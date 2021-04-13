Emperor Capital : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Loan Facility

The drawdown of the Loan Facility is subject to, inter alia, satisfactory credit assessment of the Borrower by the Lender. The purpose of the Loan Facility is to complete a transaction for the purchase of various commercial properties located in Shau Kei Wan, Hong Kong. Valuation has been conducted by several independent valuers on 31 March 2021 and the average aggregate amount of these properties are approximately HK$314.5 million. The Borrower has agreed and undertaken to pledge the said properties to the Group as security once the properties transaction is completed. The Company may grant a mortgage loan to the Borrower and/or its associate(s) thereafter.

INFORMATION OF THE BORROWER

The Borrower is a merchant. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrower is an Independent Third Party.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of financial services, including (i) commercial and personal lending as well as margin and initial public offering financing; (ii) brokerage services, wealth management and asset management; (iii) placing and underwriting services for listed issuers; and (iv) corporate finance advisory services.

The Lender is a registered money lender holding a valid money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and is principally engaged in the business of money lending services. The provision of the Loan Facility is a transaction carried out as part of the ordinary and usual course of business activities of the Group. The Loan Facility is funded by internal resources of the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement were negotiated on arm's length basis between the Lender and the Borrower and were on normal commercial terms based on the Group's credit policy. Taking into account the results of due diligence on the financial background and repayment ability of the Borrower and the stable interest income expected to be generated from the Loan Facility, the Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the same is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the relevant percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the maximum amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrower or its associates pursuant to the Loan Facility under the Loan Agreement exceed 5% but are under 25%, the transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes as a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.