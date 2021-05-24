Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Emperor International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    163   BMG3036C2239

EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(163)
  
Emperor International : Poll Result of Special General Meeting held on 24 May 2021

05/24/2021 | 06:15am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 163)

POLL RESULT OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 24 MAY 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM held today.

Reference is made to the circular of Emperor International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2021 (the "Circular") setting out, inter alia, the notice of the special general meeting ("Notice") of the Company held on 24 May 2021 ("SGM"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

The poll result of the resolution proposed at the SGM ("Resolution") is as follows:

Number of Votes (% to the total number

Total Number of

Resolution

of shares voted at the SGM)

Votes cast

FOR

AGAINST

To ratify, confirm and approve

3,176,860,646 Shares

1,892,750 Shares

3,178,753,396 Shares

the Sale and Purchase

(99.94%)

(0.06%)

Agreement and the transaction

contemplated thereunder

Note: Full text of the Resolution is set out in the Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed by the Shareholders as an ordinary resolution. The Company has appointed Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, to act as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote at the SGM was 3,677,545,667 Shares. There was no restriction on any Shareholder to cast votes on the Resolution.

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

All the conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement have now been fulfilled and the Vendor and the Purchaser will proceed to complete the Transaction in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Completion will take place on 28 May 2021 (Friday).

By order of the Board

Emperor International Holdings Limited

Luk Siu Man, Semon

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 24 May 2021

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises :

Non-Executive Director:

Ms. Luk Siu Man, Semon

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wong Chi Fai

Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa

Mr. Cheung Ping Keung

Mr. Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Ms. Cheng Ka Yu

Mr. Wong Tak Ming, Gary

Mr. Chan Hon Piu

- 2 -

Emperor International Holdings Limited published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
