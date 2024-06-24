Emperor International & Emperor E Hotel Jointly Announce 2023/24 Annual Results 24 June 2024

Property Sales

SouthSky is a 23-storey residential and retail building, offering 110 units with a project saleable area of approximately 38,800 square feet. Located in the Aberdeen town centre, it is conveniently accessed by a variety of public transport and is within the one-hour living circle of the Greater Bay Area covering Guangdong-Hong Kong and Macau. It has been launched to the market by means of pre-sale since October 2023 with an overwhelming market response. As at 31 March 2024, 70 units were contracted with relevant sales contact sum of over HK$440.0 million. Subsequent to the Year, an additional of 9 units have been contracted. The project is scheduled for completion in 2025.

No. 15 Shouson, located in Southern District, Hong Kong Island, is a signature luxury residential project boasting a project saleable area of approximately 97,100 square feet. In proximity to Aberdeen Tunnel and a network of prestigious schools, the site has been developed into 15 low-density luxury villas, complemented by comprehensive auxiliary facilities. Emperor International owns a 50% stake in this project, which was launched to the market in 2022. As at 31 March 2024, 2 houses were sold and 1 house was contracted. Subsequent to the Year, an additional of 1 house has been contracted.

In respect of Central 8 in Mid-Levels, 67 units were sold and 7 units were contracted as at 31 March 2024. Subsequent to the Year, an additional of 10 units have been contracted. For Seaside Castle in Tuen Mun which comprises 8 luxurious detached houses with sea view, 3 houses were sold as at 31 March 2024.

There are two more major redevelopment projects planned for completion from 2025 onwards, which provide an aggregate project saleable area of approximately 140,000 square feet. The site at No. 1 Wang Tak Street, Happy Valley, previously the Emperor (Happy Valley) Hotel, will be redeveloped into a 27-storey residential tower; the project is scheduled for pre-sale in 2024. Besides, the existing buildings at Nos. 24-30Bonham Road, Mid-Levels have been demolished and will be redeveloped into a 27-storey residential tower.

Rental Income

Emperor International possess a geographically balanced property portfolio covering key cities in Greater China as well as London. As at 31 March 2024, Hong Kong accounted for approximately 50% of Emperor International's total gross floor area of investment properties currently for lease, and the occupancy rate of Emperor International's investment properties in Hong Kong was over 90%. During the Year, GF Tower, a Grade-A office building at No. 81 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, with a gross floor area of approximately 126,600 square feet, was leased to a single tenant on an en bloc basis during the Year. By undertaking a redevelopment programme, Emperor International has maximised the rental income, presenting significant value-creation opportunities to Emperor International.