EMPEROR CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED    717   BMG313751015

Emperor Capital : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan Facility

09/15/2020 | 05:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 717)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF LOAN FACILITY

On 15 September 2020, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrowers in relation to the provision of the Loan Facility of up to HK$60,000,000 which is available for drawdown subject to terms of the Loan Agreement and shall be repaid within 12 months from the date of the first drawdown.

The transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 15 September 2020, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrowers.

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date

:

15 September 2020

Lender

: Emperor Finance Limited, an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

Borrower

: the Borrowers under the Loan Agreement

Amount of Loan Facility

:

up to HK$60,000,000

Repayment

: within 12 months from the date of first drawdown

Interest

:

(i)

12.4% per annum for the 1st month upon the date of

drawdown

(ii)

10.0% per annum for the 2nd month to 12th month upon

the date of drawdown

* for identification purpose only

-1-

Security for the Loan Facility : the Loan Facility is secured by a first mortgage over the property located in Yau Tsim Mong District in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Valuation has been conducted by independent valuers of such property on 3 September 2020 and the average value of approximately HK$101.3 million

The drawdown of the Loan Facility is subject to, inter alia, the satisfaction of credit assessment of the Borrowers by the Lender. The Borrowers are required to provide the Lender with other securities as requested by the Lender as from time to time.

INFORMATION OF THE BORROWER

Borrower A is a merchant who is the sole director and the sole ultimate beneficial owner of Borrower B. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrowers are independent third parties not connected with the Company or connected persons of the Company.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENTS

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of financial services, including (i) commercial and personal lending as well as margin and initial public offering financing; (ii) brokerage, wealth management and asset management; (iii) placing and underwriting services for listed issuers; and (iv) corporate finance advisory services.

The Lender is a registered money lender holding a valid money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and is principally engaged in the business of money lending services. The provision of the Loan Facility is a transaction carried out as part of the ordinary and usual course of business activities of the Group. The Loan Facility is funded by internal resources of the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on arm's length basis between the Lender and the Borrowers and were on normal commercial terms based on the Group's credit policy. Taking into account the results of the due diligence on the financial background and repayment ability of the Borrowers and the stable interest income expected to be generated from the Loan Facility, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the same is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the relevant percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrowers exceed 5% but are under 25%, the transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

-2-

DEFINITIONS

"Board"

board of Directors of the Company

"Borrower A"

Cheah Ting Feng, one of the joint borrower under the Loan

Agreement, being an independent third party to the Company

and the sole director and sole ultimate beneficial owner of

Borrower B

"Borrower B"

Rich Goldwell Limited, another joint borrower under the Loan

Agreement, being an independent third party to the Company

and a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability

"Borrowers"

Borrower A and Borrower B

"Company"

Emperor Capital Group Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of

which are listed on the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of The People's

Republic of China

"Lender"

Emperor Finance Limited, a company incorporated in Hong

Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement dated 15 September 2020 entered into

between the Lender and the Borrowers relating to the granting of

the Loan Facility

"Loan Facility"

the loan facility in the amount of up to HK$60,000,000 granted

by the Lender to the Borrowers pursuant to the terms of the Loan

Agreement

"percentage ratio(s)"

percentage ratio(s) as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules

to be applied for determining the classification of a transaction

"Shareholders"

holders of the ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the issued

share capital of the Company

-3-

"Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

By order of the Board of

Emperor Capital Group Limited

Daisy Yeung

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 15 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Ms. Daisy Yeung

Ms. Choi Suk Hing, Louisa

Ms. Pearl Chan

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Chu Kar Wing

Mr. Poon Yan Wai

Ms. Wan Choi Ha

-4-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emperor Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:34:03 UTC
