    ALEMV   FR0013356755

EMOVA GROUP

(ALEMV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:56 2022-09-09 am EDT
1.235 EUR   +3.78%
12:10pEMOVA : Volume d'affaires du T3 2021-2022
PU
07/07Emova Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/01EMOVA : Calendrier de communication financière 2022
PU
Emova : Volume d'affaires du T3 2021-2022

09/09/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Emova Group - Volume d'affaires du T3 2021-2022
09 Sep 2022 18:01 CEST

EMOVA GROUP

FR0013356755

Euronext Growth

ALEMV

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1103393_EMOVA_CP_Volume_daffaire_T3_2122.pdf

EMOVA

Les Echos

Emova Group SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29,7 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net income 2021 0,12 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net Debt 2021 16,5 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 152x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 52,2%
EMOVA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EMOVA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Franck Poncet Chairman-Management Board
Sandy Bourdin Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Laurent Pfeiffer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Saloua Maslaga Chief Operating & Information Technology Officer
Antoine Colin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMOVA GROUP-11.85%11
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.8.00%22 811
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-16.27%22 177
CHEWY, INC.-39.58%15 061
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-1.49%8 972
L BRANDS-43.95%8 934