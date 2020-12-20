Emperor International : Offering Circular-US$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme of Emperor International Holdings Limited 12/20/2020 | 11:27pm EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not for distribution to (i) any person or address in the United States or (ii) to any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1993, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")). The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or local securities law. This announcement and the listing document referred to herein have been published for information purposes only as required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and do not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Neither this announcement nor anything referred to herein (including the listing document) forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. For the avoidance of doubt, the publication of this announcement and the listing document referred to herein shall not be deemed to be an offer of securities made pursuant to a prospectus issued by or on behalf of the issuer for the purposes of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) of Hong Kong nor shall it constitute an advertisement, invitation or document containing an invitation to the public to enter into or offer to enter into an agreement to acquire, dispose of, subscribe for or underwrite securities for the purposes of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong. Notice to Hong Kong investors: The Company confirms that the Notes (as defined below) are intended for purchase by professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) only and will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on that basis. Accordingly, the Company confirms that the Notes are not appropriate as an investment for retail investors in Hong Kong. Investors should carefully consider the risks involved. (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 163) U.S.$2,000,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 37.39A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). for identification purpose only - 1 - Please refer to the offering circular of Emperor International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 December 2020 (the "Offering Circular") appended herein in relation to the issuance of the Notes (as defined in the Offering Circular). As disclosed in the Offering Circular, the Notes are intended for purchase by professional investors only (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Listing Rules) and will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on that basis. The Offering Circular does not constitute a prospectus, notice, circular, brochure or advertisement offering to sell any securities to the public in any jurisdiction, nor is it an invitation to the public to make offers to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor is it circulated to invite offers by the public to subscribe for or purchase any securities. The Offering Circular must not be regarded as an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be made based on the information contained in the Offering Circular. By order of the Board Emperor International Holdings Limited Luk Siu Man, Semon Chairperson Hong Kong, 21 December 2020 As at the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company comprises: Non-Executive Director: Ms. Luk Siu Man, Semon Executive Directors: Mr. Wong Chi Fai Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa Mr. Cheung Ping Keung Mr. Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander Independent Non-Executive Directors: Ms. Cheng Ka Yu Mr. Wong Tak Ming, Gary Mr. Chan Hon Piu - 2 - IMPORTANT NOTICE THIS OFFERING IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE ADDRESSEES OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES. IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing. The following applies to the offering circular following this page (the "Offering Circular"), and you are therefore advised to read this carefully before reading, accessing or making any other use of the Offering Circular. In accessing the Offering Circular, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions, including any modifications to them any time you receive any information from us as a result of such access. NOTHING IN THIS ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION CONSTITUTES AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR OTHER JURISDICTION, AND THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD, RESOLD, TRANSFERRED OR DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS SUCH TERM IS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE STATE OR LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS. You are not authorised to and you may not forward or deliver the Offering Circular, electronically or otherwise, to any other person or reproduce such document in any manner whatsoever, nor may you disclose the information contained in the Offering Circular to any third-party or use it for any other purpose. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Confirmation of your Representation: The Offering Circular is being sent at your request, and by accepting the e-mail and accessing the Offering Circular you shall be deemed to have represented to us (1) that you and any customers you represent are located outside the United States and that the e-mail address that you gave us and to which this e-mail has been delivered is not located in the United States, its territories or possessions, and (2) that you consent to delivery of the attached Offering Circular and any amendments or supplements thereto by electronic transmission. You are reminded that the Offering Circular has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession the Offering Circular may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located, and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver the Offering Circular to any other person. The materials relating to the offering of securities to which the Offering Circular relates do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the offering be made by a licenced broker or dealer and the underwriters or any affiliate of the underwriters is a licenced broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the offering shall be deemed to be made by the underwriters or such affiliate on behalf of the Issuer (as defined in the Offering Circular) in such jurisdiction. The Offering Circular has been sent to you in an electronic form. You are reminded that documents transmitted via this medium may be altered or changed during the process of electronic transmission and, consequently, none of the Issuer, the Joint Arrangers (as defined in the Offering Circular), the Dealers (as defined in the Offering Circular), or any of their respective affiliates accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of any such alteration or change to the Offering Circular distributed to you in electronic format. You are responsible for protecting against viruses and other destructive items. Your use of this e-mailis at your own risk, and it is your responsibility to take precautions to ensure that it is free from viruses and other items of a destructive nature. OFFERING CIRCULAR STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL 英皇 集團( 國際 )有 限公 司 Emperor International Holdings Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 163) U.S.