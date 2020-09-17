Log in
Emperor Culture : Date of Board Meeting

09/17/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 491)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Emperor Culture Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 for publication and considering the recommendation on payment of any final dividend.

By order of the Board

Emperor Culture Group Limited

Liu Suet Ying

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 September 2020

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises:-

Executive Directors:

Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa

Mr. Wong Chi Fai

Mr. Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander

Ms. Shirley Percy Hughes

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Chan Sim Ling, Irene

Mr. Ho Tat Kuen

Ms. Tam Sau Ying

Financials
Sales 2019 146 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net income 2019 -126 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net cash 2019 294 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 254 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,16x
Nbr of Employees 584
Free-Float 26,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Man Seung Fan Chairman
Sim Ling Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Kuen Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Fai Wong Executive Director
Ching Loong Yeung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPEROR CULTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.25%33
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.92.51%17 485
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.12.25%9 606
TOHO CO., LTD.-7.15%7 072
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-5.52%3 956
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-13.87%3 878
