Emmi on track with good annual result

Lucerne, 29 February 2024 – The Emmi Group performed well in a continuously challenging market environment and achieved broad-based organic growth of 3.5% in 2023.Adjusted for negative currency and acquisition effects, sales rose by 0.3% to CHF 4,242.4 million. The consistent focus on strategic markets and attractive niches contributed to the positive organic development. The Emmi Group was able to significantly improve its annual result thanks to considerable progress – particularly in the strategic niche of chilled premium desserts in the US and Italy as well as in important growth markets such as Chile and Mexico –, the ongoing portfolio transformation and the consistent implementation of efficiency programmes. The adjusted EBIT of CHF 295.4 million and the adjusted net profit margin of 5.0% were at the upper end of the target range. For the 2024 financial year, the Emmi Group anticipates subdued organic sales growth of 1% to 2% in the near term, but further improved EBIT results (CHF 295 million to CHF 315 million) and net profit margin (5.0% to 5.5%). Emmi also confirms its medium-term objectives.
** The adjustment effect in the previous year relates to an impairment of non-current assets at Gläserne Molkerei. This amounts to CHF 13.1 million at EBIT level and CHF 11.8 million at net profit level.
In a market environment that remained challenging and in some cases highly inflationary, the Emmi Group increased its annual sales to CHF 4,242.4 million in 2023 (previous year: CHF 4,230.0 million). The sales growth of 0.3% is comprised of an organic increase of 3.5%, a negative currency effect of 2.2% and a negative acquisition effect of 1.0%. This broad-based, price-driven organic growth is thus in the middle of the Group's own guidance range for the financial year. The Emmi Group was able to make further progress thanks to the focused implementation of the strategy, the differentiated market positions, innovative brands and the diversified product and country portfolio. More information on the sales development can be found in the media release dated 25 January 2024.
As part of its ongoing and consistent portfolio transformation and its focus on profitable, strategic markets and niches, Emmi announced the divestment of Germany-based Gläserne Molkerei GmbH on 6 July 2023 and completed the sale on 14 August 2023. This non-recurring effect impacted 2023 EBITDA and EBIT by CHF 37.2 million and net profit by CHF 28.9 million. Excluding the positive tax effect, the transaction resulted in a net outflow of cash and cash equivalents of CHF 11.5 million. On 3 July 2023, the sale of the non-strategic minority interest in Ambrosi S.p.A., which had already been announced in 2022, was also completed. This non-recurring effect had a positive impact on net profit of CHF 2.8 million and also led to a net inflow of cash and cash equivalents of CHF 27.1 million.
Responsible action has been firmly anchored in the business model of the Emmi Group for generations. Together with its partners, Emmi developed a science-based catalogue of criteria for sustainable milk outside Switzerland in 2023. In Switzerland, the first year of the “KlimaStaR Milch” industry initiative saw the identification of climate protection levers for a more sustainable Swiss dairy industry. On its path to net zero by 2050, the Emmi Group has also pushed ahead with the use of renewable energies and, as a founding member of RecyPac, is committed to the circular economy of plastic packaging and beverage cartons throughout Switzerland. Ultimately, 57% of all Emmi Group employees have an individual development plan. More information on the long-standing commitment to sustainability can be found in the seventh Sustainability Report of the Emmi Group.
The Annual General Meeting elected Urs Riedener as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors on 1 April 2023. Emmi would like to thank the Chairman Konrad Graber who stepped down, for his tireless efforts to secure a strategically sound set-up for the Emmi Group as well as for the many years of successful collaboration. In addition, Nadja Lang joined as a member of the Board of Directors on 1 April 2023. In the year under review, the former CFO Ricarda Demarmels took over from Urs Riedener as CEO of the Emmi Group on 1 January 2023. The Group Management was completed with Sacha D. Gerber as the new Chief Financial Officer on 1 June 2023 and Raffael Payer as the new Chief Marketing Officer on 1 October 2023, making it ideally positioned for the future.
The Emmi Group expects the general economic conditions to remain challenging in 2024. Economic uncertainties – characterised by persistently high inflation rates and input costs, negative exchange-rate effects and geopolitical tensions – have led to a downturn in consumer sentiment in many markets relevant to Emmi. For 2024, most of these markets expect subdued economic growth, some even with recessionary tendencies. This market environment is also expected to influence Emmi’s sales growth in the short term. The Emmi Group will therefore continue to act with the usual discipline and prudence in order to counter the ongoing pressure on margins. In addition, the Group will continue to implement efficiency and cost-saving programmes, as well as responsible sales price increases where necessary, and maintain its ongoing portfolio transformation in line with strategic priorities.
2024 guidance
About Emmi
Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 14 countries.
Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at 57 of its own production sites in eleven countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2023.
