribution of products used, for example, in the production of sports nutrition and baby food. Production takes place at Bettinehoeve. Emmi now holds 80.9 % of GMP shares.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.