EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Emperor International : US$250,000,000 4.5% Notes Due September 2023 - Purchase and Cancellation of Part of the Notes

01/14/2022
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for distribution to (i) any person or address in the United States or (ii) any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1993, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")).

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 163)

US$250,000,000 4.5% Notes Due September 2023

(Stock Code: 40367)

PURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF PART OF THE NOTES

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Emperor International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 37.48(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to (1) the notice issued by the Company on 4 September 2020 regarding, inter alia, the issue of the 4.5% notes due September 2023 in the principal amount of US$250,000,000 (the "Notes") by the Company and the listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange; and (2) the announcements of the Company dated 3 December 2021, 10 December 2021 and 14 December 2021, 22 December 2021 and 31 December 2021 regarding cancellation of part of the Notes.

The Board hereby announces that on 13 January 2022, the Company has further cancelled an aggregate principal amount of US$13,000,000 of the Notes, representing 5.2% of the principal amount of the Notes originally issued. After such cancellation, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes is US$137,940,000, representing approximately 55.2% of the initial principal amount of the Notes.

* for identification purpose only

The Directors consider that there will have no material impact on the Group's financial position as a result of the above cancellation and it is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Company will continue to monitor its financial structure and the market conditions and may make further cancellation of part of the Notes as and when appropriate and, if required, make further announcement(s) pursuant to the Listing Rules.

Noteholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in any notes of the Company.

By order of the Board

Emperor International Holdings Limited

Luk Siu Man, Semon

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 14 January 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:-

Non-executive Director:

Ms. Luk Siu Man, Semon

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wong Chi Fai

Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa

Mr. Cheung Ping Keung

Mr. Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Wong Tak Ming, Gary

Mr. Chan Hon Piu

Mr. Chu Kar Wing

Emperor International Holdings Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 13:41:02 UTC.


