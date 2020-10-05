Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Emperor International Holdings Limited    163   BMG3036C2239

EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(163)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emperor International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 30 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/09/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Emperor International Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Date Submitted

05/10/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 163

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 500,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$5,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

500,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$5,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

1

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$5,000,000,000 currency) :

2

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,677,545,667

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

3,677,545,667

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Adoption date:

0

0

0

0

0

0

15/08/2013

(Approved by

Shareholders :

08 / 08 / 2013)

ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

3

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

4

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emperor International Holdings Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:10aEMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
PU
08/28EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : Successful Issuance of US$250 Million Medium Term Notes ..
PU
08/28EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : Progress Update Announcement on New Notes And Additional..
PU
08/26EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : Expiration of Offer to Exchange Outstanding 4.00% Notes ..
PU
08/19EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : Commencement of Offer to Exchange Outstanding 4% Notes d..
PU
08/18EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 18 August..
PU
08/06EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : Change of Venue and Supplemental Precautionary Measures ..
PU
07/29EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : Continuing Connected Transactions
PU
06/23EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL : & Emperor Entertainment Hotel Jointly Announces 2019/20 ..
PU
06/12EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 365 M 305 M 305 M
Net income 2020 -3 644 M -470 M -470 M
Net Debt 2020 22 979 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,29x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 4 266 M 550 M 550 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,99x
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 415
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Emperor International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Man Seung Fan Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Chi Fai Wong Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Siu Man Luk Chairman
Ping Keung Cheung Executive Director
Ka Yu Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.95%550
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.18%36 941
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.18%33 684
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.05%32 111
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.79%28 003
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.08%27 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group