Emova : Volume d'affaires du T3 2021-2022
Emova Group - Volume d'affaires du T3 2021-2022
Subscribe
Company Name
EMOVA GROUP
ISN
FR0013356755
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALEMV
Source
EMOVA
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Emova Group SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 16:09:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMOVA GROUP
12:10p EMOVA : Volume d'affaires du T3 2021-2022
PU
07/07 Emova Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/01 EMOVA : Calendrier de communication financière 2022
PU
01/31 Emova Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021 EMOVA : Volume d'affaires du T4 2020-2021
PU
2021 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, 888 Holdings, Swiss Life, Sony, Walt Disney....
2021 EMOVA : Volume d'affaires du T3 2020-2021
PU
2021 EMOVA : Nomination Céline RIVALS - DRH et RSE
PU
2021 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Kering, Volkswagen, Pfizer, Softbank...
2021 EMOVA : Résultats du premier semestre 2020/21
PU
Sales 2021
29,7 M
29,7 M
29,7 M
Net income 2021
0,12 M
0,12 M
0,12 M
Net Debt 2021
16,5 M
16,4 M
16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
152x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
10,7 M
10,7 M
10,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,02x
EV / Sales 2021
0,98x
Nbr of Employees
287
Free-Float
52,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EMOVA GROUP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.