Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. Emotra AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMOT   SE0006851507

EMOTRA AB (PUBL)

(EMOT)
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  2022-03-17
0.1000 SEK   +25.00%
06:42aEmotra : extra bolagsstamma 221125 Petzbe beskrivning
PU
06/03Emotra () : announces that the company's CFO, Daniel Rudeklint, has been appointed acting President
PU
06/03Emotra () : Interim report 1 January – 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emotra : extra bolagsstamma 221125 Petzbe beskrivning

11/11/2022 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The cutest community on the planet!

Our

Purpose

We provide a positive pet-centric social media experience for pet parents to form meaningful connections with each other & trusted companies in the pet industry.

Our

Vision

To become the largest pet-eco system & household name for the hundred millions of pet parents worldwide where they explore everything pet-related.

I can't express enough how amazing Petzbe is! I love animals & I've gotten to become my cat! It's a whole new world where I've made unlikely friends that if it weren't for our pets, we never would have met.

Pawsitively uplifting! WOW!!! What can I say except from that these reviews are spot on. The creators of this adorable Petzbe app have managed to make me smile each and every time I visit the app, as there is always something new and exciting going on. Not only is it so clever, visually beautiful, and uniquely created, but they're also putting an extreme amount of effort into helping our faithful companions, which makes it feel great to be a part of something so special. I can't wait to see what tomorrow brings!

  • Social Eco-System for Pet Parents

The Petzbe app:

Share your pet's life in photos & videos, from your pet's perspective.

Make meaningful connections with pet fellow parents.

Chat with veterinarians & explore products & services from trusted partners in the pet industry.

Earn Diggiez (points) for discounts on products, services & premium in-app items.

Watch app demo https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/763397233

Revenue

Streams

In-app transactions

Users can purchase on-demand advice from experts (veterinarians, behavior & training, nutrition & more). We always have a free version which is optimal for our marketing messages.

Partnerships

Companies can market on our platform through in-app integrations & connect with our pet audience in a fun interactive way. View demo https://vimeo.com/711736778

Revenue share

We can add small search engines for companies such as pet insurers, groomers,

10day- cares etc. to suggest places nearby & earn revenue share.

Diggiez

Our Diggiez empower users for certain in- app actions:

Posting daily & weekly.

Participating in quizzes.

Sharing the app to bring in new pet parents by acting as Petzbe influencers.

Participating in weekly challenges & more.

The Value of Diggiez

Users can convert their Diggiez to discounts on products & services from trusted partners. Users can convert Diggiez to in-app items: veterinary chat (Vetzbe) customized stickers, unique licks & sniffs, & more.

Petzbe earns commission from each purchase.

9.

2

Milestones

2018

Launched the app for the public.

Got covered by WSJ, WIRED, Good Morning America & more. Launched many new exciting app features.

2019

Reached 50K users. Collaborated with Universal Studios for their movie "The Secret life of Pets 2.".

2020

2021

2022

Grew 10X & reached 500K

Grew organically with

Launched new features for in

users with new marketing

10% with no marketing

app-collaborations.

budget.

budget.

Launched a veterinary chat on

Acquired users at a low cost

Started developing our

Petzbe called Vetzbe.

between $0.50 - $2

mobile app game

Beta-launched PetzbeVille.

Petzbeville.

Beta-launched our Diggiez

Launched the Spanish

point system.

app version.

Every year we add new exciting app features for our users to enjoy

10.

Disclaimer

Emotra AB published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMOTRA AB (PUBL)
06:42aEmotra : extra bolagsstamma 221125 Petzbe beskrivning
PU
06/03Emotra () : announces that the company's CFO, Daniel Rudeklint, has been appointed acting ..
PU
06/03Emotra () : Interim report 1 January – 31 March 2022
PU
06/03Emotra : 220523 Interim report Jan-Mar 2022
PU
05/24Emotra AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Emotra : 220427 – Emotra – PR – Communiqué Extraordinary shareholder mee..
PU
04/11Emotra : 220408 – Emotra – PR – Updated financial calendar 2022
PU
03/17Emotra : 220316 – Emotra – PR – Trading during the period until official..
PU
03/16Emotra : 220311 – Emotra – PR – President has notified he will be steppi..
PU
03/09Emotra : 220307 – Emotra – PR – Comments on Spotlight's decision to de-l..
PU
More news
Chart EMOTRA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Emotra AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Daniel Poté President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes Frederik Holmberg Chairman
Lars-Håkan Thorell Head-Research
Julia Viklund Independent Director
Martin Schalling Independent Director