Emperor International : & Emperor Entertainment Hotel Jointly Announce 2021/22 Interim Results

Emperor International & Emperor E Hotel Jointly Announce 2021/22 Interim Results 25 November 2021

Emperor International's total revenue increased by 118.5% to HK$1,392.7 million (2020: HK$637.5 million) during the Period. Although the leasing market has been picking up, it is yet to return to the previous level, hence Emperor International's rental income inevitably decreased slightly to HK$440.5 million (2020: HK$447.6 million). Revenue from the sales of property development surged to HK$731.7 million (2020: HK$82.1 million), which was mainly contributed by the sales income from Central 8. With the relaxation of travel restrictions between Macau and mainland China, and in turn the increase in Macau's gross gaming revenue, revenue from the hospitality segment increased by 104.5% to HK$220.5 million (2020: HK$107.8 million).

Gross profit increased by 45.9% to HK$409.2 million (2020: HK$280.4 million). With the increase in total revenue and the recognition of a revaluation gain of the investment properties of HK$197.9 million (2020: loss of HK$981.8 million), net profit for the Period attributable to the owners of the Company was HK$233.2 million (2020: net loss of HK$990.2 million), indicating a turnaround during the Period. Basic earnings per share was HK$0.060 (2020: basic loss per share of HK$0.270). Emperor International has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.015 (2020: HK$0.012) per share. Together with the special dividend of HK$0.010 per share which was distributed in June 2021, the total dividends relevant to the Period was HK$0.025 (2020: HK$0.012) per share.

Property Sales

In respect of Central 8 in Mid-Levels, 58 units were contracted as at 30 September 2021 with an average selling price of over HK$30,000 per square feet, amongst which 56 units were handed over and the relevant sales amount has been recognised during the Period. The remaining units are currently available for sale. For Seaside Castle in Tuen Mun which comprises luxurious detached houses with sea view, 1 house was contracted as at 30 September 2021 and the relevant sales amount will be recognised subsequent to the Period. Another luxury residential site, located at No. 15 Shouson Hill Road West, Southern District, Hong Kong Island, will offer 15 blocks of detached houses respectively enjoying excellent greenery and yet within proximity to transport links and prestigious schools. The project has been largely completed. Landscape improvement works are in progress, and the project will soon be launched to the market.

There are 6 more redevelopment projects planned for completion from 2022 onwards, which provide an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 289,000 square feet: (1) the site at Nos. 24-26A,Davis Street, Kennedy Town, a popular urban area in Hong Kong Island with the successful extension of MTR to Kennedy Town, will be redeveloped into a 22-storey residential and retail tower; (2) the site at Nos. 20-26Old Bailey Street & No. 11 Chancery Lane, Central is planned for redevelopment into a 26-storey boutique luxury residential tower; (3) the site at No. 1 Wang Tak Street, Happy Valley, previously the Emperor (Happy Valley) Hotel, will be redeveloped into a 27-storey residential tower; (4) the site at Nos. 24-30Bonham Road, Mid-Levels will be redeveloped into a 27-storey residential tower; (5) the existing building at Nos. 72-80Old Main Street Aberdeen, Aberdeen will be redeveloped into a 23-storey residential and retail building; and (6) the site at No. 127 Caine Road, Mid-Levels will be redeveloped into a 23-storey residential and retail tower.