$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme On 17 December 2014, Emperor International Holdings Limited (the "Issuer" or the "Company") established a medium term note programme (the "Programme"). This Offering Circular supersedes the previous offering circular and any supplement thereto. Any Notes (as defined below) issued under this Programme on or after the date of this Offering Circular are issued subject to the provisions described herein. This does not affect any Notes issued prior to the date of this Offering Circular. Under the Programme, the Issuer may, subject to compliance with all relevant laws, regulations and directives, from time to time issue medium term notes (the "Notes"). The aggregate nominal amount of Notes outstanding will not at any time exceed U.S.$2,000,000,000 (or the equivalent in other currencies). Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" or "HKSE") for the listing of the Programme by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Professional Investors")) only during the 12-month period from the date of this Offering Circular on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This Offering Circular is for distribution to such Professional Investors only. Notice to Hong Kong investors: The Issuer confirms that the Notes are intended for purchase by Professional Investors only and will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on that basis. Accordingly, the Issuer confirms that the Notes are not appropriate as an investment for retail investors in Hong Kong. Investors should carefully consider the risks involved. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has not reviewed the contents of this Offering Circular, other than to ensure that the prescribed form of disclaimer and responsibility statements, and a statement limiting distribution of this Offering Circular to Professional Investors only have been reproduced in this Offering Circular. Listing of the Programme and the Notes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the commercial merits or credit quality of the Programme, the Notes or the Issuer, or quality of disclosure in this Offering Circular. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this Offering Circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Offering Circular. Unlisted Notes may be issued pursuant to the Programme. The relevant Pricing Supplement in respect of the issue of any Notes will specify whether or not such Notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or listed, traded or quoted on or by any other competent authority, exchange or quotation system. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States or, in case of Bearer Notes, delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (the "Regulation S")) except in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any Series of the Notes may be subject to additional selling restrictions. The relevant Pricing Supplement in respect of such Series of Notes will specify any such restrictions. See "Subscription and Sale" and the relevant Pricing Supplement. Registered Notes are subject to certain restrictions on transfer as described in "Subscription and Sale." Notification under Section 309(B)(1)(c) of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore (the "SFA") - In connection with Section 309B of the SFA and the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulation 2018 (the "CMP Regulations 2018"), unless otherwise stated in the Pricing Supplement in respect of the Notes, the Issuer has determined the classification of the Notes as prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the CMP Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04- N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products). Investing in the Notes involves certain risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 18. Each Series (as defined in "The Programme") of Notes in bearer form will be represented on issue by a temporary global note in bearer form (each a "temporary Global Note") or a permanent global note in bearer form (each a "permanent Global Note"). Notes in registered form will be represented by registered certificates (each a "Certificate"), one Certificate being issued in respect of each Noteholder's entire holding of Notes in registered form of one Series. Global Notes and Global Certificates (as defined in "The Programme") may be deposited on the issue date with a common depositary on behalf of Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear") and Clearstream Banking S.A. ("Clearstream, Luxembourg"). Global Notes may be deposited with a sub-custodian for the Central Moneymarkets Unit Service, operated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (the "CMU Service"). The provisions governing the exchange of interests in Global Notes for other Global Notes and Definitive Notes are described in "Summary of Provisions Relating to the Notes while in Global Form". Interests in a temporary Global Note will be exchangeable, in whole or in part, for interests in a permanent Global Note on or after the date 40 days after the later of the commencement of the offering and the relevant issue date, upon certification as to non-U.S. beneficial ownership. Until the expiration of 40 days after the later of the commencement of the offering of a Tranche (as defined herein) of a Series (as defined herein) and the issue date thereof, beneficial interests in a Global Note may only be held through Euroclear, Clearstream, Luxembourg or the CMU Service. The Notes may be issued on a continuing basis to one or more of the Dealers specified under "The Programme" and any additional Dealer appointed under the Programme from time to time by the Issuer. Joint Arrangers and Dealers Dealers This Offering Circular is dated 18 December 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Emperor International Holdings Limited published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

