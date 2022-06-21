Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Emperador Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMP   PHY2290T1044

EMPERADOR INC.

(EMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
18.00 PHP   +0.56%
18.00 PHP   +0.56%
EMPERADOR : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements
PU
06/03Silverlake Axis Grants Over 6 Million Shares Under Performance Share Plan
MT
05/25Emperador Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Emperador : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements

06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 20, 20222. SEC Identification Number A2001175953. BIR Tax Identification No. 214-815-715-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter EMPERADOR INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7th Floor, 1880 Eastwood Avenue, Eastwood City CyberPark, 188 E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Bagumbayan, Quezon CityPostal Code11108. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632)-8709-2038 to 419. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 15,736,471,238
Treasury 505,919,938
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9(b)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Emperador Inc.EMP PSE Disclosure Form 16-1- Update on Corporate Actions/
Material Transactions/Agreements References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 16 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

EMPERADOR received and accepts the updated conditional eligibility-to-list letter issued by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Following the disclosures made to the Philippine Stock Exchange on August 17, 2021, September 16, 2021 and April 18, 2022, Emperador Inc. (the "Company") hereby discloses that it received on June 20, 2022 an update to the eligibility-to-list letter (the "ETL") dated 19 June 2022 for its proposed secondary listing by way of introduction ("Secondary Listing") on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") which contains among others, clarifications on certain conditions communicated in the ETL.

On 20 June 2022, the Board also approved the acceptance of the conditions in the conditional ETL, as amended, and the issuance of the Introductory Document to pursue its proposed Secondary Listing on the Main Board of SGX-ST.

The ETL is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Secondary Listing, the Company or its subsidiaries, or the shares of the Company. The ETL is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, including the submission of certain confirmations and undertakings by the Company to the SGX-ST. The receipt of the ETL is one of the requirements which has to be met in order for the Company to proceed with the Secondary Listing.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution at all times and seek appropriate professional advice when dealing in the shares and securities of the Company, and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their investments which may be prejudicial to their interests.

Other Relevant Information

Please refer to the attached SEC Form 17-C.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Anna Michelle Llovido
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Emperador Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 667 M 1 176 M 1 176 M
Net income 2022 11 754 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2022 14 691 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 283 B 5 234 M 5 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 499
Free-Float 13,6%
Managers and Directors
Winston Sy Co President, CEO & Executive Director
Dina D. R. Inting CFO, Corporate Information & Compliance Officer
Chong Buan Lim Tan Non-Executive Chairman
Enrique Montealto Soriano Independent Director
Jesli A. Lapus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPERADOR INC.-13.46%5 234
DIAGEO PLC-12.35%98 766
PERNOD RICARD-20.33%46 058
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-8.63%31 358
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.76%11 858
RÉMY COINTREAU-27.57%8 282