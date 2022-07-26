Empatho : Interim Financial Report
EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED APRIL 30, 2022
(IN CANADIAN DOLLARS - UNAUDITED)
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
1
EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
APRIL 30, 2022
CONTENTS
Page
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
1
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
2
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flow
4
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
5
2
EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(All Amounts are in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
As at
April 30,
Oct. 31,
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash
108,050
231,201
Restricted cash
-
3,017,740
Amounts receivable and prepaids
57,445
137,420
TOTAL ASSETS
165,495
3,386,361
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
962,275
1,431,346
Subscription receipt liability
6 (v)
2,014
3,138,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
964,289
4,569,346
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Capital stock
6
5,216,773
1,132,188
Contributed surplus
6
904,016
180,739
Accumulated deficit
(6,919,583)
(2,495,912)
(798,794)
(1,182,985)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
165,495
3,386,361
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 10)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(signed) "Yan Namer"
Yan Namer
Chief Executive Officer
(signed) "Andre Peschong"
Andre Peschong
Chair of the Audit Committee
See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
1
EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All Amounts are in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
April 30
April 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Consulting fees
9
167,587
-
301,049
-
Research and development
567,850
56,183
1,257,258
56,183
General and administrative
143,119
69,593
250,520
77,967
Professional fees
28,287
36,758
144,676
73,839
Investor relations
177,634
-
342,666
-
Listing expense
5
-
-
2,110,814
-
Foreign exchange
5,985
-
16,687
-
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE
1,090,462
162,534
4,423,670
207,989
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
NET LOSS PER SHARE -
$ 0.02
$ 0.01
$ 0.07
$ 0.01
Basic and diluted
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
NUMBER OF SHARES
72,552,003
14,725,000
67,621,969
14,725,000
OUTSTANDING - Basic
and diluted
See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
2
EMPATHO HOLDINGS INC. (FORMERLY SHANE RESOURCES LTD.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(All Amounts are in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
Number of
Contributed
Accumulated
Shareholders'
Common Shares
Capital Stock
Surplus
Deficit
Deficit
Balance, November 20, 2020
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Issuance of common shares, net of costs
34,200,000
610,427
-
-
610,427
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(207,989)
(207,989)
Balance, April 30, 2021
34,200,000
610,427
-
(207,989)
402,438
Issuance of common shares, net of costs
17,600,000
521,761
-
-
521,761
Issuance of warrants
-
-
180,739
-
180,739
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,287,923)
(2,287,923)
Balance, October 31, 2021
51,800,000
1,132,188
180,739
(2,495,912)
(1,182,985)
Shares issued for RTO transaction
8,200,003
2,050,000
8,602
-
2,050,000
Shares issued for subscription receipts
12,552,000
2,034,585
714,675
-
2,749,260
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(4,423,670)
(4,423,670)
Balance, April 30, 2022
72,552,003
$ 5,216,773
$
904,016
$
(6,919,583)
$
(798,794)
See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
3
