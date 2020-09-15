Emperor Capital : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan Facility

Security for the Loan Facility : the Loan Facility is secured by a first mortgage over the property located in Yau Tsim Mong District in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Valuation has been conducted by independent valuers of such property on 3 September 2020 and the average value of approximately HK$101.3 million

The drawdown of the Loan Facility is subject to, inter alia, the satisfaction of credit assessment of the Borrowers by the Lender. The Borrowers are required to provide the Lender with other securities as requested by the Lender as from time to time.

INFORMATION OF THE BORROWER

Borrower A is a merchant who is the sole director and the sole ultimate beneficial owner of Borrower B. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrowers are independent third parties not connected with the Company or connected persons of the Company.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENTS

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of financial services, including (i) commercial and personal lending as well as margin and initial public offering financing; (ii) brokerage, wealth management and asset management; (iii) placing and underwriting services for listed issuers; and (iv) corporate finance advisory services.

The Lender is a registered money lender holding a valid money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and is principally engaged in the business of money lending services. The provision of the Loan Facility is a transaction carried out as part of the ordinary and usual course of business activities of the Group. The Loan Facility is funded by internal resources of the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on arm's length basis between the Lender and the Borrowers and were on normal commercial terms based on the Group's credit policy. Taking into account the results of the due diligence on the financial background and repayment ability of the Borrowers and the stable interest income expected to be generated from the Loan Facility, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the same is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the relevant percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrowers exceed 5% but are under 25%, the transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.