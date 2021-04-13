Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Emperor Capital Group Limited    717   BMG313751015

EMPEROR CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(717)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emperor Capital : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan Facility

04/13/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 717)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF LOAN FACILITY

On 13 April 2021, the Lender entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower in relation to the provision of the Loan Facility of up to HK$99,800,000 which is available for drawdown subject to the terms therein and shall be repaid within 3 days from the date of drawdown.

The transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes as a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 13 April 2021, the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower.

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date

:

13 April 2021

Lender

:

Emperor Prestige Credit Limited, an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

Borrower

:

the Borrower under the Loan Agreement

Amount of Loan Facility

:

up to HK$99,800,000

Repayment

: Within 3 days from the date of drawdown

Interest

:

26% per annum

* for identification purpose only

-1-

The drawdown of the Loan Facility is subject to, inter alia, satisfactory credit assessment of the Borrower by the Lender. The purpose of the Loan Facility is to complete a transaction for the purchase of various commercial properties located in Shau Kei Wan, Hong Kong. Valuation has been conducted by several independent valuers on 31 March 2021 and the average aggregate amount of these properties are approximately HK$314.5 million. The Borrower has agreed and undertaken to pledge the said properties to the Group as security once the properties transaction is completed. The Company may grant a mortgage loan to the Borrower and/or its associate(s) thereafter.

INFORMATION OF THE BORROWER

The Borrower is a merchant. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrower is an Independent Third Party.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of financial services, including (i) commercial and personal lending as well as margin and initial public offering financing; (ii) brokerage services, wealth management and asset management; (iii) placing and underwriting services for listed issuers; and (iv) corporate finance advisory services.

The Lender is a registered money lender holding a valid money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and is principally engaged in the business of money lending services. The provision of the Loan Facility is a transaction carried out as part of the ordinary and usual course of business activities of the Group. The Loan Facility is funded by internal resources of the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on arm's length basis between the Lender and the Borrower and were on normal commercial terms based on the Group's credit policy. Taking into account the results of due diligence on the financial background and repayment ability of the Borrower and the stable interest income expected to be generated from the Loan Facility, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the same is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the relevant percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the maximum amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrower or its associates pursuant to the Loan Facility under the Loan Agreement exceed 5% but are under 25%, the transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes as a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

-2-

DEFINITIONS

"associate"

has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Board" or "Directors"

board of directors of the Company

"Borrower"

Mr. Lau Tat Chuen

"Company"

Emperor Capital Group Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of

which are listed on the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of The People's

Republic of China

"Independent Third

person(s) (and in case of company(ies) and corporation(s), their

Party(ies)"

ultimate beneficial owner(s)) who is/are not connected person(s)

of the Company and is/are independent of and not connected

with the Company and directors, chief executive, controlling

shareholders and substantial shareholders of the Company or any

of its subsidiaries or their respective associates

"Lender"

Emperor Prestige Credit Limited, a company incorporated in

Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement dated 13 April 2021 entered into between the

Lender and the Borrower relating to the granting of the Loan

Facility

"Loan Facility"

the loan facility in the amount of up to HK$99,800,000 granted

by the Lender to the Borrower pursuant to the terms of the Loan

Agreement

"percentage ratio(s)"

percentage ratio(s) as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules

to be applied for determining the classification of a transaction

"Shareholders"

holders of the ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the issued

share capital of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

-3-

"%"

per cent

By order of the Board of

Emperor Capital Group Limited

Daisy Yeung

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 13 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Ms. Daisy Yeung

Ms. Choi Suk Hing, Louisa

Ms. Pearl Chan

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Chu Kar Wing

Mr. Poon Yan Wai

Ms. Wan Choi Ha

-4-

Disclaimer

Emperor Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 10:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMPEROR CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
06:15aEMPEROR CAPITAL  : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan Facility
PU
2020EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Projects Wider Loss in Fiscal Year To September
MT
2020EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan Facility
PU
2020EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan Facility
PU
2020EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan Facilities
PU
2020EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 13 Februar..
PU
2019EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Annual Results for the Year Ended 30 September 2019
PU
2019EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Date of Board Meeting
PU
2019EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Discloseable Transactions - Amendments to Terms of Loan Facil..
PU
2019EMPEROR CAPITAL  : Discloseable Transactions - Provision of Loan Facilities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 477 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net income 2020 -690 M -88,7 M -88,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 522 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 917 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
EV / Sales 2020 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart EMPEROR CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Emperor Capital Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPEROR CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daisy Yeung CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Kar Wing Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Wai Poon Independent Non-Executive Director
Choi Ha Wan Independent Non-Executive Director
Pearl Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPEROR CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED5.43%118
MORGAN STANLEY17.79%150 990
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION27.66%127 383
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.25.84%117 583
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.75%43 247
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-4.08%31 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