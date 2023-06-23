Emperor International & Emperor E Hotel Jointly Announce 2022/23 Annual Results 23 June 2023

Gross profit was HK$590.0 million (2022: HK$813.3 million). Due to a drop in the total revenue and an increase in the fair value loss on investment properties, a loss for the Year attributable to the owners of the Company of HK$2,142.0 million (2022: HK$469.3 million) was therefore recorded. Basic loss was HK$0.58 (2022: basic earnings of HK$0.13) per share. The Board recommended a payment of a final dividend of HK$0.003 (2022: HK$0.016) per share. Together with the interim dividend of HK$0.005 (2022: HK$0.015) per share, the total dividends for the Year are HK$0.008 (2022: HK$0.031) per share.

Property Sales

No. 15 Shouson, located at Southern District, Hong Kong Island, offers 15 blocks of detached houses. The project was launched to the market in May 2022. During the Year, 1 house was sold and 1 house was contracted. Besides, Emperor International has completed the acquisition of an additional 10% stake in this project during the Year, such that Emperor International's shareholding in this project increased from 40% to 50%, enabling Emperor International to generate more income in future.

In respect of Central 8 in Mid-Levels,62 units were sold as at 31 March 2023 with an average selling price of over HK$30,000 per square feet, and the 37 remaining units were available for sale. For Seaside Castle in Tuen Mun which comprises luxurious detached houses with sea view, 2 houses were sold as at 31 March 2023. Subsequent to the Year, another house was also sold with contracted sales amount of approximately HK$126.4 million. The relevant sales income will be recorded in subsequent financial year.

There are 5 more redevelopment projects planned for completion from 2024 onwards, which provide an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 268,000 square feet: (1) the existing building at Nos.72-80Old Main Street Aberdeen, Aberdeen will be redeveloped into a 23-storey residential and retail building which pre-sale is expected to be launched in the second half of 2023; (2) the site at Nos.20-26Old Bailey Street & No. 11 Chancery Lane, Central is planned for redevelopment into a 26-storey boutique luxury residential tower (3) the site at No. 1 Wang Tak Street, Happy Valley, previously the Emperor (Happy Valley) Hotel, will be redeveloped into a 27-storey residential tower; (4) the site at Nos.24-30Bonham Road, Mid-Levels will be redeveloped into a 27-storey residential tower; and (5) the site at No. 127 Caine Road, Mid-Levels will be redeveloped into a 23-storey residential and retail tower.

Rental Income

Emperor International possess a geographically balanced property portfolio covering key cities in Greater China as well as London. As at 31 March 2023, Hong Kong accounted for approximately 50% of Emperor International's total gross floor area of investment properties currently for lease, and the occupancy rate of Emperor International's investment properties in Hong Kong was approximately 90%. Emperor International continually strives to enhance the value and maximise the potential rental income of its premises by undertaking redevelopment programme. The project at No. 81 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai has been transformed into a Grade-A office building with a gross floor area of approximately 126,600 square feet.