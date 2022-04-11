Emotra : 220408 – Emotra – PR – Updated financial calendar 2022

Press release from Emotra AB (publ) Kista, 8 April 2022

Emotra AB (publ) releases an updated financial calendar for 2022 and February 2023

Emotra AB ("Emotra" or "the Company") hereby notify the market that they have updated their financial calendar for the coming year.

Future reports

Interim report for January - March 2022 24 May 2022 Interim report for January - June 2022 24 August 2022 Interim report for January - September 2022 28 October 2022 Year-end report for 2022 24 February 2023

The annual general meeting will be held in Stockholm on 21 June 2022. The annual report will be available from the Company's web site www.emotra.se no later than three weeks before the annual meeting and can also be ordered from the Company by e-mail daniel.rudeklint@emotra.se.

Emotra has entered an agreement with Mangold Fondkommission concerning a listing of the

Company's shares on Mangold's OTC list. For more information about Mangoldlistan and how it works, please see https://mangold.se/mangoldlistan/.Individuals and companies who wish to place trade orders are asked to contact their bank or securities broker.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Poté, President, telephone: +46 73 234 41 93, E-mail: daniel@emotra.se

__________________________________________________________________________________ Emotra AB (publ) is a medical technology company that carries out research, development, clinical studies and marketing in the area of neurological research mental health. The Company's methods/products, NeuraMetrix

TC and EDOR®, are unique, proprietary and patent-protected.

