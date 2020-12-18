Emperor International : Progress Update of Circular – Discloseable and Connected Transaction - Disposal of Entire Equity Interest in Oriental Peak Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROGRESS UPDATE OF CIRCULAR

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN

ORIENTAL PEAK LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of Emperor International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 November 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Disposal. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As mentioned in the Announcement, the relevant circular ("Disposal Circular") was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 18 December 2020.

Meanwhile, according to another announcement of the Company dated 3 December 2020 in relation to the "2020 Master Leasing Agreements", the corresponding circular ("MLA Circular") was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 December 2020.

The Company will seek for Independent Shareholders' approval for the two transactions as stated above in the same SGM; as such, the notice of SGM and form of proxy will be respectively issued in a form combining the agenda items for both transactions in order to (1) streamline the logistics on despatch of the Disposal Circular, MLA Circular, notice of SGM and form of proxy; and (2) provide convenience to the Independent Shareholders for casting their votes on one combined voting form for both transactions simultaneously.

In light of the above, the expected despatch date of the Disposal Circular is re-scheduled to a date on or before 24 December 2020, which is the same date as that of the MLA Circular.

