Emperador : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 20, 2022
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter EMPERADOR INC.
Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7th Floor, 1880 Eastwood Avenue, Eastwood City CyberPark, 188 E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Bagumbayan, Quezon City
EMPERADOR received and accepts the updated conditional eligibility-to-list letter issued by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
Following the disclosures made to the Philippine Stock Exchange on August 17, 2021, September 16, 2021 and April 18, 2022, Emperador Inc. (the "Company") hereby discloses that it received on June 20, 2022 an update to the eligibility-to-list letter (the "ETL") dated 19 June 2022 for its proposed secondary listing by way of introduction ("Secondary Listing") on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") which contains among others, clarifications on certain conditions communicated in the ETL.
On 20 June 2022, the Board also approved the acceptance of the conditions in the conditional ETL, as amended, and the issuance of the Introductory Document to pursue its proposed Secondary Listing on the Main Board of SGX-ST.
The ETL is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Secondary Listing, the Company or its subsidiaries, or the shares of the Company. The ETL is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, including the submission of certain confirmations and undertakings by the Company to the SGX-ST. The receipt of the ETL is one of the requirements which has to be met in order for the Company to proceed with the Secondary Listing.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution at all times and seek appropriate professional advice when dealing in the shares and securities of the Company, and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their investments which may be prejudicial to their interests.
Please refer to the attached SEC Form 17-C.
