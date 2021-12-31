Emperor International : US$250,000,000 4.5% Notes Due September 2023 - Purchase and Cancellation of Part of the Notes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 163)

US$250,000,000 4.5% Notes Due September 2023

(Stock Code: 40367)

PURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF PART OF THE NOTES

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Emperor International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 37.48(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to (1) the notice issued by the Company on 4 September 2020 regarding, inter alia, the issue of the 4.5% notes due September 2023 in the principal amount of US$250,000,000 (the "Notes") by the Company and the listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange; and (2) the announcements of the Company dated 3 December 2021, 10 December 2021, 14 December 2021 and 22 December 2021 regarding the cancellation of part of the Notes.

The Board hereby announces that on 30 December 2021, the Company has further cancelled an aggregate principal amount of US$22,000,000 of the Notes, representing approximately 8.8% of the principal amount of the Notes originally issued. After such cancellation, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes is US$150,940,000, representing approximately 60.4% of the initial principal amount of the Notes.

