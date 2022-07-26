Empatho : Interim Financial Report

EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED APRIL 30, 2022

(IN CANADIAN DOLLARS - UNAUDITED)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

