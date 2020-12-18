Log in
EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED    163   BMG3036C2239

EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(163)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emperor International : Progress Update of Circular – Discloseable and Connected Transaction - Disposal of Entire Equity Interest in Oriental Peak Limited

12/18/2020 | 06:07am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 163)

PROGRESS UPDATE OF CIRCULAR

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN

ORIENTAL PEAK LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of Emperor International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 November 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Disposal. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As mentioned in the Announcement, the relevant circular ("Disposal Circular") was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 18 December 2020.

Meanwhile, according to another announcement of the Company dated 3 December 2020 in relation to the "2020 Master Leasing Agreements", the corresponding circular ("MLA Circular") was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 December 2020.

The Company will seek for Independent Shareholders' approval for the two transactions as stated above in the same SGM; as such, the notice of SGM and form of proxy will be respectively issued in a form combining the agenda items for both transactions in order to (1) streamline the logistics on despatch of the Disposal Circular, MLA Circular, notice of SGM and form of proxy; and (2) provide convenience to the Independent Shareholders for casting their votes on one combined voting form for both transactions simultaneously.

In light of the above, the expected despatch date of the Disposal Circular is re-scheduled to a date on or before 24 December 2020, which is the same date as that of the MLA Circular.

By order of the board

Emperor International Holdings Limited

Luk Siu Man Semon

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 18 December 2020

* for identification purposes only

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Non-executive Director:

Ms. Luk Siu Man, Semon

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wong Chi Fai

Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa

Mr. Cheung Ping Keung

Mr. Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Cheng Ka Yu

Mr. Wong Tak Ming, Gary

Mr. Chan Hon Piu

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emperor International Holdings Limited published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 11:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
