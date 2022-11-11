Emotra : extra bolagsstamma 221125 Petzbe beskrivning
The cutest community on the planet!
Our
Purpose
We provide a positive pet-centric social media experience for pet parents to form meaningful connections with each other & trusted companies in the pet industry.
Our
Vision
To become the largest pet-eco system & household name for the hundred millions of pet parents worldwide where they explore everything pet-related.
I can't express enough how amazing Petzbe is! I love animals & I've gotten to become my cat! It's a whole new world where I've made unlikely friends that if it weren't for our pets, we never would have met.
Pawsitively uplifting! WOW!!! What can I say except from that these reviews are spot on. The creators of this adorable Petzbe app have managed to make me smile each and every time I visit the app, as there is always something new and exciting going on. Not only is it so clever, visually beautiful, and uniquely created, but they're also putting an extreme amount of effort into helping our faithful companions, which makes it feel great to be a part of something so special. I can't wait to see what tomorrow brings!
Social Eco-System for Pet Parents
The Petzbe app:
Share your pet's life in photos & videos, from your pet's perspective.
Make meaningful connections with pet fellow parents.
Chat with veterinarians & explore products & services from trusted partners in the pet industry.
Earn Diggiez (points) for discounts on products, services & premium in-app items.
Users can purchase on-demand advice from experts (veterinarians, behavior & training, nutrition & more). We always have a free version which is optimal for our marketing messages.
Partnerships
Companies can market on our platform through in-app integrations & connect with our pet audience in a fun interactive way. View demo https://vimeo.com/711736778
Revenue share
We can add small search engines for companies such as pet insurers, groomers,
10day- cares etc. to suggest places nearby & earn revenue share.
Diggiez
Our Diggiez empower users for certain in- app actions:
Posting daily & weekly.
Participating in quizzes.
Sharing the app to bring in new pet parents by acting as Petzbe influencers.
Participating in weekly challenges & more.
The Value of Diggiez
Users can convert their Diggiez to discounts on products & services from trusted partners. Users can convert Diggiez to in-app items: veterinary chat (Vetzbe) customized stickers, unique licks & sniffs, & more.
Petzbe earns commission from each purchase.
Milestones
2018
Launched the app for the public.
Got covered by WSJ, WIRED, Good Morning America & more. Launched many new exciting app features.
2019
Reached 50K users. Collaborated with Universal Studios for their movie "The Secret life of Pets 2.".
2020
2021
2022
Grew 10X & reached 500K
Grew organically with
Launched new features for in
users with new marketing
10% with no marketing
app-collaborations.
budget.
budget.
Launched a veterinary chat on
Acquired users at a low cost
Started developing our
Petzbe called Vetzbe.
between $0.50 - $2
mobile app game
Beta-launched PetzbeVille.
Petzbeville.
Beta-launched our Diggiez
Launched the Spanish
point system.
app version.
Every year we add new exciting app features for our users to enjoy