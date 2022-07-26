Log in
    EMPH   CA29158D1006

EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC.

(EMPH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:42 2022-07-20 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD   +40.00%
06/15Empatho Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
CI
02/24Empatho Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2022
CI
2021Empatho Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Eleven Months Ended October 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empatho : Interim Financial Report

07/26/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED APRIL 30, 2022

(IN CANADIAN DOLLARS - UNAUDITED)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

1

EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

APRIL 30, 2022

CONTENTS

Page

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flow

4

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

5

2

EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(All Amounts are in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

As at

April 30,

Oct. 31,

2022

2021

Notes

$

$

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash

108,050

231,201

Restricted cash

-

3,017,740

Amounts receivable and prepaids

57,445

137,420

TOTAL ASSETS

165,495

3,386,361

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

962,275

1,431,346

Subscription receipt liability

6 (v)

2,014

3,138,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES

964,289

4,569,346

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Capital stock

6

5,216,773

1,132,188

Contributed surplus

6

904,016

180,739

Accumulated deficit

(6,919,583)

(2,495,912)

(798,794)

(1,182,985)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

165,495

3,386,361

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 10)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Yan Namer"

Yan Namer

Chief Executive Officer

(signed) "Andre Peschong"

Andre Peschong

Chair of the Audit Committee

See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

1

EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All Amounts are in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

April 30

April 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Consulting fees

9

167,587

-

301,049

-

Research and development

567,850

56,183

1,257,258

56,183

General and administrative

143,119

69,593

250,520

77,967

Professional fees

28,287

36,758

144,676

73,839

Investor relations

177,634

-

342,666

-

Listing expense

5

-

-

2,110,814

-

Foreign exchange

5,985

-

16,687

-

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE

1,090,462

162,534

4,423,670

207,989

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

NET LOSS PER SHARE -

$ 0.02

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ 0.01

Basic and diluted

WEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES

72,552,003

14,725,000

67,621,969

14,725,000

OUTSTANDING - Basic

and diluted

See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

2

EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(All Amounts are in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

Number of

Contributed

Accumulated

Shareholders'

Common Shares

Capital Stock

Surplus

Deficit

Deficit

Balance, November 20, 2020

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Issuance of common shares, net of costs

34,200,000

610,427

-

-

610,427

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(207,989)

(207,989)

Balance, April 30, 2021

34,200,000

610,427

-

(207,989)

402,438

Issuance of common shares, net of costs

17,600,000

521,761

-

-

521,761

Issuance of warrants

-

-

180,739

-

180,739

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,287,923)

(2,287,923)

Balance, October 31, 2021

51,800,000

1,132,188

180,739

(2,495,912)

(1,182,985)

Shares issued for RTO transaction

8,200,003

2,050,000

8,602

-

2,050,000

Shares issued for subscription receipts

12,552,000

2,034,585

714,675

-

2,749,260

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(4,423,670)

(4,423,670)

Balance, April 30, 2022

72,552,003

$ 5,216,773

$

904,016

$

(6,919,583)

$

(798,794)

See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Empatho Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
