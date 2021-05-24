Emperor International : Poll Result of Special General Meeting held on 24 May 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 24 MAY 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held today.

Reference is made to the circular of Emperor International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2021 (the "Circular") setting out, inter alia, the notice of the special general meeting ("Notice") of the Company held on 24 May 2021 ("SGM"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

The poll result of the resolution proposed at the SGM ("Resolution") is as follows:

Number of Votes (% to the total number Total Number of Resolution of shares voted at the SGM) Votes cast FOR AGAINST To ratify, confirm and approve 3,176,860,646 Shares 1,892,750 Shares 3,178,753,396 Shares the Sale and Purchase (99.94%) (0.06%) Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder

Note: Full text of the Resolution is set out in the Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders as an ordinary resolution. The Company has appointed Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, to act as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote at the SGM was 3,677,545,667 Shares. There was no restriction on any Shareholder to cast votes on the Resolution.

