EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(163)
Emperor International : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting held on 2 February 2021

02/02/2021 | 05:30am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 163)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 2 FEBRUARY 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held today.

Reference is made to the notice of the special general meeting ("Notice") of the Company held on 2 February 2021 ("SGM"). Capitalized terms used in Resolution No. 1 and Resolution Nos. 2 to 6 (collectively the "Resolutions") shall have the same meanings as defined in the circulars both dated 24 December 2020 regarding "Discloseable and Connected Transaction - Disposal of Entire Equity Interest in Oriental Peak Limited" and regarding "Continuing Connected Transactions - 2020 Master Leasing Agreements" respectively (collectively the "Circulars") unless the context otherwise requires.

The poll results of the Resolutions are as follows :

Number of Votes (% to the total

Total Number of

Resolutions

number of shares voted at the SGM)

Votes cast

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To ratify, confirm and approve

441,739,252 Shares

0 Share

441,739,252 Shares

the

Sale

and

Purchase

(100%)

(0%)

Agreement and the transactions

contemplated thereunder

2.

To ratify, confirm and approve

441,739,252 Shares

0 Share

441,739,252 Shares

the Aggregate Tenancy Annual

(100%)

(0%)

Caps for 2020 EWJ MLA and

2020 EWJ (Hotel) MLA

3.

To ratify, confirm and approve

441,739,252 Shares

0 Share

441,739,252 Shares

the Aggregate Tenancy Annual

(100%)

(0%)

Caps for 2020 ECUG MLA

4.

To ratify, confirm and approve

441,739,252 Shares

0 Share

441,739,252 Shares

the Aggregate Tenancy Annual

(100%)

(0%)

Caps for 2020 ECG MLA

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Number of Votes (% to the total

Total Number of

Resolutions

number of shares voted at the SGM)

Votes cast

FOR

AGAINST

5.

To ratify, confirm and approve

441,739,252 Shares

0 Share

441,739,252 Shares

the Aggregate Tenancy Annual

(100%)

(0%)

Caps for 2020 Ulferts MLA

6.

To ratify, confirm and approve

441,739,252 Shares

0 Share

441,739,252 Shares

the Aggregate Tenancy Annual

(100%)

(0%)

Caps for 2020 MLA (II)

Note: Full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, all Resolutions were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. The Company has appointed Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, to act as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 3,677,545,667 Shares. A total of 2,748,503,822 Shares (representing approximately 74.74% of the total issued Shares) were required to and did abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the SGM. Therefore, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend the SGM and vote for or against the Resolutions was 929,041,845 Shares, representing approximately 25.26% of the total issued Shares.

Save as the aforesaid, there is no other restriction on any Shareholder to cast votes on the Resolutions.

All the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have now been fulfilled and the Vendor and the Purchaser will proceed to complete the Disposal in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Moreover, the Aggregate Tenancy Annual Caps shall take effect from 1 April 2021 for the Tenancy Transactions between the Group and the relevant members of the Emperor Group.

By order of the Board

Emperor International Holdings Limited

Luk Siu Man, Semon

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 2 February 2021

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises :

Non-Executive Director:

Ms. Luk Siu Man, Semon

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wong Chi Fai

Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa

Mr. Cheung Ping Keung

Mr. Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Ms. Cheng Ka Yu

Mr. Wong Tak Ming, Gary

Mr. Chan Hon Piu

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emperor International Holdings Limited published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
