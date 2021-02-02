Emperor International : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting held on 2 February 2021

The poll results of the Resolutions are as follows :

Reference is made to the notice of the special general meeting ("Notice") of the Company held on 2 February 2021 ("SGM"). Capitalized terms used in Resolution No. 1 and Resolution Nos. 2 to 6 (collectively the "Resolutions") shall have the same meanings as defined in the circulars both dated 24 December 2020 regarding "Discloseable and Connected Transaction - Disposal of Entire Equity Interest in Oriental Peak Limited" and regarding "Continuing Connected Transactions - 2020 Master Leasing Agreements" respectively (collectively the "Circulars") unless the context otherwise requires.

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held today.

Number of Votes (% to the total Total Number of Resolutions number of shares voted at the SGM) Votes cast FOR AGAINST 5. To ratify, confirm and approve 441,739,252 Shares 0 Share 441,739,252 Shares the Aggregate Tenancy Annual (100%) (0%) Caps for 2020 Ulferts MLA 6. To ratify, confirm and approve 441,739,252 Shares 0 Share 441,739,252 Shares the Aggregate Tenancy Annual (100%) (0%) Caps for 2020 MLA (II)

Note: Full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, all Resolutions were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. The Company has appointed Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, to act as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,677,545,667 Shares. A total of 2,748,503,822 Shares (representing approximately 74.74% of the total issued Shares) were required to and did abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the SGM. Therefore, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend the SGM and vote for or against the Resolutions was 929,041,845 Shares, representing approximately 25.26% of the total issued Shares.

Save as the aforesaid, there is no other restriction on any Shareholder to cast votes on the Resolutions.

All the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have now been fulfilled and the Vendor and the Purchaser will proceed to complete the Disposal in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Moreover, the Aggregate Tenancy Annual Caps shall take effect from 1 April 2021 for the Tenancy Transactions between the Group and the relevant members of the Emperor Group.

